Photos of some rallies re President Jokow visit to Australia
On MONDAY (10/02) President Jokowi received a strong message of West Papua human rights situation and the Morning Star flag from diverse voices that echoes through media, various social media platforms, solidarity actions and even inside the Australian Parliament House.
The message is Australia and Indonesia bilateral relationship should not come at expense of the support for human rights.
THANKYOU to our friends around Australia, particularly in Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne and Ballarat for organising peaceful protests, and the Greens Leader Adam Bandt for the display of the Morning Star badge on his lapel and Richard Di Natale for inviting me as guest to witness Jokowi's speech in the Australian Parliament.
RESPECT to our Papuan heroes and heroines, those who have died, tortured, disappeared, in exile or in hiding and incarcerated, especially 57 political prisoners behind bars NOW.
These photos captures collective efforts from protest and inside the Parliament.
Photo Credit: The Greens Party (press conference), organisers of protests, and James Masolo twitter account.
