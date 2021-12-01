https://en.jubi.co.id/displaced-people-of-maybrat-wishing-to-celebrate-christmas-at-home/
1) DISPLACED PEOPLE OF MAYBRAT WISHING TO CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS AT HOME
Citizens of the Maybrat people in the woods set up a place to stay temporarily with plastic sheeting. - Ist
Enarotali, Jubi – The displaced people of Maybrat in West Papua Province, who fled their hometowns due to armed conflict between the Indonesian Military (TNI) and police and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), wanted to go home and celebrate Christmas in peace.
“Nearing December, a holy month for the majority of the Papuan people who are Christians, the people want to return to their hometown immediately. They want to rebuild their lives in the village and celebrate Christmas peacefully with their families,” Rev. Bernardus Baru of the Order of Saint Augustine Sorong-Manokwari Diocese told Jubi in a phone call on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
At least 3,121 Maybrat people are currently taking shelter at Ayawasi, Kumurkek, Fategomi, Sorong City, Sorong Regency, South Sorong, and Bentuni. Some stayed at the homes of their relatives, some others made huts in the forest.
“The displaced people have been restless with this situation. They have often expressed their intention to return to their hometowns. Some even desperately went home, they live in cautions and flee to the forest whenever security forces come to the village,” Baru said.
According to Baru, the people wanted to go home following their observations that there had been no attacks between the TNI and police and the TPNPB, and the fact that the timber company, PT Bangun Kayu Irian, which is located in the conflict area, is still operating safely.
His party urged the Maybrat Administration to immediately and safely return the displaced people back home.
Lawyer of PAHAM Papua Yohanis Mambrasar said that the displaced people began to experience food shortages, health problems, and economic problems.
“Only in the first month they were able to fulfill their needs through family support and government assistance,” said Mambrasar. However, he said, entering the third month, the condition of the displaced people was just getting worse. (*)
Reporter: Abeth You
Editor: Kristianto Galuwo
Jayapura, Jubi – The Papuan People’s Assembly’s (MRP) Deliberative Committee has held a workshop in Jayapura City on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, to evaluate MRP work programs and activities throughout 2021.
The workshop also discussed the activity plan for the MRP structures at the end of 2021. The workshop presented a number of speakers, including Priest John Bunay Pr. MRP chairman Timotius Murib, along with the rest of the MRP leadership and other MRP structure, were also present as speakers.
“The workshop discussed the activities [that have been carried out] by the MRP structures. [The said structures are] three working groups and three other MRP structures that will continue executing programs in the fourth quarter,” said Murib.
According to Murib, the MRP has fixed all of its administrative and financial issues. “All of our agenda in 2021 are well accommodated and accountable,” he said.
He further explained that the MRP would continue to advocate for changes to the substance of Law No. 21/2001 on Papua Special Autonomy (Otsus), which had been amended to Law No. 2/2021, a Second Amendment to the Papua Special Autonomy Law.
“The MRP is advocating for material changes [in] the Second Amendment to the Papua Special Autonomy Law. That is our focus in responding to the aspirations of the Indigenous Papuans, that is, to discuss the implementation of Otsus,” he said.
According to Murib, the government should have talked to the Papuan people and the MRP first before amending the Papua Special Autonomy Law. “But the central government unilaterally made the change anyway. That is why the MRP is advocating for the interests of Indigenous Papuans,” he said.
Meanwhile, head of MRP’s Deliberate Committee Benny Sweny said the workshop aimed to document reports on activities that had been and yet to be implemented. “We compile programs and activities, as well as achievements, identify obstacles and problems encountered, and find the solutions,” said Sweny. (*)
Reporter: Yance Wenda
Editor: Aryo Wisanggeni G
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a working visit in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province, he said 14 cases of human rights abuses have been reported in Papua, including Paniai.
"I will oversee those cases of human rights (violations)," Perkasa said, adding that several cases are being handled, including the Intan Jaya case, which reportedly led to two civilians going missing.
The legal processes should not merely be directed at individuals who committed the crimes but also their commanding officers, he added.
In the case of the two missing civilians, identified as Luther Zanambani and Apinus Zanambani, the legal process is underway with three suspects handed over to police, he noted.
"The legal process must be carried out as part of (efforts aimed at ensuring) accountability so that the TNI's credibility can be maintained," he added.
The cases of human rights abuses involving the TNI in Papua were among the issues that security minister Mahfud MD discussed with General Perkasa on November 25, 2021.
General Perkasa had paid a courtesy call to the coordinating minister for political, legal, and security affairs.
In a statement issued after the meeting, Mahfud said that they had discussed the Paniai case that was reported in July this year. He also affirmed that for resolving the case, the TNI commander would coordinate with his ministry.
In handling Papua issues, the Indonesian government has adopted an approach based on "prosperity" not "weapons", according to Mahfud MD.
In response to local journalists' question on the sidelines of his working visit in Jayapura city on Wednesday, General Perkasa said he would emphasize "social communication" to deal with Papuan groups.
The social communication-based approach will be adopted as an effort to avoid falling victim to the conflict, he said.
General Perkasa was sworn in by President Joko Widodo as the TNI commander on November 17, 2021, in place of Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, who will retire, at the age of 58, on November 8, 2021.
Papua issues will pose a challenge during Perkasa's leadership as armed conflicts are still occurring in Papua and West Papua though the central and regional governments are making the utmost efforts to improve the welfare of local communities by intensifying regional development, observers have said.
