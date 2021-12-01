2) Amnesty International Indonesia calls 2021 a year of danger for human rights defenders
3) Serambakom State Middle School was burned, residents took refuge in the church
4) Realization of West Papua mangrove plantation target reaches 80%: BRGM
1) Activist Veronica Koman Joins Amnesty International Australia
15 December 2021 21:21 WIB
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Human rights activist Veronica Koman has joined Amnesty International Australia to lead the watchdog's strategic campaigns. Confirming this news, Koman sent a text to Tempo "Hope I can uphold the trust," on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
According to Veronica, her main role will be to act as the liaison for Amnesty International and state officials, politicians, and ambassadors in Australia on matters related to human rights issues in the country and on a global scale.
"This includes advocacy for the aboriginal community who are still suffering from genocide to this day," Veronica said.
Despite joining with Amnesty International Australia, Veronica pledged to continue advocating for the Papuan people. "The human rights violations in Papua are at a global scale, so surely I will [continue advocating for them]," she said.
Veronica is a well-known activist who is often vocal about human rights violations in Papua. Her name once appeared at a demonstration that was triggered by the issue of racism in Papua at the end of 2019. Indonesian police accused Veronica of instigating the demonstration because of her tweet regarding this incident.
Apart from her Papua advocacy, Veronica Koman's experiences include handling cases involving minority groups under LBH Jakarta in 2014. She also accompanied seven female students in cases of sexual violence in a boarding school. In early 2016, Veronica acted as the legal representative for an elderly couple suspected of being victims of modern slavery.
2) Amnesty International Indonesia calls 2021 a year of danger for human rights defenders
Reporter: Zely Ariane December 14, 2021 8:17 pm
Papua No. 1 News Portal | Jubi Jayapura, Jubi – Amnesty International Indonesia calls 2021 a dangerous year for human rights defenders in Indonesia. This was stated by Amnesty International Indonesia when announcing its year-end records on Monday (13/12/2021). Amnesty International Indonesia stated that throughout 2021, many human rights defenders were the target of attacks, both online and offline, for their defense work. Amnesty noted that human rights defenders in Indonesia experience repression and criminalization of their freedom of expression. Amnesty emphasized that the Indonesian government still had to improve their commitment to upholding human rights. Amnesty noted that a number of attacks on human rights defenders continue, both offline and online. However, until now law enforcement officials have not thoroughly investigated the various cases of the attack. The delay in investigating cases of attacks on human rights activists has led to allegations that state actors were involved in these attacks. Not getting better Amnesty noted that state officials in Papua and West Papua still continue to carry out violence in the two provinces. “Last year, we highlighted the trend of weakening [fulfillment] of human rights, and hope that this year [will be] a better record. What happened? There does not appear to be a significant improvement in the human rights situation in this country,” said Amnesty International Indonesia's Executive Director, Usman Hamid. “Indeed there are policies issued to restore human rights. However, the criminalization of those who practice rights peacefully also continues. In fact, the number of [criminalizations and attacks] for human rights defender groups is increasing,” said Usman, as quoted from Amnesty International Indonesia's official website.
In 2020, Amnesty International Indonesia recorded 93 cases of attacks on human rights defenders, with a total of 253 victims. These attacks continued in 2021. During that year, there were at least 95 cases of attacks on human rights defenders, with a total of 297 victims. Read also: Terror in 2 residences of Veronica Koman's relatives, attacks on democracy This case affected human rights defenders from various sectors. Victims of the attack varied—ranging from journalists, activists, indigenous peoples, to students. As many as 55 of the 95 cases of attacks allegedly involved state actors, including the police and the military, as well as central and regional government officials. This trend is not much different from the trend in 2020, because 60 of the 93 cases of attacks on human rights defenders in 2020 were allegedly carried out by state actors. These attacks come in many forms, from reporting to the police, threats and intimidation, physical violence, to murder. Amnesty highlighted the case of the attack on the parents of human rights lawyer Veronica Koman that occurred in November. On the morning of November 7, two unidentified persons rode a motorbike and threw a package filled with explosives into the garage of Veronica Koman's parents' home in Jakarta. Earlier, on October 24, two motorcyclists hung a package on the fence of Veronica's parents' house, and soon the package caught fire. Read also: 8 Morning Star flag bearers are suspected of plotting against Amnesty. Maulidayanti. Both were reported by Pandjaitan to the police under the article on defamation in the ITE Law only because they discussed the results of a joint study by several civil society organizations on the triggering factors for human rights violations in Papua, including the alleged involvement of several military figures in the mining industry in Papua. This case is still being processed by the police. Amnesty categorized the defamation complaint by Pandjaitan as an attack on human rights defenders. The space for civil liberties is getting narrower. Cases of criminalization and repression against citizens who exercise their right to free expression will also continue to occur throughout 2021, one of the methods is the use of the ITE Law. From January to November 2021, Amnesty International Indonesia recorded 84 cases of violations of freedom of expression using the ITE Law, with 98 victims. In addition, the article on treason is often used to criminalize the peaceful expression of political opinions, especially in Maluku and Papua. As of December 2021, Amnesty noted that there were still at least 26 prisoners of conscience in Maluku and Papua, namely people detained on charges of treason simply for peacefully expressing their opinions. Finally, in early December, there were eight students in Jayapura who were accused of treason for raising the Morning Star flag. Torture Throughout January to November 2021, Amnesty International Indonesia's monitoring data recorded nine cases of torture allegedly carried out by state officials, with ten victims. A total of five cases were allegedly carried out by members of the National Police, with six victims. A number of the other two cases were allegedly carried out by members of the TNI, with two victims. In addition, there are two cases allegedly committed by prison officers, with two victims. On July 26, for example, a young man with a disability in Merauke named Steven Yadohamang became the victim of the use of excessive force by two members of the Indonesian Air Force (TNI) military police. Steven was violently pinned by the two TNI AU military policemen after arguing with other residents. The two military policemen tucked Steven down on the pavement, then one of the military police stepped on his head. In Papua, violence in the form of extrajudicial killings also continues. Amnesty noted that there were at least 11 cases of unlawful killings allegedly committed by security forces during 2021, with a total of 15 victims. (*) Editor: Aryo Wisanggeni G
3) Serambakom State Middle School was burned, residents took refuge in the church
Reporter: ANTARA December 14, 2021 9:38 pm
Papua No. 1 News Portal | Jubi Jayapura, Jubi - A total of 40 residents of Wambakom Village, Serambakom District, Bintang Mountains Regency, Papua, on Tuesday (12/14/2021) were reported to have fled and took refuge in the local Catholic Church. The residents fled after the fire occurred at the Serambakom State Middle School on Tuesday. The Antara News Agency released a statement by the Head of the Bintang Mountains Resort Police, AKBP Cahyo Sukarnito, who said that the refugees consisted of women, children and the elderly. Cahyo stated that the TNI/Polri were shot at by armed groups while helping evacuate residents from fleeing to the church. According to Cahyo, the firefight between the joint TNI/Polri troops and the armed group lasted more than an hour. He stated that there were no victims in the shootout that took place from 09.50 to 11.15 WP.
Cahyo stated that the burning of the Serambakom State Junior High School building at 09.00 WP was carried out by an armed group. "The arson allegedly carried out by KKB was initiated by the sound of gunfire. However, the personnel on duty in the area did not respond," said Cahyo to Antara. At around 11.45 WP, smoke again emerged from around the location of the Serambakom State Junior High School. Cahyo stated that the joint TNI/Polri troops were still on standby, but could not be deployed to Serambakom, because the area flanked by hills was prone to shooting. Burning of public facilities in the Bintang Mountains Regency has become increasingly common since the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) burned a number of public facilities in Kiwirok District on September 13, 2021. In that incident, a health worker named Gabriel Melani died. His body was found in a ravine a few days after the incident.
Read also: Pastor Dean of Pegubin asks for an independent investigation into the Kiwirok incident.
A similar incident occurred in Okhika District on September 14, 2021, when armed groups burned down the puskesmas, housing for health workers, elementary and junior high schools, teachers' houses and village halls there. Last Sunday (5/12/2021) the building of SMA Negeri 1 Oksibil was also burned, and AKBP Cahyo Sukarnito stated to Antara that the building was set on fire by armed groups. Regarding the SMA Negeri 1 Oksibil building, the acting regional secretary for the Bintang Mountains Regency, drg Aloysius Giyai, said Monday (6/12/2021) that his party had visited the burning building. “I just came back from the crime scene, and indeed there was something odd. Whether burned or burned, we are still waiting for the results of the police investigation," Giyai said when contacted by telephone. He ruled out the possibility that the school building caught fire due to a short circuit. "If it burns, the electricity won't work there. So an electric short is not possible," said Giyai. (*)
4) Realization of West Papua mangrove plantation target reaches 80%: BRGM
5 hours ago
Jakarta (ANTARA) - The national Peatland and Mangrove Restoration Agency (BRGM) has informed that the realization of mangrove plantation in West Papua province has reached 80 percent of the target of 1,500 hectares in 2021.
Head of the BRGM's Kalimantan and Papua mangrove rehabilitation working team, Agung Rusdiyatmoko, said that West Papua province is among the nine provinces prioritized in the mangrove restoration project.
"We hope the mangrove restoration will have a positive impact on restoring mangrove ecology from further damage and providing economic benefits to locals, particularly amid the economic uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.
The agency has cooperated with the regional Remu Ransiki Watershed and Protected Forest Management Office in its efforts to restore mangrove forests in West Papua, he said.
Out of the 37 public communities involved in the restoration effort, the Usuly public community in Sorong district and the Awandaroi farming community in Teluk Bintuni district have completed mangrove planting in the areas assigned to them, Rusdiyatmoko informed.Related news: Expect Mempawah mangrove forest to become ecotourism site: BRGM
Usuly public community head Ninrrod Keramu said that the community had planted mangrove trees over 120 hectares of land assigned to the community, and the mangrove planting program had brought economic advantage for the 89 members of the community.
"The agency's mangrove planting program has enhanced the village economy, as our wage from the project could be used to purchase fishing equipment, motorcycles for our transportation, and our daily needs," Keramu added.
The community head said that locals welcomed the mangrove rehabilitation program by actively participating and providing assistance in addressing the mangrove sapling supply issue for the land assigned for mangrove plantation.
Meanwhile, Awandaroi farming community member Linda Wonopka said that mangrove planting works over 50 hectares of land had elevated the livelihood of the 40 members of the community.
Bintuni residents are enthusiastic about joining the BRGM program and actively participate in maintaining the mangrove trees, she added. (Related news: BRGM plants mangroves to commemorate National Tree Planting Day
