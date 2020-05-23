https://dailypost.vu/news/vanuatu-west-papua-association-briefs-new-government-on-west-papua/article_baba306e-9baf-11ea-9fc8-7b76fcb3c609.html
Vanuatu West Papua Association briefs new Government on West Papua
By Len Garae May 22, 2020
Two new members join VWPAUC with Chairman Pastor Alan Nafuki seated front right
Chairman of Vanuatu West Papua Association and Unification Committee (VWPAUC), Pastor Alan Nafuki has confirmed that all relevant West Papua related documents to brief the Government how far his Committee has progressed regarding its drive to help the United Liberation Movement of West Papua, have been handed over to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mark Ati and Prime Minister Bob Loughman.
In his other hat as Chairman of the Vanuatu Christian Council he also reminds the nation of the commissioning of the Government Leaders by the VCC, while presenting them with Bislama Bibles from the Bible Society. “It is our hope that all 52 Members of Parliament will read their Bible because we believe that as long as you are with God, your leadership will be in line with God’s leading to success”, Pastor Nafuki said.
“I also stressed the importance of unity, restoration and success in line with the success story of the Israelites in the Old Testament on their 40 years of wandering to reach the Promised Land in Canaan.
“Like the Israelites, today after 40 years, we want to regain our unity to restore all our land resources which we failed to achieve as late as last year, and this year we want to regain our resources to achieve success through the leadership of both Government and Opposition.
“I want to let the world know that Vanuatu is the only country in the world that stands united in support for the freedom of the people of West Papua.
“Vanuatu stands alone with only 250,000 people that unanimously support the freedom of the people of West Papua, no other country in the world has progressed that far on the issue regarding West Papua or any country for that matter.
“It is our prayer that the people of West Papua will also gain their freedom to enjoy the privileges that people of the free world like us are enjoying”.
He says it is his committee’s prayer that the new Government will adopt the same 100% spirit of support of the former Government, Opposition, Churches, Chiefs, Women, Youths, Non-Government Organisations, and Civil Society.
