
https://en.jubi.co.id/attorney-general-forms-investigation-team-for-paniai-human-rights-case/
1) ATTORNEY GENERAL FORMS INVESTIGATION TEAM FOR PANIAI HUMAN RIGHTS CASE
Jakarta, Jubi – The Attorney General’s Office of Indonesia has established a team to investigate alleged human rights violations in Paniai, Papua in 2014.
“Attorney General Burhanuddin as the investigator of alleged gross human rights violations has signed a decree to form the team,” said Attorney General’s Office’s head of Legal Information Leonard Eben Ezer Simanjuntak on Friday, December 3, 2021, as quoted by Antara.
Simanjuntak said his office had issued the Attorney General’s Decree No. 267/2021 dated December 3, 2021, signed by Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin.
The issuance of the decree followed the letter from the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) chair on September 27, responding to the return of Paniai case files by demanding a follow-up investigation to complete the file.
“It turns out that there has not been sufficient evidence to the case. Therefore, it is necessary to carry out a further investigation in order to find and collect evidence,” Simanjuntak added. He said more evidence was needed in order to find the perpetrators.
With the issuance of the Attorney General’s Decree, an investigation team on alleged human rights violations in Paniai has been formed, consisting of 22 senior prosecutors and led by Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes Ali Mukartono.
Previously, Mukartono revealed on Monday that his party would inventory allegations of gross human rights violations following the order of the Attorney General. The Attorney General asked him to take strategic steps to expedite resolving dozens of serious human rights cases, including the Indonesian mass killings of 1965-66, the Petrus killing (1982-85 Mysterious Shooting), the 1989 Talangsari incident in Lampung, the tragedy of the Aceh Geudong House 1990-99, 1997-98 activists kidnappings, the Trisakti shootings, Semanggi shootings, the May 1998 riots, and the 1999 Simpang KKA incident. The 2014 Paniai case, meanwhile, is relatively new as it occurred after the establishment of Law No. 26/2000 on the Human Rights Court. (*)
Editor: Edi Faisol
"Members of this armed Papuan group do not want education system in Papua to be well-developed," the Nemangkawi Task Force chief, Sen. Coms Ahmad Musthofa Kamal, noted in a statement here on Monday.
The task force's personnel and their counterparts from the Pegunungan Bintang police precinct had received reports on the incident that took place in Esipding Village, Serambakon Sub-district, on Sunday at 5:30 a.m. local time.
Shortly after receiving reports, the personnel rushed to the Oksibil public high school, located some 10 kilometres away from the nearest local police precinct, to conduct a crime scene investigation, Kamal confirmed.
The armed Papuans' act of terror resulted in the destruction of two school buildings comprising three classrooms, an office room, and a teachers' room, he noted.
The Oksibil public high school is located in proximity to places where shootings on Indonesian army personnel occurred at the Yapimakot bridge of Serambakon Sub-district in 2020 and this year, he stated.
A witness claimed to have spotted several armed Papuan separatist terrorists, operating in the area, set the school on fire, Kamal remarked, adding that local police investigators are still probing the case.
Papua has borne witness to a spate of violence against civilians and security personnel in the past few years.
Intan Jaya recorded its bloodiest month in September 2020, with notorious armed groups launching a series of attacks that claimed the lives of two soldiers and two civilians and left two others injured.
The armed groups have continued their acts of terror this year, too. On January 6, 2021, at least 10 armed Papuans vandalized and torched a Quest Kodiak aircraft belonging to the Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) at the Pagamba village airstrip.
Armed groups often employ hit-and-run tactics against Indonesian security personnel and unleash acts of terror against civilians to instill a sense of fear among the people.
On February 8, 2021, an armed rebel reportedly shot a 32-year-old man in close range in Bilogai Village, Sugapa Sub-district.
The victim, identified by his initials as RNR, sustained gunshot wounds on the face and right shoulder and was taken to the Timika Public Hospital in Mimika District on February 9.
On February 9, six armed Papuans fatally stabbed a motorcycle taxi (ojek) driver.
On April 25, 2021, Papuan separatists, operating in Beoga, ambushed State Intelligence Agency (Papua) Chief I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha and several security personnel during their visit to Dambet Village.
Nugraha died of gunshot wounds.
