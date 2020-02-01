2) Cop testifies at Jakarta Six trial, says defendants flew Morning Star flag
---------------------------------
https://www.indoleft.org/news/2020-02-04/court-hears-red-and-white-militia-leader-reported-papua-treason-case-to-police.html
1) Court hears Red-and-White Militia leader reported Papua treason case to police
Tempo – February 4, 2020
M Yusuf Manurung, Jakarta – The name of the person who reported a case of treason to police following a Papuan demonstration in Central Jakarta on August 28, 2019 was revealed during a court hearing yesterday. The person was the Red-and-White Militia (LMP) General Chairperson Adek Erfil Manurung.
“I made a report with the Metro Jaya Polda [Jakarta regional police] while it was still August 28”, said Manurung when testifying at the Central Jakarta District Court on Monday February 3.
Manurung said that he made the report after he was informed by a friend that there was a flag raising action at the State Palace. Manurung then watched a video of the action on a YouTube channel belonging to the internet media group Surara.com. After watching the video he claimed to have felt compelled to report it to police.
“For us [raising] the Morning Star is an act of separatism”, he testified.
According to Manurung, he also saw the demonstrators in the video calling for a referendum. In addition to this, there were requests for the withdrawal of the TNI (Indonesian military) from Papua. According to Manurung, the action in front of the State Palace was a movement to separate Papua from the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI).
“We cannot accept those things. Because we love the NKRI”, he said.
Nevertheless, the leader of the group which once besieged the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) offices in Central Jakarta in September 2017 claimed that he could not identify any of the individual defendants in the Papua treason case from the Suara.com video he watched. “It’s just we couldn’t see the people clearly”, said Manurung.
The six defendants in the treason case are Paulus Suryanta Ginting, Charles Kossay, Ambrosius Mulait, Isay Wenda, Anes Tabuni and Arina Elopere. They have been indicted on two alternative articles, namely Article 106 of the Criminal Code (KUHP) in conjunction with Article 55 Paragraph 1(1) of the KUHP on makar (treason, subversion, rebellion) and Article 110 Paragraph 1 of the KUHP on criminal conspiracy.
[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was “Pimpinan Ormas Ini Lapor Kasus Makar Papua Setelah Nonton Youtube”.]
Source: https://metro.tempo.co/read/1303169/pimpinan-ormas-ini-lapor-kasus-makar-papua-setelah-nonton-youtube/
—————————————————
https://www.indoleft.org/news/2020-02-04/cop-testifies-at-jakarta-six-trial-says-defendants-flew-morning-star-flag.html
2) Cop testifies at Jakarta Six trial, says defendants flew Morning Star flag
Tempo – February 4, 2020
M Yusuf Manurung, Jakarta – East Jakarta Metropolitan District Police Chief Senior Commissioner Ardian Rishadi was presented as a witness by the prosecution at the trial of six Papua activists charged with treason at the Central Jakarta District Court on Monday February 3.
Rishadi gave testimony about when he was watching over a protest action in the vicinity of the State Palace in Central Jakarta that was held on August 28, 2019.
At the time, Rishadi still held the post of Central Jakarta Metropolitan Police Deputy Chief. He claimed to have seen the demonstrators singing songs or shouting things which went against the principal of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia or NKRI.
“Papua is not the red-and-white, Papua is the Morning Star, I apologise, but that’s what I heard”, said Rishadi singing the verses that he heard being sung by the demonstrators at the rally when testifying in front of the panel of judges on Monday.
Rishadi also stated that the demonstrators brought Morning Star flags to the protest and that the symbol of the Morning Star was painted on several of the demonstrator’s faces. The symbol was also painted on the road.
Rishadi claimed that he heard the defendants singing and shouting these things. He also said that the defendants made problematic speeches.
“They [said they] wanted to separate from the unitary state, and declared that Papua is not part of Indonesia. Then a referendum was also discussed”, he said.
On the question of the Morning Star symbols, one of the defendants’ lawyers took the opportunity to ask Rishadi which regulation prohibits the Morning Star flag from being flown. Rishadi however expressed the view that the lawyer was testing him and refused to answer the question.
“What’s clear is that the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia only has one flag, the red-and-white, there are no other flags”, said Rishadi, who at the time of the demonstration still held the rank of assistant superintendent of police.
The six defendants in the treason case are Paulus Suryanta Ginting, Charles Kossay, Ambrosius Mulait, Isay Wenda, Anes Tabuni and Arina Elopere. They have been indicted on two alternative articles, namely Article 106 of the Criminal Code (KUHP) in conjunction with Article 55 Paragraph 1(1) of the KUHP on makar(treason, subversion, rebellion) and Article 110 Paragraph 1 of the KUHP on criminal conspiracy.
[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was “Saat Eks Wakapolres Jakarta Pusat Bersaksi di Sidang Makar Papua”.]
No comments:
Post a Comment