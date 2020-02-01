2) Respect native Papuans' cultural norms, traditions: military officer
1) Indonesian Army Deploys 700 Additional Soldiers to West Papua
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Indonesian Army (TNI AD) has officially deployed 700 military personnel to fill a number of ‘preparation military commands’ (Koramil) freshly established across the West Papua region.
This was announced by the Army Deputy Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Tatang Sulaiman in his visit to the XVIII/Kasuari military district command (Kodam) in Manokwari. His presence at the location was also to brief the soldiers who were freshly deployed to the region.
In his speech to the soldiers present; “You are all now in Indonesia’s most-eastern region. Strengthen your willingness to commit to the task. You will find many experiences here. First and foremost, understand the local Papuan customs and meet local people,” said Tatang.
Tatang also encouraged the soldiers in the Manokwari Koramil, which is at its third year of operation, by accentuating the country’s appreciation toward the 700 under operational control (BKO) soldiers tasked at the new military commands from promotions up to assignment pay.
Prior to the additional troops, the 3-year old military command’s personnel fulfillment was at 39 percent capacity. These Indonesian Army soldiers will spend one year in West Papua.
https://en.antaranews.com/news/141214/respect-native-papuans-cultural-norms-traditions-military-officer
2) Respect native Papuans' cultural norms, traditions: military officer
12 hours ago
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - XVII/Cenderawasih Regional Military Command Commander Major General Herman Asaribab reminded soldiers joining the task force of territorial duties in Papua and West Papua provinces to respect native Papuans' cultural norms and traditions and avoid wrongdoing.
"I hope all personnel, who will conduct territorial duties at the district military commands within the administrative areas of the XVII/Cenderawasih Regional Military Command, will always uphold the local communities' cultural norms and traditions," he told the Indonesian army personnel.
Addressing the roll call here on Tuesday to observe the preparedness of army personnel for territorial duties, Asaribab expressed keenness to find out about the real condition of his men, who would join the task forces under the operational control of the district military commands.
"As the commander, I must know the condition of all soldiers and various hurdles that they may face before their deployment," he remarked while urging them not to stay quiet about their problems that may hinder their career and main duties as soldiers.
The security situation in Papua remains vulnerable to acts of deadly violence by notorious armed Papuan separatists.
The rebels were engaged in repeated exchanges of fire with the Indonesian military and police personnel. They also launched deadly attacks on civilians over the past years and killed several of them.
The Papua Police recorded that from early January to December 28, 2019, a total of 23 shooting and criminal cases involving the armed Papuan groups had claimed the lives of 10 members of the Indonesian police and military as well as 10 civilians.
The armed Papuan criminals committed such criminal acts in the administrative areas of the districts of Puncak Jaya, Jayawijaya, Mimika, and Paniai in 2019, Papua Police Chief Inspector General Paulus Waterpauw had remarked on December 28, 2019.
In this situation, Mimika Police Chief I Gusti Era Adhinata revealed recently that some 60 bullets and two active grenade launcher modules (GLMs) were found at a dumpsite in Iwaka Sub-district.
The ammunition and GLMs that were discovered on December 31, 2019, and January 1, 2020, along with household garbage at the dumpsite belonged to the military and police, Adhinata revealed.
In response to this case, Papua Police Chief Inspector General Paulus Waterpauw warned his men against getting involved in arms trafficking activities with the armed criminal groups in Papua Province and vouched to act sternly against them.
"No pardon will be given to those getting involved in arms trafficking activities. We are definitely sacking them. They will also be brought to court," he had stated last January.
He believes that most police officers, posted in the Indonesian province of Papua, are highly dedicated, loyal, and reliable. However, there would likely be one or two, who misbehave, Waterpauw stated.
Investigators from the Indonesian police and military in Mimika District, Papua Province, are yet probing the mystery behind 60 bullets and two active grenade launcher modules (GLMs) found at a dumpsite in Iwaka Sub-district.
The joint team of investigators attempted to trace the origins of the ammunition and GLMs and uncover the identity of the person or persons, who could have taken them out of the weapon storage facility.
https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/409366/indonesian-president-given-details-of-civilian-deaths-in-papua
3) Indonesian president given details of civilian deaths in Papua
2:36 pm on 12 February 2020
A team of human rights activists has handed a report on civilian deaths in West Papua to Indonesia's president while he was in Australia.
President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, has been on a state visit to Australia where he addressed the parliament in Canberra.
While in the Australian capital, Jokowi was handed details on political prisoners and civilian deaths in Papua.
Indonesian human rights lawyer Veronica Koman said her team managed to hand over letters directly to the president.
One featured a list of 243 civilians, including 110 children, who have died during military operations in Papua's Nduga regency since December 2018.
The other letter includes names of 57 people detained in the last few months of 2019 and facing treason charges.
They were arrested amid widespread anti-racism and pro-independence protests by Papuans.
Ms Koman said there had been widespread calls in Papua for Jokowi to scale back Indonesia's military operations in the region.
She said calls from the governor of Papua province, regents, church leaders, customary leaders, academics, activists and students, had been ignored.
Ms Koman said she hoped Jokowi, now furnished with the data, would halt the humanitarian crisis in the region.
https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/409409/amnesty-calls-for-indonesia-to-release-papuan-political-prisoners
4) Amnesty calls for Indonesia to release Papuan political prisoners
6:25 am today
Amnesty International is calling on Indonesia to release West Papuan political prisoners
The number of Papuans detained and facing treason charges more than doubled in late 2019.
Fifty-seven people were arrested between 30 August and 1 December, amid widespread anti-racism and pro-independence protests by Papuans.
While most are awaiting trial in Papuan cities or towns, six are on trial in Jakarta.
Amnesty International Indonesia's executive director Usman Hamid said people were being criminalised for peacefully expressing their opinion, as was their right.
"We are calling on Indonesian authorities to release them immediately and unconditionally.
"So, we are hoping that as one of the largest democratic countries, Indonesia remains committed to not prosecute anyone expressing political opinion, including political solutions such as right to self-determination."
Indonesian authorities are also being urged to investigate the plight of West Papuan highlanders displaced by ongoing conflict.
The highlands regency of Nduga remains a focus of Indonesian military operations against the West Papua Liberation Army.
Operations intensified since the Liberation Army massacred at least 17 Indonesian road construction workers in December 2018.
Amnesty International Indonesia said that as a result of the operations, about 5000 villagers had been displaced.
That's according to data compiled by Papuan church representatives and researchers with the Foundation for Justice and Integrity of the Papuan People.
Mr Hamid said that as of the end of last month, over 240 Nduga residents had died - many from deprivations caused by displacement.
"We call on Indonesian authorities to launch an impartial and effective investigation into the allegations of deaths of IDPs (internally displaced people) in Nduga because of military operations or because of the lack of access to foods, water and sanitation for example."
Mr Hamid said the death toll and number of displaced people presented by the researchers might not neccessarily reflect the full extent of the problem.
Due to Papua's rugged terrain and the restrictions on access to the territory for outside humanitarian agencies and journalists, it remained as difficult to gauge the number of victims of conflict as it was for the number of troops being sent there.
"Unfortunately, there is no official source of information that can explain the number of the military being deployed in Papua," Mr Hamid said.
He has also called on Indonesia's government to allow an invitation for the UN Human Right's Commissioner's office to visit Papua to materialise.
