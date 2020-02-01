Wednesday, February 26, 2020

1) Indonesian soldiers bridge teacher shortage gap in Papua


2) Gov't to Renew Presidential Instruction on Papua 
3) West Papuans should watch out for natural disasters  

——————————

https://en.antaranews.com/news/142218/indonesian-soldiers-bridge-teacher-shortage-gap-in-papua

1) Indonesian soldiers bridge teacher shortage gap in Papua 
11 hours ago

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Several members of the Indonesia-Papua New Guinea (PNG) Border Security Task Force extended voluntary assistance to teachers at 12 elementary schools in Sota, Neukenjerai, Eligobel, and Ulilin sub-districts, Merauke District, Papua Province, since July 2019.


They teach reading, writing, and mathematics to students, Commander of the task force at the Army Strategic Reserves Command's (Kostrad's) MR 411/PDW Infantry Battalion Major Rizky Aditya noted in a press statement made available to ANTARA here on Wednesday.

As a live example, the army personnel have been teaching the students of the Sota Christian Elementary School, one of the schools at the Indonesia-PNG border area, Aditya remarked, adding that his men were keen to fill the gap of teacher shortage there.

Major Sergeant Catur Budi Satriyo, a member of the Kout Sota Command Post, is one of the soldiers, who regularly teaches reading, writing, and mathematics at this Christian Educational Foundation (YPK)-owned school.

Edowardus Burman Tenjap, a fourth-grade student at this YPK's elementary school, expressed happiness and pride on being taught reading, writing, and mathematics by the soldiers. "Thank you for teaching us," he stated.

Julianus Noya, speaking on behalf of all teachers, also thanked the Indonesian army personnel for their assistance to their pupils over the past six months.

"This voluntary teaching program is immensely valuable to our students," Noya remarked.

The Indonesian army personnel do not merely fill the gap of teacher shortage but they also provide transportation services to the students.

The Raiders Battalion 300/Brajawijaya Command, for instance, sends its trucks to drive local students to their schools though owing to the limited number of these vehicles, the students are not able to avail transport services daily.

"We help the students get to schools in time. The schools are located at quite a distance if they are to be reached on foot," Commander of the Raiders Battalion 300/Brajawijaya Command Lt Col Ary Sutrisno remarked.

If the trucks are not available, the local students are required walk to their schools for some 15 kilometers, he pointed out.

Bastian, one of the students regularly taking the TNI truck, admitted to the transport service regularly provided by the TNI being immensely helpful, as it enabled him and his peers to reach schools on time.

EDITED BY INE

Related news: Papua's human development index rose 1.30 percent in 2019: BPS

Related news: Respect native Papuans' cultural norms, traditions: military officer
 
Reporter: Evarukdijati, Rahmad Nasution
Editor: Fardah Assegaf
———————————————————


2) Gov't to Renew Presidential Instruction on Papua 
BY :DIANA MARISKA FEBRUARY 26, 2020 

Jakarta. Indonesia's chief security minister has confirmed the renewal of a presidential instruction, or Inpres, to authorize further development in Papua – the country's easternmost region – under a single government command.  "The renewed presidential instruction will be more comprehensive in its handling of Papua," the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud M.D., said in Jakarta on Tuesday.  Previously, state agencies have their own development team in Papua – and each of them has their own system and chain of command

"The National Development Planning Agency [Bappenas] has a team that focuses mainly on economic development and social welfare. And here [in my ministry], we have a team taking care of security ans defense. We will merge all of them under one command. We don't want to give the impression one particular approach, be it security or military, is being preferred," Mahfud said.  Bappenas chairman Suharso Monoarfa will soon take command of all development programs in Papua.  "Everything will be under the control of a single team led by the head of Bappenas," Mahfud said.  The new presidential instruction will replace the old one issued in 2017 on the acceleration of development in Papua and West Papua..

Threats to Indonesian Sovereignty  Mahfud said separatist movement in Papua remains one of the biggest threats to Indonesia's sovereignty.  "[In] Papua, as you know, we still have separatist movements, even though we treat them as armed civilian groups [Kelompok Sipil Bersenjata, or KSB]," Mahfud said.  Aside from separatism in Papua, Mahfud said another signicant threat to Indonesian sovereignty is China's one-sided claim over parts of the country's territory in the North Natuna Sea.  "China claims they have historic rights over the area. But according to international law, Indonesia has been granted sovereign rights over it through the United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea [UNCLOS] in 1982. That's why we must strengthen our presence there," Mahfud said.
———————————



3) West Papuans should watch out for natural disasters  
7 hours ago

Manokwari, W Papua (ANTARA) - The West Papua Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) urged residents and authorities to remain vigilant about flash floods and landslides that could occur after a heavy downpour in many parts of the province until March 2020.

"Referring to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency's (BMKG's) data, the rainfall will reach its peak from this month to March," the agency's head, Derek Ampnir, said in Manokwari, the capital of West Papua Province, Monday. In anticipating the risks of floods and landslides, Ampnir called on residents and authorities in vulnerable areas, such as Manokwari, South Manokwari, Wondama Cape, Arfak Highland, and Sorong city, to be well prepared.

All necessary measures needed in disaster management, including prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery need to be in place to minimize the unexpected impacts of a catastrophe, he said.

"The risks of disasters are obvious. Warnings have also been issued. Please do not undermine the risks of disasters. We must be prepared for them," Ampnir said.

The district and city disaster mitigation agencies will function as leading parties in addressing the risks of disasters, he said, adding that Arfak highland is prone to flooding and landslides and sound coordination is the need of the hour.

In April 2019, floods, arising from a continual torrential downpour, inundated numerous homes and a school in Sorong city. A local resident named Andy noted that, at that time, parts of the city did get inundated during the rainy season.

Those bearing the brunt of the floods were residential areas on Jupiter and Sungai Maruni streets. Tens of homes on Meltai Street and an area on Sapta Taruna Street were submerged in floodwaters reaching heights of an adult's knee.

An elementary school building located on Melati Street was also submerged.

Andy appealed to the Sorong administration to solve the problem of recurrent flooding in the city.

Meanwhile, on March 16, 2019, a flash flood impacted Sentani in Papua Province and affected the nearby areas, including the sub-districts of Waibu, West Sentani, Ravendirta, and Depapre.

A total of 112 people lost their lives, 2,287 homes incurred damages, and material losses amounting to Rp506 billion were incurred as a result.

-------------------
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)