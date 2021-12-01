Sorong, W Papua (ANTARA) - Strong winds on Wednesday damaged 28 homes in Sorong city, West Papua, the city's Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) informed on Friday.

 

"As of Friday, the number of damaged houses remains unchanged," the agency's head, Herlin Sasabone, said.

 

BPBD will make a report on the damaged homes to the city government to allow affected residents to receive home repair assistance grants, she added.

 

The strong winds that hit Sorong city on Wednesday were not deemed a national-scale disaster so the handling of their impact will be funded by the city government's budget, Sasabone said.

 

The central government had assisted in the handling of last year's floods and landslide that killed five residents because it had been classified as a national-scale disaster, she added.

Many parts of Indonesia are prone to natural disasters. This year, hydrological disasters have been reported in the provinces of Papua and West Papua as well as several provinces in the islands of Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan, and Sulawesi.

 

On September 14, 2021, for instance, flash floods inundated some areas of Nabire and Yapen districts in Papua province. Heavy rainfall also caused a bridge in Nabire to collapse.

 

On Java Island, landslides were reported in Cihanjuang village in Cimanggung sub-district, Sumedang district, West Java province.

 

Meanwhile, on Sumatra Island, flash floods and a landslide damaged seven homes and destroyed a bridge in Wih Ni Durin village, Syiah Utama sub-district, Bener Meriah district, Aceh province, following incessant and heavy rains in the Gayo highland area.

 

On the island of Kalimantan, massive floods and landslides hit several parts of South Kalimantan following an incessant downpour on January 12, 2021.



The floods affected the districts of Banjar, Tapin, Tabalong, Balangan, and Hulu Sungai Tengah, and the cities of Tanah Laut and Banjar Baru.

 

The massive floods, triggered by incessant and heavy rains in January this year, reportedly claimed 15 lives, swamped 24,379 houses, and displaced 39,549 people.


According to Tanah Laut district head Sukamta, the massive floods also triggered landslides that claimed the lives of five residents.

 

The landslides struck the Guntung Besar village and Gunung Keramaian area of Panggung Baru village in Pelaihari sub-district, Sukamta informed.

 

The floods also toppled two bridges connecting Angsau and Pabahanan sub-districts as well Kurau and Takisung sub-districts, he added.



