1) 51 Workers Contract to Covid-19; Freeport Continues Operation 

51 Workers Contract to Covid-19; Freeport Continues Operation
Translator: Non Koresponden
Editor: Laila Afifa
15 May 2020
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Freeport Indonesia has decided to continue its operation in Tembagapura, Mimika Regency, Papua, despite 51 of its employees testing positive for COVID-19.
PT Inalum Mining Industry Holding or MIND ID, Freeport Indonesia shareholders, revealed that it has no plans, as of yet, to stop their operation.
“As for operational closure, I don’t think that is an option, as our decision has been taken in consideration of procedures,” said Mind ID President Director Orias Petrus Moedak, in a press conference in Jakarta, on Friday, May 15.
Previously, Mimika Regent Eltinus Omaleng had requested for the mining company to cease their operation. In addition, Papua Deputy Governor Klemen Tinal has also called for the company to suspend the mobility of their employees, from Tembagapura to Kuala Kencana; also a Freeport operational area.
In spite of various calls for operational closure on social media, Orias revealed that no official letter from the local government has been received by PT Freeport Indonesia or MIND ID.
According to Orias, although the company has decided to continue its operation, the handling of COVID-19 in Freeport has been carried out with the safest health protocols in mind.
It has also suspended employees' mobility from Temnahapura to Kuala Kencana as requested by Papua Deputy Governor. Only the company’s operational logistics allowed to commute between the two locations.
Since May 11, 2020, Freeport has continued efforts geared to enforce the company’s health protection system, by increasing the number of rapid and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) swab tests and enlisted more medical personnel on-site, as well as expanding isolation accommodations.
Currently, with 25,000 employees on Freeport’s books, the company claims to be able to track COVID-19 transmission quickly, as 50,000 rapid test kits have been acquired.
"We are grateful that the handling of COVID-19 patients has shown good results, with more and more employees having almost recovered," added Freeport Indonesia President Director Tony Wenas.
FAJAR PEBRIANTO | Translator: DIO SUHENDA
Published 14 May 2020
By Admin
Jayapura, Jubi – Following the release of Issay Wenda two weeks ago, four of five Papuan political prisoners will leave the Salemba detention centre, Central Jakarta. The four political prisoners are Dano Anes Tabuni, Ambrosius Mulait, Paulus Surya Anta Ginting and Charles Kossay.
Besides some administration concerns, Surya Anta and compatriots will undergo a rapid test (initial screening) to detect their antibodies, namely IgM and IgG, which are produced by the human’s body to combat the coronavirus. Human’s body will produce these antibodies when exposed by the coronavirus.
“I am preparing the rapid test tool,” Ruth Ogetay, the nurse for Papuan political prisoners as well as a member of the Advocacy Team for Papua, told Jubi this morning by phone.
Ogetay who worked as an analyst in the laboratory of PGI Cikini Hospital, Central Jakarta, explained that this is a way to prevent the coronavirus spread. Therefore, she wants to ensure the health condition of the political prisoners before leaving the detention centre to meet their family and relatives.
“It only needs a few moments, about 5-10 minutes to find out the result. If the result is negative, they can meet their family and friends who will come to pick them up later,” said Ogetay.
“While Surya and other friends are approaching their time of freedom, it’s still uncertain for Ariana Elopore,” Michael Himan separately told Jubi.
He recently received information about this from the Prosecutor Office. He said the Attorney Office already sent a letter to release Elopore today along with other four prisoners, but there is another issue.
Ariana Elopore who detained in Pondok Bambu—a detention centre for women, was declared “not able to be released” because she had to undergo a quarantine imposed by the detention centre authority with other detainees.
“The Attorney Office said 12 detainees found positive (of having COVID-19) in the detention centre. Therefore, she is not allowed to go (today) because of the quarantine,” Himan explained.
Concerning the statement from the Attorney Office, Himan said the advisors’ team would directly meet the Pondok Bambu detention centre authority for a further explanation behind the “detention” of his client.
Previously, the five political prisoners accused of treason and conspiracy in according to Article 106 of the Criminal Code in conjunction with Article 55 paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code or Article 110 paragraph (1) of the Criminal Code.
No appeal will charge
Himan explained that his clients would not submit an appeal on the grounds of their health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This decision was taken through a comprehensive discussion with his clients, their family and legal advisors,” Himan stated in the press release of the Advocates Team for Papua received by Jubi.
Himan further explained that the release of his five clients had met the conditions stipulated in the parole by the Minister of Law and Human Rights through the Ministerial Decree No. M.HH-19.PK.01.04.04/2020 concerning the repatriation and discharge of adult and juvenile prisoners through the assimilation and integration programs to prevent and control the COVID-19 spread.
The Papuan political prisoners in Jakarta were convicted to 9 months sentence, except for Issay Wenda, who charged to 8 months in prison. (*)
Reporter: Yuliana Lantipo
Editor: Pipit Maizier
