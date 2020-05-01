Saturday, May 23, 2020

1) Armed criminal group shoots medical workers in Papua


2) 26 medical workers in Papua exposed to COVID-19  
3) Uprising in West Papua

1) Armed criminal group shoots medical workers in Papua

Indonesian military and police personnel hunt for members of an armed criminal group believed to have shot civilians in Tembagapura, Papua. (ANTARA/HO/Humas Polda Papua)

Jayapura (ANTARA) - An armed criminal group reportedly shot two medical workers, one of them fatally, while they were delivering medicines for COVID-19 patients in Intan Jaya District of Papua Province.

 

The two medical workers have been identified as Almalek Bagau and Eunico Somou, chief of the Intan Jaya District Police, Adjunct Senior Commissioner Yuli Karre Pongbala, said on Friday.

 

Eunico Somou reportedly died of gunshot wounds, while Almalek, who is in critical condition, has been rushed to Pastoral Wandai for treatment.

 

"We plan to go to the scene (of the shooting) on Saturday (May 23, 2020) to evacuate the victim," Yuli said, adding it will take five hours to reach the spot. (INE)


Reporter: Evarukdijati/Suharto
Editor: Fardah Assegaf

2) 26 medical workers in Papua exposed to COVID-19  
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - A total of 26 medical workers in the easternmost Indonesian province of Papua have been exposed to the novel coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, and some of them are receiving medical treatment, a spokesperson said.

 

The medical workers include doctors and health laboratory officers, spokesperson for the Papua Province Task Force for the Handling of COVID-19, Dr. Silwanus Sumule, said on Friday night.

 

Some of the medical workers were employed in the provincial capital of Jayapura and the district of Jayawijaya, he said.

 

While some medical workers have recovered from the infection, others are receiving medical treatment, he informed.

 

As of Friday, 152 of the total 568 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Papua have recovered from the disease, he added.

 

Confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported from 12 out of 29 districts and municipalities across Papua, the spokesperson revealed.

 

He said a total of 2,862 people have been placed under monitoring (ODPs) and 808 patients are under surveillance (PDPs) for COVID-19 in Papua.

 

Given the higher number of ODPs and PDPs, he expressed the hope that local residents would take the initiative and go to hospitals and health clinics to check whether they have been exposed to COVID-19. (INE)
 

Reporter: Evarukdijati/Suharto
Editor: Fardah Assegaf
ABC Saturday extra

3) Uprising in West Papua

By Geraldine Doogue on Saturday Extra
The war is not ending, it is beginning is the sub title to investigative journalist John Martinkus latest book on the continued struggle in West Papua for a referendum on independence from Indonesia. It is a confronting statement knowing the violence that has plagued that region since the 1960s.
Guest: John Martinkus, investigative journalist who has covered Asia and the Middle East. Previous books include A Dirty Little WarTravels in American IraqIndonesia's Secret War in AcehLost Copy: the Endless Wars, Iraq and Afghanistan and the Quarterly Essay Paradise Betrayed: West Papua's Struggle for Independence
Book: The Road: Uprising in West Papua
Publisher: Black Inc Books
Duration: 15min 22sec

https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/saturdayextra/uprising-in-west-papua/12270746
