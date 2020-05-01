Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - The body of US national Joice Lin, pilot of an MAF airplane that crashed into Lake Sentani, Papua Province, Tuesday morning, was found in the lake, Norbert Tunyanan, Indonesia's Transport Safety Committee (KNKT) representative, stated.

"I have received a report stating that the SAR team found the body of the pilot of the MAF aircraft, with registration PK-MEC, after diving into Lake Sentani," Tunyanan remarked on Tuesday.

The evacuation team found the body at a depth of 13 meters and still inside the plane's cockpit.

Prior to the crash, Pilot Joice Lin called for help. "May day ... may day" call was clearly audible to other pilots aboard other aircraft at radio frequency 119, 1, he revealed.

An AMA pilot on another aircraft, with registration PK-RCE, took pictures of the accident, Tunyanan revealed.

MAF's PK-MEC aircraft crashed at around 6:26 a.m. local time on Tuesday after departing from Sentani to Mamit, Tolikara District, Papua Province.

The accident took place two minutes after take-off.

