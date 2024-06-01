1) Papua’s Customary Forests Are Threatened with Disappearance by the Expansion of the Palm Oil Industry

ASIATODAY.ID, JAKARTA – The social media scene in Indonesia in the last few days has been filled with uploads of posters reading “All Eyes on Papua”. This poster has been widely uploaded by residents as a form of support for the Papuan indigenous people, especially the Awyu and Moi tribes who are struggling to defend their customary forests.
This is because the customary forest, which has been a source of livelihood for the Awyu tribe in Boven Digoel, South Papua, and the Moi tribe in Sorong, West Papua, is at risk of being lost due to the expansion of the palm oil industry which is clearing land in Bumi Cenderawasih.
Based on official information from the Coalition to Save Papua Customary Forests published on the official Greenpeace Indonesia website, the Awyu tribe and Moi tribe communities are both involved in legal action against the local government and palm oil companies to defend their customary forests. Both lawsuits have now reached the cassation stage at the Supreme Court.
An environmental fighter from the Awyu tribe, Hendrikus Woro, sued the Papua Provincial Government for issuing an environmental feasibility permit for PT IAL.
PT IAL has an environmental permit covering an area of 36,094 hectares, or more than half the area of Jakarta City, and is located in the traditional forest of the Woro clan – part of the Awyu tribe.
However, Hendrikus’ lawsuit failed in the first and second instance courts. Now, the cassation at the Supreme Court is his remaining hope to defend the customary forest which has been his ancestral heritage and support the Woro clan for generations.
Apart from the PT IAL case’s cassation, a number of Awyu indigenous communities are also filing an cassation against the lawsuit of PT Kartika Cipta Pratama and PT Megakarya Jaya Raya, two palm oil companies which have also expanded and will expand in Boven Digoel. PT KCP and PT MJR, which previously lost at the Jakarta PTUN, filed an appeal and were won by a judge at the Jakarta State Administrative High Court (PTUN).
“We have been tormented for quite a long time by the existence of palm oil plans in our traditional territory. We want to raise our children through natural products. Palm oil will destroy our forests, we reject it,” said Rikarda Maa, an Awyu traditional woman.
The Moi Sigin sub-tribe is fighting against PT SAS which will clear 18,160 hectares of Moi Sigin customary forest for oil palm plantations. PT SAS previously held a concession of 40 thousand hectares in Sorong Regency.
In 2022, the central government will revoke PT SAS’s forest area release permit, followed by the revocation of business permits. Not accepting this decision, PT SAS sued the government at the Jakarta PTUN.
Representatives of the Moi Sigin indigenous community also fought back by submitting themselves as intervention defendants at the Jakarta PTUN in December 2023. After the judge rejected the lawsuit in early January, the Moi Sigin indigenous community filed an appeal to the Supreme Court on May 3 2024.
“I urge the Supreme Court to provide legal justice for us indigenous peoples. The customary forest is where we hunt and gather sago. The forest is a pharmacy for us. Our needs are all in the forest. If our traditional forests disappear, where else will we go?” said Fiktor Klafiu, a representative of the Moi Sigin indigenous community who was the defendant in the intervention.
According to the Coalition to Save Papuan Traditional Forests, the existence of oil palm plantations is said to destroy forests which are a source of livelihood, food, water, medicine, culture and knowledge for the Awyu and Moi indigenous communities. This forest is also a habitat for endemic Papuan flora and fauna, as well as storing large carbon reserves.
It is feared that palm oil plantation operations will trigger deforestation which will release 25 million tonnes of CO2e into the atmosphere, exacerbating the impact of the climate crisis in the country.
“The panel of judges needs to prioritize aspects of environmental and climate justice, the impacts of which will not only be felt by the Awyu and Moi tribes but also other Indonesian people,” said Tigor Hutapea, a member of the legal team for the Awyu and Moi tribes from Pusaka Bentala Rakyat.
Greenpeace Indonesia Forest Campaigner, Sekar Banjaran Aji, said that the struggle of the Awyu and Moi tribes was an honorable effort for the sake of customary forests, for the lives of their children and grandchildren today and in the future, and indirectly all of us.
“We invite the public to support the struggle of the Awyu and Moi tribes and speak out about saving Papua’s forests which are our stronghold in facing the climate crisis.” (AT Network)
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin embarked on a journey to Papua this morning, June 3, to directly oversee the acceleration of development in several regions. The VP, accompanied by his spouse Wury Estu Handayani, and their entourage, departed from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, East Jakarta, aboard the Special Presidential Boeing 737-400 at approximately 09:00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
The former chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) is scheduled to make a stopover in Makassar, South Sulawesi at 12:20 Central Indonesia Time (WITA) before arriving at Mopah Airport, Merauke, South Papua, at 18:00 Eastern Indonesia Time (WIT).
This marks the sixth visit during his tenure as Vice President. A spokesperson for the Vice President, Masduki Baidlowi, stated that Ma'ruf is determined to ensure that the Papua Development Acceleration Master Plan (RIPPP) and the Papua Development Acceleration Action Plan (RAPPP) are effectively implemented and have a tangible impact on the indigenous Papuans (OAP).
“Vice President Ma'ruf Amin is strongly committed to continuing his support for and acceleration of development in Papua, aiming for equitable development and prosperity for all Indonesians,” said Masduki in a written statement.
During his five-day visit to Papua, the VP will visit Merauke on Tuesday to meet with regents, traditional leaders, and human rights or peace activists in South Papua, launch strategic projects in South Papua, sign the Inauguration Inscription of the Yetetkun Cross-Border Post (PLBN) in Boven Digoel, and open the Village Assistance Training of South Papua.
The VP will travel to Wamena, Papua Mountain, on Wednesday to lay the first stone for the construction of the Wamena Airport VIP building. After that, he is scheduled to visit Sorong, Southwest Papua for several programs, including the inauguration of KDEKS and the inspection of Malawei fishermen's settlements.
On the last day of his visit on Friday, the VP will launch the Papua Development Acceleration Information System, RIPPP, and RAPPP.
VP Ma'ruf Amin will be accompanied by state officials, including Deputy Minister of Home Affairs John Wempi Wetipo in Merauke, Head of the Vice President's Secretariat Ahmad Erani Yustika, Acting Deputy for Government Policy Support Suprayoga Hadi, and the Vice President's Special Staff for Communication and Information Masduki Baidlowi.
DANIEL A. FAJRI
"One of the important agendas this year is the 2024 General Election that was held. In less than six months, we will hold the simultaneous regional election," the VP stated here on Tuesday.
Amin made the statement in a speech at the event "Development and Signing of the Inscription of the Groundbreaking of the South Papua Provincial Government Infrastructure and Facilities Center" in Merauke District, South Papua.
In his speech, the VP expressed optimism that all Papuan people, especially in South Papua, would keep the political situation calm and peaceful.
"Thus, the regional election can run smoothly and produce leaders with integrity who can advance South Papua Province," the VP remarked.
Amin stated that he traveled to the Papua region on a working visit to assess how effectively the program for promoting the welfare and rapid development of the Papuan people—especially those in South Papua—is going.
"This is a law mandate for the state to be continuously present and oversee various Papua development programs, so that the results can be felt directly by all people in Papua, including in South Papua," he remarked.
VP Amin explained that the regional autonomous policy in Papua is a government’s strategic agenda that should continue to be managed together across ministries and agencies, provincial and district and city governments, as well as between other stakeholders.
In addition, to encourage the acceleration of Papuan development and the welfare of Papuan Indigenous People (OAP), the government has established the Papua Special Autonomous Development Acceleration Steering Agency.
Translator: Benardy, Kenzu
Editor: Yuni Arisandy Sinaga
