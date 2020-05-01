2) Papuan armed group accused of shooting COVID-19 team members
----------------------------------------------
https://www.thejakartapost.com/news/2020/05/24/opm-says-tni-police-shot-medical-workers-in-papua.html
1) OPM says TNI, police shot medical workers in Papua
News Desk
The Jakarta Post Jakarta / Sun, May 24, 2020 / 07:11 pm
The Free Papua Movement (OPM) has denied that it was involved in the shooting of two members of the Intan Jaya regency COVID-19 task force, claiming that the two men were shot by security forces.
“We want to emphasize that the people who shot the two medical workers were TNI [Indonesian Military] and National Police personnel. They are the culprits,” OPM spokesperson Sebby Sanbom said in a statement on Saturday, as quoted by tempo.co. “Indonesia must take responsibility.”
The two medical workers – identified as Amalek Bagau, 30, and Eniko Somou, 39 – were reportedly shot while delivering medical supplies to a remote area in Intan Jaya regency at about 4:30 p.m. local time on Friday.
Security forces said they evacuated the two men and transferred them to the Nabire General Hospital on Saturday morning. Amalek remains in critical condition, and Eniko has died from his wounds.
Military and police personnel belonging to the Nemangkawi task force have said they are on a manhunt for an as-yet unnamed armed group that they say is responsible for the shooting. (kmt)
-------------------------------
https://www.thejakartapost.com/news/2020/05/24/papuan-armed-group-accused-of-shooting-covid-19-team-members.html
2) Papuan armed group accused of shooting COVID-19 team members
News Desk
The Jakarta Post Jakarta / Sun, May 24, 2020 / 03:40 pm
Military and police personnel belonging to the Nemangkawi task force in Intan Jaya regency, Papua, are on a manhunt for an armed group that purportedly shot members of a local COVID-19 response team.
As reported by Antara News Agency, the Nemangkawi joint task force released a statement on Saturday saying an armed group had shot two health workers affiliated with the local COVID-19 task force in Wandai district, Intan Jaya regency, on Friday at 4:30 p.m. local time.
The two medical workers – identified as Amalek Bagau, 30, and Eniko Somou, 39 – were shot while delivering medical supplies to a remote area in Intan Jaya regency.
The Nemangkawi task force, with the assistance of the Intan Jaya Police, managed to locate and evacuate the victims and transferred them to the Nabire General Hospital on Saturday morning, according to the statement.
Papua Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. AM Kamal said Amalek had survived the incident, but was in critical condition, while Eniko had died from his wounds.
“It took us about five hours to arrive at the crime scene,” Kamal said, citing difficulties in navigating the steep terrain.
The case is the latest in a recent string of violence that has resulted in the deaths of civilians in the region.
In April, two young Papuans, Eden Armando Bebari and Ronny Wandik, were allegedly shot to death by security forces in Mimika regency after being mistaken for members of an armed separatist group.
A week before that, New Zealander Graeme Thomas Wall, an employee of gold and copper mining company PT Freeport Indonesia, was killed by gunmen in the area. (rfa)
-------------------------
No comments:
Post a Comment