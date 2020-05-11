The battle for West Papuan independence from Indonesia has intensified with deadly results
Foreign Correspondent / By Sally Sara, Anne Worthington and Victor Mambor
Posted 3hhours ago
In the highlands of Papua, in easternmost Indonesia, villagers are returning to the burnt-out remains of their abandoned homes.
A woman slumps on the grass, overcome with grief, as men dig a pit for the remains of those who could not escape the bloodshed.
The air is filled with the sound of wailing.
Villagers return to their burnt-out village in the Papuan highlands.(Supplied)
Witnesses who fled the attack say they saw bombs rain down from Indonesian helicopters.
This is the aftermath of a secret war being waged just a few hundred kilometres north of mainland Australia, captured in video obtained by Foreign Correspondent.
Since late 2018, West Papuan separatists have engaged in an escalating series of deadly skirmishes with Indonesian security forces as they renew a decades-old push for independence.
Armed West Papuan separatists in the highlands of Papua, Indonesia.(Supplied)
Indonesia has sought to suppress news of the conflict getting out, restricting foreign media from entering the contested provinces and even cutting off the region's internet access at the height of the revolt.
Hundreds have been killed and local authorities say up to 45,000 Papuans have been displaced — a number Indonesia disputes, suggesting only 2,000 have fled.
While the flashpoint for the current wave of violence is a 4,000km road project, the origins of West Papua's independence struggle go all the way back to the Cold War.
The birth of a movement
It's the early hours of the morning when West Papuan civil independence leader Victor Yeimo emerges from the darkness.
He's travelled through the night to illegally cross the border from Indonesia into Papua New Guinea for an exclusive interview with Foreign Correspondent.
Mr Yeimo has previously been jailed by Indonesian authorities and fears he will be arrested again.
"All my life I worry about my life," he says. "Not only me, I worry about my people's lives.”
Mr Yeimo is part of a new and emboldened generation of activists demanding independence in West Papua. He is pushing for a referendum on West Papuan independence.
The island of New Guinea is divided by a line. On one side of the border is independent Papua New Guinea and on the other is the Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua, collectively known as West Papua by independence activists.
West Papuan independence activists say the Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua should form an independent nation free of Indonesia.(Foreign Correspondent: Andres Gomes Isaza)
It's been under Indonesian rule for more than 50 years after being handed over in a United Nations-endorsed agreement during the Cold War.
In 1969, Indonesia held a ballot called the Act of Free Choice. But few more than a thousand hand-picked Papuans were allowed to vote.
Indonesia declared a unanimous victory. Most West Papuans felt robbed and an independence movement was born.
The Indonesian Government says its two easternmost provinces have been granted "special autonomy status with significant privileges to ensure the participants (sic) of Papuans in their development".
But West Papuan activists say special autonomy is not the solution. They want independence from Indonesia and a "final democratic solution".
"Indonesia tries to give us development," Mr Yeimo says. "That is not our aspiration."
The flashpoint
Snaking for thousands of kilometres through thick jungle and over bare highland peaks, the Trans-Papuan Highway will soon link the Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua.
Indonesia says it's an essential infrastructure project that will improve transport and access to markets and services for people living in this region.
Carving a path through the remote highlands, the 4,000km Trans-Papuan Highway is seen by West Papuan independence activists as a move by Indonesia to exert more control over the region.(Foreign Correspondent)
But West Papuans fear the road will aid the Indonesian military and open up their resource-rich lands to exploitation by outside business interests, at the expense of local people.
In December 2018, the contentious highway project provided the spark which reignited a smouldering conflict.
A group of armed West Papuan separatists ambushed and slaughtered at least 16 Indonesian road workers in Nduga, a district in Papua's remote central highlands.
The scene of West Papuan separatists' ambush of Indonesian road workers. The incident preceded the recent flare-up in violence.(Supplied)
Indonesia responded to the massacre by sending hundreds of police and soldiers into the area to hunt down those responsible for the attack.
Foreign Correspondent has secured some of the first independent eyewitness testimonies from civilians who fled their villages to seek refuge in the jungle.
"They had a helicopter flying above us and they threw bombs," Irian Kogoya tells Foreign Correspondent.
No comments:
Post a Comment