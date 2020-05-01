Lowy Institute
WEST PAPUA: THE ISSUE THAT WON'T GO AWAY FOR MELANESIA
West Papuans continue to fight for independence with the support of many Pacific nations. Despite Indonesia’s opposition and the recent impact of COVID-19 on the region, the resolution of West Papuan grievances may have stalled but nationalist sentiment has not been quelled.
JOHNNY BLADES
KEY FINDINGS
Indonesian government policies in West Papua, combining military control with an emphasis on economic development, have failed to quell West Papuan nationalist sentiment.
While West Papuan grievances with Indonesian rule, including the issue of human rights abuses, remain unresolved, concerns have grown across the Pacific region, particularly among Melanesian nations who seek a solution.
Indonesia’s increased connectivity with Pacific Islands countries has complicated regional efforts to address the West Papua issue, while the impact of COVID-19 adds further challenges.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
West Papuan grievances with Indonesian rule, including human rights abuses, militarisation and frustrations about self-determination, have attracted increasing international attention and concern, particularly in neighbouring countries of Melanesia. The Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) comprising Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and New Caledonia’s Kanaks, is the appropriate regional grouping to promote the issue, but struggles to do anything. A rising Indonesia is gaining in influence throughout the region, countering support for West Papuan independence aims, and MSG members have become divided over West Papua. But recent flare-ups between West Papuans and security forces, combined with steady international support for the West Papuan struggle, and the emergence of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), foreshadowed a looming regional diplomatic wrestle.
The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic appears likely to stall any peaceful resolution, although conflict in West Papua continues at various flashpoints. Public health issues will take priority, and could distract attention from the West Papuan cause for some time. Despite this, West Papuan claims are unlikely to be abandoned……………………………...
