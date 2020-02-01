2) Three wounded in exchange of fire in Nduga, Papua
3) Minister encourages Papua to reduce investment in palm plantations
4) Minister launches green investment for Papua, West Papua
5) Government introduces Papua's business potential to 45 investors
---------------------------------
https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/410525/parkop-to-establish-free-west-papua-secretariat-in-port-moresby
1) Parkop to establish Free West Papua secretariat in Port Moresby
4:08 pm on 27 February 2020
Photo: RNZ / Koroi Hawkins
The governor of Papua New Guinea's capital says a Free West Papua Campaign secretariat will be established in his city.
Powes Parkop made the announcement in Port Moresby in his latest move to raise awareness about human rights issues in PNG's neighbouring Indonesian-ruled territory of West Papua.
Mr Parkop accuses regional governments, including Australia, of turning a blind eye to gross human rights abuses in West Papua.
EMTV reports he is using PNG's capital as a hub to lobby support for West Papuan independence aspirations, and is petitioning the UN to address the situation in Papua.
Meanwhile, the Catholic church in Papua New Guinea has reported a new influx of West Papuan asylum seekers into Western Province.
The Catholic Diocese in Kiunga is looking after 133 people who have crossed the border, claiming to have fled from the Indonesian military in West Papua, according to The National.
Kiunga Diocese's Father Gilles Cote said the asylum seekers were being housed in a temporary camp on church land.
He said the Kiunga public was helping care for them with food, water, clothing and other humanitarian needs.
The group reportedly arrived last month having walked for around 400km over mountainous terrain from Nduga regency in Indonesian-administrated Papua province.
Nduga is the focus of ongoing armed conflict between Indonesia's military and the West Papua Liberation Army, which massacred at least 16 Indonesian road construction workers in the regency in late 2018.
PNG's Department of Provincial and Local Level Government, along with officials from Immigrations and Foreign Affairs, are processing the West Papuans to determine their refugee status.
Those who do not meet the political refugee status will be advised to return to their home.
While those who are identified as political refugees will be transported to Western province's East Awin Camp, a gazetted area for West Papuan refugees.
--------------------------------------
2) Three wounded in exchange of fire in Nduga, Papua
6 hours ago
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Three people were injured, including a member of the Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob), in an exchange of fire between security forces and an armed group in Nduga, Papua Police Chief Insp. Gen Paulus Waterpauw confirmed here on Thursday.
Two civilians who were injured in the shooting on Wednesday (Feb 26) have been treated at Kenyam Hospital, while the wounded policeman was evacuated to Jakarta from Timika, Waterpauw said.
According to the police, the armed group had attacked a military post in Koteka village.
Waterpauw noted that the shooting has confirmed the authority's decision not to withdraw security personnel from the district.
The Indonesian Military and Police stationed its personnel in Nduga district following the assault against construction workers of state-owned construction firm PT Istaka Karya in December 2018 that killed 17 workers, while the fate of four other workers is still unclear.
The security personnel are guarding the construction of a bridge in the region, he said.
The workers are building a road that will provide access to the hilly area in Kali-Yigi-kali Urak in Nduga.
Responding to the demand to withdraw the security personnel, Waterpauw said, the armed group is still creating trouble in the region and attacking security personnel.
"Do not politicize the existence of the Indonesian military and police in Nduga, because the security personnel are also among the victims of the attack," he stressed.
(INE)
Related news: Former Papuan separatist hands over rifle to military
Related news: Indonesian soldiers bridge teacher shortage gap in Papua
Two civilians who were injured in the shooting on Wednesday (Feb 26) have been treated at Kenyam Hospital, while the wounded policeman was evacuated to Jakarta from Timika, Waterpauw said.
According to the police, the armed group had attacked a military post in Koteka village.
Waterpauw noted that the shooting has confirmed the authority's decision not to withdraw security personnel from the district.
The Indonesian Military and Police stationed its personnel in Nduga district following the assault against construction workers of state-owned construction firm PT Istaka Karya in December 2018 that killed 17 workers, while the fate of four other workers is still unclear.
The security personnel are guarding the construction of a bridge in the region, he said.
The workers are building a road that will provide access to the hilly area in Kali-Yigi-kali Urak in Nduga.
Responding to the demand to withdraw the security personnel, Waterpauw said, the armed group is still creating trouble in the region and attacking security personnel.
"Do not politicize the existence of the Indonesian military and police in Nduga, because the security personnel are also among the victims of the attack," he stressed.
(INE)
Related news: Former Papuan separatist hands over rifle to military
Related news: Indonesian soldiers bridge teacher shortage gap in Papua
----------------------------------
https://en.antaranews.com/news/142338/minister-encourages-papua-to-reduce-investment-in-palm-plantations
3) Minister encourages Papua to reduce investment in palm plantations
9 hours ago
Sorong, Papua (ANTARA) - Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Panjaitan encouraged the local governments and community of Papua and West Papua to lower investment in palm plantations.
"Investment in palm plantations usually only belongs to foreign investors and not necessarily profitable for the local people," Minister Panjaitan stated here on Thursday.
He expounded that the government had currently enacted a moratorium on palm plantations to halt logging in the forests of Papua and West Papua.
Moreover, Panjaitan encouraged the Papuan local government to not only direct its attention on big investments, particularly if it is damaging the forest, but also concentrate on small investments that are beneficial for the community and are environment-friendly.
He also highlighted the fact that Papua and West Papua had varied agricultural commodities, including nutmeg, cocoa, coffee, and seaweed, that could be developed by the community to boost local economic growth.
To this end, he called for governments of the two provinces to make all-out efforts and to collaborate with stakeholders from all sectors to develop the local economic potentials.
Panjaitan stressed on the need for the local governments of Papua and West Papua to improve the quality of education by prioritizing specialized education in the agricultural and fisheries sectors to realize the sustainable development of natural resources.
"I encourage the local government and people of Papua to rise and work hard to develop their potential and prioritize the sustainability of nature for the subsequent generations in future," he added.
Related news: Indonesia monitoring Chinese ship's arrival in West Papua
Related news: Indonesian soldiers bridge teacher shortage gap in Papua
EDITED BY INE
"Investment in palm plantations usually only belongs to foreign investors and not necessarily profitable for the local people," Minister Panjaitan stated here on Thursday.
He expounded that the government had currently enacted a moratorium on palm plantations to halt logging in the forests of Papua and West Papua.
Moreover, Panjaitan encouraged the Papuan local government to not only direct its attention on big investments, particularly if it is damaging the forest, but also concentrate on small investments that are beneficial for the community and are environment-friendly.
He also highlighted the fact that Papua and West Papua had varied agricultural commodities, including nutmeg, cocoa, coffee, and seaweed, that could be developed by the community to boost local economic growth.
To this end, he called for governments of the two provinces to make all-out efforts and to collaborate with stakeholders from all sectors to develop the local economic potentials.
Panjaitan stressed on the need for the local governments of Papua and West Papua to improve the quality of education by prioritizing specialized education in the agricultural and fisheries sectors to realize the sustainable development of natural resources.
"I encourage the local government and people of Papua to rise and work hard to develop their potential and prioritize the sustainability of nature for the subsequent generations in future," he added.
Related news: Indonesia monitoring Chinese ship's arrival in West Papua
Related news: Indonesian soldiers bridge teacher shortage gap in Papua
EDITED BY INE
No comments:
Post a Comment