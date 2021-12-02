2 ULMWP leaders receive the 2021 Eureka Australia Day Medal award

A Google translate.
2 ULMWP leaders receive the 2021 Eureka Australia Day Medal awardDecember 4, 2021 9:29 pm
Prime Minister of the Provisional Government of the ULMWP, Edison Waromi with the Executive Director of the ULMWP, Markus Haluk and the winner of the 1999 Yap Thiam Hien Human Rights Award, Mama Yosepha Alomang after giving a press statement in Jayapura City, Friday (12/3/2021). - Jubi/Benny Mawel
Two leaders of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua or ULMWP, Edison Waromi and Buchtar Tabuni received the Eureka Australia Day Medal 2021 award from the Anarchist Media Institute in Australia, Friday (12/3/2021).
The award was given because of the consistency of Edison Waromi and Buchtar Tabuni in their struggle for Papuan independence. This was stated by Jacob Rumbiak, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the ULMWP Provisional Government to Jubi, Saturday. “I finished the operation, but it was our two leaders who received the award. So I was here to represent them yesterday,” said Rumbiak when contacted by telephone. Edison Waromi is the Prime Minister of the ULMWP Provisional Government. Meanwhile, Buchtar Tabuni is the Legislative Chair of the ULMWP Provisional Government.
Waromi and Tabuni are recipients of the 2021 Eureka Australia Day Medal along with four other activists, because Waromi and Tabuni are considered consistent in fighting for the rights and freedoms of the Papuan people. Read also: Commemorating 10 years of declaration, the Federal Republic of West Papua wants to strengthen the ULMWP The Eureka Australia Day Medal 2021 award is given by the Anarchist Media Institute, Australia every December 3 to commemorate the Eureka Rebellion which occurred December 3, 1854. Rumbiak said, the background of the Australian people's resistance in The Eureka rebellion resembles the background of the struggle of the Papuan people. The rebellion was carried out by gold mining workers who fought against British companies and the British government in Australia. “Our pattern of struggle is the same as the struggle of the Australian workers in 1854.
Economic problems become political problems. Same with us in Papua. Political policies allowed global investors to come to us, similar to [the situation] in Australia at that time,” said Rumbiak. According to Rumbiak, the resistance of the gold mining workers in Australia has encouraged the democratization of Australia, and has encouraged the existence of a judicial institution that recognizes the rights of the people. It was the fighting spirit of the gold mining workers during the Eureka Rebellion that was brought to life by the 2021 Eureka Australia Day Medal award.
Read also: ULMWP: Indonesia cannot limit the UN's visit to Papua due to Covid.
The two leaders of [ULMWP] are with the people, fighting with the people in Papua. They become a bridge for the Papuan people to negotiate with Jakarta," said Rumbiak. Edison Waromi expressed his gratitude for the award. The award cannot be separated from his track record of voicing the demands of the Papuan people since 1989 until now. “I am more than 50 years old, [for] 17 years I have been in and out of prison. That's because I received the people's mandate when I was in college in 1989. [I also received] the mandate of the Papuan People's Congress II, the Papuan People's Congress III, and until now [received] the people's mandate in the ULMWP,” said Waromi while showing the Eureka award committee team letter. Australia Day Medal 2021 signed by Joseph Toscano, one of the leaders of the anarchist community and the Anarchist Media Institute, on November 12, 2021.
Also read: ULMWP: There is no TPNPB coup, we hope that all are united.
Waromi expresses appreciation for him, it cannot be separated from the wider community recognition international struggle against the struggle of the Papuan people. Waromi emphasized that the Papuan people are not alone in fighting for their rights and freedom to determine their own destiny. He stated that the struggle of the Papuan people continues to be followed by the Anarchist Media Institute and various other organizations. Contacted separately, Buctar Tabuni said he had not received any official information regarding the award. Tabuni said he was busy thinking about the struggle of the Papuan people rather than thinking about any awards. "Is that right? I do not know it. Who told? Which institution provides? How many people received?” Tabuni asked. "If that's true, this incident is the Anarchist Media Institute's acknowledgment that the Papuan people are not yet free and are still being colonized by the Indonesian government," Tabuni added.
ULMWP Executive Director Markus Haluk stated that the award is proof that the Papuan people are not alone in carrying the cross of the struggle for Papuan independence. According to him, the people of Papua are with the people of various Melanesian, Pacific, African and Caribbean countries, the people of Australia, New Zealand and the United Nations. “Today the Australian people take some of the burden of the cross of a free Papua. Edison Waromi, Bucthar Tabuni [and] the people of Papua are not [alone] carrying the cross of the struggle for Papuan independence,” Haluk said. (*) Editor: Aryo Wisanggeni G
