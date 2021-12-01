Wednesday, December 1, 2021

1) DISPLACED PEOPLE OF MAYBRAT WISHING TO CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS AT HOME


2) Papuan student demonstrations in Denpasar were marked by clashes with mass organizations
3) PAPUAN PEOPLE’S ASSEMBLY EVALUATES ITS PROGRAM THROUGH WORKSHOP
4) Papua: Perkasa promises to oversee cases of human rights violations  
5) TNI to use social communication to tackle Papua violence: Perkasa  
6) Raising West Papua’s banned Morning Star flag – a global act of solidarity
7) 60th Anniversary of the Birth of Papuan State - Betrayal and Resurrection 
8) Pressure mounts on Jakarta for dialogue, not brutal ‘war on Papua’

https://en.jubi.co.id/displaced-people-of-maybrat-wishing-to-celebrate-christmas-at-home/

1) DISPLACED PEOPLE OF MAYBRAT WISHING TO CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS AT HOME

News Desk December 1, 2021 2:52 pm




Citizens of the Maybrat people in the woods set up a place to stay temporarily with plastic sheeting. - Ist



Enarotali, Jubi – The displaced people of Maybrat in West Papua Province, who fled their hometowns due to armed conflict between the Indonesian Military (TNI) and police and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), wanted to go home and celebrate Christmas in peace.

“Nearing December, a holy month for the majority of the Papuan people who are Christians, the people want to return to their hometown immediately. They want to rebuild their lives in the village and celebrate Christmas peacefully with their families,” Rev. Bernardus Baru of the Order of Saint Augustine Sorong-Manokwari Diocese told Jubi in a phone call on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

At least 3,121 Maybrat people are currently taking shelter at Ayawasi, Kumurkek, Fategomi, Sorong City, Sorong Regency, South Sorong, and Bentuni. Some stayed at the homes of their relatives, some others made huts in the forest.

“The displaced people have been restless with this situation. They have often expressed their intention to return to their hometowns. Some even desperately went home, they live in cautions and flee to the forest whenever security forces come to the village,” Baru said.

According to Baru, the people wanted to go home following their observations that there had been no attacks between the TNI and police and the TPNPB, and the fact that the timber company, PT Bangun Kayu Irian, which is located in the conflict area, is still operating safely.

His party urged the Maybrat Administration to immediately and safely return the displaced people back home.

Lawyer of PAHAM Papua Yohanis Mambrasar said that the displaced people began to experience food shortages, health problems, and economic problems.

“Only in the first month they were able to fulfill their needs through family support and government assistance,” said Mambrasar. However, he said, entering the third month, the condition of the displaced people was just getting worse. (*)

Reporter: Abeth You

Editor: Kristianto Galuwo

2) Papuan student demonstrations in Denpasar were marked by clashes with mass organizations
Reporter: Admin Jubi  December 1, 2021 4:50 pm

Papua No. 1 News Portal | Jubi Denpasar, Jubi — The Papuan Student Alliance (AMP) Bali and the Indonesian People's Front for West Papua clashed with the Patriot Garuda Nusantara (PGN) mass organization during a demonstration in Denpasar, Wednesday (1/12/2021) morning. The clash occurred when AMP Bali and the Indonesian People's Front for West Papua were about to hold a demonstration on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the declaration of Papuan independence in front of the United States Consulate General's office. On the way to the point of action, clashes broke out. Precisely on Jalan Raya Puputan, Renon, Denpasar, Bali, at around 09.00 WITA. Both parties threw stones and other objects at each other. "They threw stones at each other and we immediately dispersed them, we immediately ordered them to disperse," said Head of the Denpasar Police, Kompol I Made Uder, Wednesday (1/12/2021).


 Made said the trigger for the clash was because the two masses mocked each other when they met. The police who were securing the location were also affected by the mass clashes. "It's mocking each other, Papuans vilify Indonesia, such as saying Indonesia is a criminal and so on. He (PGN) is the defender, so he feels bad for him," said Made added.


Police have not made any arrests related to the clashes. So far, the search is still ongoing. However, it does not rule out the possibility of legal proceedings being carried out. "If there is something that needs to be called, we will call. Later there will be a legal route, indeed we are trying to protect it properly so that there is no clash, our anticipation is clear on the ground, as a protector," said mde explaining. AMP Bali Action Coordinator, Yesaya said that initially the mass demonstration which he led planned to hold a peaceful protest, but was blocked when they headed to the location of the action. "We said that because this is the PGN Ormas, so they blocked this organization from the police, they did not secure it, they were allowed to clash with students who were in action," said Isaiah. According to Isaiah, 11 people were injured by throwing stones and water bottles. Some were seriously injured as a result of being hit with wood. The PGN Commander of the Bali Regional Command, Gus Yadi, said the organization's arrival was for an action to defend the country, as well as prevent them from proclaiming Papuan independence. “Because it is not true to say that Papua is independent. But they prepared stones, wood, and those who gave speeches were not Papuans, they were Javanese from LBH (Legal Aid Institute),” said Gus Yadi. He then questioned the attitude of the police who were silent. In fact, said Gus Yadi, the masses who wanted to demonstrate brought stones and wood and read the petition for the independence of Papua, which is part of Indonesia. (*) CNN Indonesia Editor : Edi Faisol

https://en.jubi.co.id/papuan-peoples-assembly-evaluates-its-program-through-workshop/

3) PAPUAN PEOPLE’S ASSEMBLY EVALUATES ITS PROGRAM THROUGH WORKSHOP
News Desk November 30, 2021 3:16 pm

Jayapura, Jubi – The Papuan People’s Assembly’s (MRP) Deliberative Committee has held a workshop in Jayapura City on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, to evaluate MRP work programs and activities throughout 2021.

The workshop also discussed the activity plan for the MRP structures at the end of 2021. The workshop presented a number of speakers, including Priest John Bunay Pr. MRP chairman Timotius Murib, along with the rest of the MRP leadership and other MRP structure, were also present as speakers.

“The workshop discussed the activities [that have been carried out] by the MRP structures. [The said structures are] three working groups and three other MRP structures that will continue executing programs in the fourth quarter,” said Murib.

According to Murib, the MRP has fixed all of its administrative and financial issues. “All of our agenda in 2021 are well accommodated and accountable,” he said.

He further explained that the MRP would continue to advocate for changes to the substance of Law No. 21/2001 on Papua Special Autonomy (Otsus), which had been amended to Law No. 2/2021, a Second Amendment to the Papua Special Autonomy Law.

“The MRP is advocating for material changes [in] the Second Amendment to the Papua Special Autonomy Law. That is our focus in responding to the aspirations of the Indigenous Papuans, that is, to discuss the implementation of Otsus,” he said.

According to Murib, the government should have talked to the Papuan people and the MRP first before amending the Papua Special Autonomy Law. “But the central government unilaterally made the change anyway. That is why the MRP is advocating for the interests of Indigenous Papuans,” he said.

Meanwhile, head of MRP’s Deliberate Committee Benny Sweny said the workshop aimed to document reports on activities that had been and yet to be implemented. “We compile programs and activities, as well as achievements, identify obstacles and problems encountered, and find the solutions,” said Sweny. (*)

Reporter: Yance Wenda

Editor: Aryo Wisanggeni G

https://en.antaranews.com/news/202401/papua-perkasa-promises-to-oversee-cases-of-human-rights-violations

4) Papua: Perkasa promises to oversee cases of human rights violations  
1 hour ago

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa has said he will supervise cases involving grave human rights violations in Papua province.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a working visit in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province, he said 14 cases of human rights abuses have been reported in Papua, including Paniai.

"I will oversee those cases of human rights (violations)," Perkasa said, adding that several cases are being handled, including the Intan Jaya case, which reportedly led to two civilians going missing.

The legal processes should not merely be directed at individuals who committed the crimes but also their commanding officers, he added.

In the case of the two missing civilians, identified as Luther Zanambani and Apinus Zanambani, the legal process is underway with three suspects handed over to police, he noted.

"The legal process must be carried out as part of (efforts aimed at ensuring) accountability so that the TNI's credibility can be maintained," he added.


The cases of human rights abuses involving the TNI in Papua were among the issues that security minister Mahfud MD discussed with General Perkasa on November 25, 2021.

General Perkasa had paid a courtesy call to the coordinating minister for political, legal, and security affairs.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Mahfud said that they had discussed the Paniai case that was reported in July this year. He also affirmed that for resolving the case, the TNI commander would coordinate with his ministry.

In handling Papua issues, the Indonesian government has adopted an approach based on "prosperity" not "weapons", according to Mahfud MD.

In response to local journalists' question on the sidelines of his working visit in Jayapura city on Wednesday, General Perkasa said he would emphasize "social communication" to deal with Papuan groups.

The social communication-based approach will be adopted as an effort to avoid falling victim to the conflict, he said.

General Perkasa was sworn in by President Joko Widodo as the TNI commander on November 17, 2021, in place of Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, who will retire, at the age of 58, on November 8, 2021.

Papua issues will pose a challenge during Perkasa's leadership as armed conflicts are still occurring in Papua and West Papua though the central and regional governments are making the utmost efforts to improve the welfare of local communities by intensifying regional development, observers have said.

Reporter: Evarukdijati, Rahmad Nasution
Editor: Suharto


5) TNI to use social communication to tackle Papua violence: Perkasa  
2 hours ago   

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander General Andika Perkasa has pledged to emphasize "social communication" to deal with Papuan groups who continue threatening the lives of civilians and security personnel in Papua.


The social communication-based approach has been adopted as an endeavor to avoid falling victim to the conflict, he told journalists on the sidelines of a working visit to Jayapura, Papua province, on Wednesday.

General Perkasa said he will let members of the international community assess the law enforcement against Papuan separatist terrorists who commit crimes against humanity.

In Congo, a country located on the western coast of Central Africa, the Indonesian soldiers involved in the UN peacekeeping mission handle militias without bloodshed, he pointed out.

If this can be done in Congo, why not Papua? he asked while highlighting the importance of professional soldiers who are highly committed to human values.

General Perkasa has been in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province, since Tuesday afternoon to observe the COVID-19 vaccine drive in three different places.

The vaccination sites are the Silat Papare Air Force Base in Sentani, Jayapura district, as well as the Indonesian Naval Base (Lantamal) X, and Marthen Indey Army Hospital in Jayapura city.

General Perkasa also pointed to the insufficient number of military district commands (Kodim) in Papua. One military regional command (Korem) generally administers 10 units of Kodim, he noted.

In fact, one Korem in Papua only administers between three and five units of Kodim with large administrative areas, he said. Thus, the number of Kodim in Papua will gradually be increased, he added.

Ideally, Papua has 30 units of Kodim, considering the fact that one Korem administers 10 units of Kodim, he said.

General Perkasa was sworn in by President Joko Widodo as the TNI commander on November 17, 2021 in place of Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, who has reached the retirement age of 58, on November 8, 2021.

According to observers, Papua will be a challenge during Perkasa's leadership as armed conflicts are still occurring in Papua and West Papua though the central and regional governments are making the utmost efforts to improve the welfare of local communities by intensifying regional development.

Papua has borne witness to a spate of violence against civilians and security personnel in the past few years.

Intan Jaya recorded its bloodiest month in September 2020, with notorious armed groups launching a series of attacks that claimed the lives of two soldiers and two civilians and left two others injured.

The armed groups have continued their acts of terror this year, too.

On April 25, 2021, Papuan separatists, operating in Beoga, ambushed State Intelligence Agency (Papua) chief I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha and several security personnel during their visit to Dambet village.

Nugraha died of gunshot wounds. 

Reporter: Evarukdijati, Rahmad Nasution
Editor: Suharto



6) Raising West Papua’s banned Morning Star flag – a global act of solidarity

By  - 
 
Asia Pacific Report newsdesk

From Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau in Aotearoa New Zealand to Paris, France, and from Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara to Jayapura and far beyond, thousands of people across the world today raised the Morning Star flag — banned by Indonesian authorities — in simple acts of defiance and solidarity with West Papuans.

They honoured the raising of the flag for the first time 60 years ago on 1 December 1961 as a powerful symbol of the long West Papua struggle for independence.

One of the first flag-raising events today was in Wellington where Peace Movement Aotearoa and Youngsolwara Pōneke launched a virtual ceremony online with most participants displaying the banned flag…………..



7) 60th Anniversary of the Birth of Papuan State - Betrayal and Resurrection   
By - Yamin Kogoya – Wednesday, 1 December 2021 

Birth of Papuan State

The 1st of December 2021 marks 60 years since the State of Papua came into being in 1961. In a few centuries, one of the well-known figures who helped shape the identity of this new state was Ortiz de Rates, a Spanish explorer who renamed the island ‘New Guinea’ between 1500 and 1550. Other Europeans followed suit after hearing of his alleged discovery; A few stayed only briefly, while others stayed long enough to permanently alter the fate of the island's inhabitants. After a few more centuries, the British, Germans, and Dutch decided to carved up the island like the Christmas cake among themselves somewhere in Europe in the mid 1800's. As a result of this carving, British Papua and German New Guinea emerged on the eastern half (now independent Papua New Guinea), while the Dutch took over the western half (now West Papua).

During the first and second world wars preceding the heyday of decolonization, a sharp identity of this colonial arbitrary border came into sharp focus as former colonial masters repositioned themselves to take advantage of the shift in global power dynamics.

West Papua state was founded on December 1, 1961. The Papuans were well on their way to independence. Tragically, the newly born state was passed around from country to country until the United Nations Temporary Executive Authority (UNTEA) sold it to Indonesia on May 1, 1963. Papua New Guinea was not even independent yet until 1975……….

https://awpasydneynews.blogspot.com/2021/11/60th-anniversary-of-birth-of-papuan.html



8) Pressure mounts on Jakarta for dialogue, not brutal ‘war on Papua’

By  - 
 December 1, 2021
By David Robie

Pressure is mounting on Indonesia to back off its brutal and unsuccessful military strategy in trying to crush West Papuan resistance to its flawed rule in “the land of Papua”.

Critics have intensified their condemnation of the intransigent “no negotiations” stance of authorities as West Papuans mark their national day today on 1 December 1961 when the banned Morning Star flag of independence was raised for the first time.

The TNI (Indonesian military), the Polri (Indonesian police) and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) have been locked in a conflict since Jakarta ordered a crackdown in May following a declaration of resistance groups as “terrorists”.

Many groups have raised their criticism of Jakarta’s flawed handling of its two colonised Melanesian provinces, Papua and West Papua. Recent developments include:

‘Path of violence’
Pastor Benny Giay, a member of the Papua Council of Churches, says the Indonesian government is still choosing the path of violence in dealing with the armed conflict.

The council has come to this conclusion based on its experience of how conflicts in Papua have been handled in the past and the recent situation, involving six regencies in Papua — Intan Jaya, the Bintang Mountains, Nduga, Yahukimo, Maybrat and Puncak Papua……..

https://asiapacificreport.nz/2021/12/01/pressure-mounts-on-jakarta-for-dialogue-not-brutal-war-on-papua/?fbclid=IwAR2hjaEaWE_M_jNdHW7pMAaYkQRO6T8dY6pok1fNDWKzKhuIXzZv7utxcQA

