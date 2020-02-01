2) Rights activist urges Australia to raise Papua rights violations during Jokowi visit
3) Search efforts to locate Indonesian Army's MI-17 chopper resumed
https://asiapacificreport.nz/2020/02/10/canberra-must-break-silence-over-papuan-human-rights-says-awpa/
1) Canberra must ‘break silence’ over Papuan human rights, says AWPA
The Australian government should break its silence and raise human rights violations in West Papua with visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo today, says a Sydney-based advocacy group.
Widodo is expected to deliver an address to a joint sitting of Federal Parliament in Canberra.
He is in Australia to discuss and finalise the Indonesia-Australia comprehensive economic partnership agreement (IA-CEPA), which is in the final stage of ratification.
“We can expect the usual talkfest on trade and investment, maritime issues, defence/security, counter-terrorism and cyber security,” said Joe Collins of the Australian West Papua Association (AWPA) in a statement.
“However, the one issue that won’t be on the agenda is the human rights situation in West Papua.
Canberra continuously remains silent on the issue of West Papua. Even during the mass demonstrations that occurred in August and September last year in response to racist attacks on West Papuan students, it took a question by a journalist before our foreign minister made a comment on the issue.”
Indonesia and various governments continued to claim the human rights situation in West Papua was improving, said Collins.
Blocking fact-finding
“Yet Jakarta continues to block fact-finding missions to the territory, arrest and deport foreign media, harass human rights defenders and local media in West Papua, and shuts down the internet during demonstrations in order to stop information getting out.”
AWPA is calling on Canberra to “not only raise the human rights situation in West Papua with Jokowi, but urge him to release all political prisoners who face charges of treason simply because they raised the West Papuan flag or took part in anti–racism demonstrations.
The visit by President Widodo was an opportunity for Australia to show its commitment to human rights in the region by making a strong statement of concern about West Papua, said Collins
AWPA also urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to press the Indonesian president to allow a fact-finding to West Papua as requested by Pacific Island Forum (PIF) leaders.
Several rallies will be held today in various cities, including Sydney.
https://www.thejakartapost.com/news/2020/02/09/veronica-koman-urges-australia-to-raise-papua-rights-violations-during-jokowi-visit.html
2) Rights activist urges Australia to raise Papua rights violations during Jokowi visit
News Desk The Jakarta Post
Jakarta / Sun, February 9, 2020 / 07:05 pm
Amnesty International Australia and Indonesian human rights lawyer Veronica Koman have urged the Australian government to bring up the human rights situation in Papua and West Papua during President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s ongoing visit to Canberra.
Veronica highlighted the plight of 56 indigenous Papuans and Jakarta-based activist Surya Anta, who are currently facing trial for treason following widespread protests in favor of Papuan self-determination between August and September last year.
“These people were arrested when expressing their opinion during mass protests against racism and for an independence referendum in August and September 2019 and during a commemoration of West Papua’s national day on Dec. 1, 2019,” Veronica said in a statement on Sunday. “We demand their immediate and unconditional release.”
She also mentioned the ongoing military operation against armed rebels in Nduga regency, which has displaced thousands of people in the region.
According to Amnesty International Indonesia executive director Usman Hamid, 263 displaced Nduga residents had died from hunger and illnesses as of the end of last month.
“We are also concerned about the increased troop deployments and activities in Intan Jaya regency since December last year,” Veronica said. “Indonesia must end these operations and immediately withdraw troops from Nduga and Intan Jaya regencies, so the indigenous West Papuans can return to their homes and be free from living in constant fear.”
Jokowi arrived in Canberra on Saturday and is set to address the Australian Parliament on Monday.
Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi said the President would discuss the planned capital relocation, the newly ratified Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) and future Indonesia-Australia cooperation. (kmt)
https://en.antaranews.com/news/141010/search-efforts-to-locate-indonesian-armys-mi-17-chopper-resumed
3) Search efforts to locate Indonesian Army's MI-17 chopper resumed
12 hours ago
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - The search efforts to locate the Indonesian Army's MI-17 helicopter which has gone missing in Papua Province since June 28, 2019 were resumed on Sunday by conducting a sweeping aerial operation above the area of Mimin Village, a military officer said.
The aerial operation was carried out by using a civilian chopper, Commander of the 1715 Yahukimo District Military Command Lt.Col.Eko Budi told ANTARA who contacted him from Jayapura, the capital of Papua Province, on Sunday.
Five soldiers joined the aerial operation. During the search mission, the civilian chopper swept the area of Mimin Village because it might be the location of the MI-17 crash, he said.
The Mimin Village area remains regarded by the residents of Pegunungan Bintang District as a sacred natural site, and the search and rescue ground team members did not sweep the area, he said.
"May those involving in the search operation be able to locate the missing chopper," he said.
Regarding this missing MI-17 helicopter, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Andika Perkasa had ever hinted that the search efforts would be continued.
"We are optimistic that all Indonesians will pray for the immediate finding of the missing helicopter," he told journalists after the inauguration of the military academy's graduates in Magelang, Central Java, in July last year.
On July 8, 2019, the search operation to trace the helicopter was conducted by the regional military command's personnel along with those from the National Search and Rescue Agency (SAR) and the Indonesian Defence Forces' Headquarters, he remarked.
However, the SAR's efforts to locate the missing helicopter after taking off from Oksibil, Pegunungan Bintang District, on June 28 were hindered by factors including the erratic weather conditions and difficulties on ground due to inaccessibility to roads.
Consequently, search efforts were conducted through sweeping aerial operations, Perkasa revealed.
Since the day of its missing, search efforts to locate the helicopter have been steadily made by involving a Bell Helicopter 206 and Bell Helicopter 412 bearing registration number HA-5177.
The MI-17 helicopter, bearing registration number HA-5138, was carrying 12 passengers and crew members on board, who had earlier flown to Okbibab to deliver logistics to soldiers serving in the area.
The crew members aboard the helicopter were pilots CPN Captain Aris and CPN Lieutenant Bambang, co-pilot First Lieutenant CPN Ahwar, Head Sergeant Suriyatna, Sergeant Dita, Head Private Dwi Purnomo, and Private Aharul.
The passengers, who were members of the Battalion 725/WRG, comprised Second Sergeant Ikrar Setya Nainggolan, Private Yanuarius Loe, Private Risno, Second Private Sujono Kaimuddin, and Second Private Tegar Hadi Sentana.
