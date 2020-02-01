2) Leading West Papuan activist dies
1) Shame on you Australia for your ignorance: Parkop
February 24, 2020 BY FRANK RAI
National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop has lashed out at the Australian government for being tight-lipped and ignorant on the West Papua issue in Indonesia.
In a rally in Port Moresby last Friday, the governor openly blasted Australia for being deliberately silent on the West Papua issue when innocent civilians were being terrorised by a neighbouring government (Indonesia) in the region.
“Shame on you Australia, shame on you for being silent when men, women and children are being (allegedly) slaughtered right under your nose in West Papua. Australia, being a developed country and tagged as the leader in the Pacific and Oceania region – what can you do for our Melanesian brothers and sisters who are being literally tortured, killed and suppressed right next door in West Papua,” Governor Parkop told the rally.
During the launching of the Free West Papua Campaign 2020 at the Jack Pidik Park, the governor vehemently uttered that the Australian government should be ashamed for doing nothing for the region.
In the presence of a packed crowd, police and both local and international media, the governor bluntly told the Australian government of why it was so afraid of Indonesia and tight-lipped on human rights issues that were getting out of hand in the region.
“The human rights issue in West Papua concerns the government of Indonesia. The government is literally torturing, terrorising and suppressing innocent civilians who want to express their rights to freedom of choice.
“Simple practical example is that those in West Papua are banned from flying the ‘Morning Star Flag,’ host rallies or conduct public gatherings. A woman was caught by the police with 1500 small flags and automatically arrested and charged with treason two weeks ago,” Governor Parkop said.
He said human rights abuse was happening right next door to Australia and Papua New Guinea, however both governments were ‘afraid’ even to raise concern at the United Nations or other appropriate international conventions.
Mr Parkop further urged the Australian government to vouch for the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Commission to visit West Papua and carry out preliminary investigations on the human rights abuse that was being reported daily.
He also challenged the Papua New Guinea government to take a bold stand on the West Papua issue, citing ancestral, traditional and customary connections between PNG and West Papua.
3:30 pm today
Having fled Indonesian-rule in his homeland, Mr Ayamiseba became a central figure in advancing the West Papuan independence cause in regional fora.
Based in Vanuatu's capital Port Vila, he was instrumental in establishing the West Papua National Coalition for Liberation which became an effective regional lobbying group.
It was the forerunner of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua which Mr Ayamiseba and others established to elevate their independence cause internationally.
The ULMWP brought together all the main pro-independence Papuan groups under one umbrella and in 2015 succeeded in gaining observer status at the Melanesian Spearhead Group.
With Mr Ayamiseba's help, the ULMWP established an office in Port Vila and worked with Vanuatu's government to express opposition to Indonesia's control of the Papua region.
Mr Ayamiseba was also a musician of significant renown, having toured Vanuatu in the 1980s as a founding member of the Black Brothers, the Papuan band whose members sought refuge there.
The Black Brothers went on to became a successful touring act throughout the Pacific Islands region.
The ULMWP's chairman, Benny Wenda, has paid tribute to Mr Ayamiseba, saying his death was a great loss for West Papuans.
"Andy stood for the dream of a West Papua free from Indonesian colonialism, a dream all West Papuan people share.
"The people of West Papua will always remember the courage, spirit and leadership of Andy Ayamiseba and his historic contribution to our struggle for freedom," Mr Wenda said.
The ULMWP head said the organisation would honour and respect Mr Ayamiseba's legacy in the Pacific region by continuing the Papuan struggle "to its victory”.
