1) Symbol of West Papua's struggle for Independence raised in Australia
1) Unknown people torch school building in Papua
10 hours ago
SMAN 1 building in Oksibil is torched by unknown people on December 4, 2021. ANTARA/HO-Polres Pegunungan Bintang
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - A group of unknown people torched one of the buildings of state senior high school (SMAN) 1 Oksibil in Pegunungan Bintang District, Papua Province, early Sunday, according to police.
Chief of the Pegunngan Bintang District Police Adjunct Senior Commissioner Cahyo Sukarnito on Sunday confirmed the arson which broke out at around 3:45 a.m. local time.
“It is true, one of the buildings of SMAN1 was torched and police officers have conducted reconstruction in the scene,” he said.
The building torched comprised three class rooms, teachers’ room and office, he said adding the school has 11 units of building made of wood.
Based on the result of check in the scene, the police believed the group of unknown people deliberately torched the building in order to stir up security officers.
“We allege the perpetrators deliberately stirred up (the security officers) . If the security officers immediately responded to it (the arson), then they would shoot them from the height," he said.
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/english/audio/symbol-of-west-papua-s-struggle-for-independence-raised-in-australia
1) Symbol of West Papua's struggle for Independence raised in Australia
In Indonesia, the flag is a banned symbol of an illegal organisation trying to break away from the unitary republic.
West Papuans and their supporters also marked the 60th anniversary of the first flag raising in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Darwin and elsewhere across the country.
Indonesian diplomats regularly issue statements critical of events like this, saying it implies Australian support, but the embassy did not respond to SBS enquiries about the anniversary.
Flying the Morning Star in the Indonesian provinces of Papua And West Papua on the 1st of December is usually met with a military response.
Click on the image above to hear this feature.
