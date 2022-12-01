2) Bappenas reviews Papuan provinces' readiness to implement 3 missions
https://en.jubi.id/ago-to-appeal-on-bloody-paniai-case/
1) AGO to appeal on Bloody Paniai case
News Desk - Bloody Paniai
12 December 2022
Manokwari, Jubi – The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) will file an appeal against the verdict on the Bloody Paniai case tried at the Makassar Human Rights Court, which acquitted the sole defendant Isak Sattu.
Head of the Legal Information Center of the AGO Ketut Sumedana told Jubi that his party still had 14 days time from the day the verdict was passed. “We still have 14 days to study the verdict and soon will file a cassation,” Sumedana told Jubi via WhatsApp message recently.
Former coordinator of the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (KontraS) Haris Azhar expressed his sadness upon the acquittal of the defendant in the Bloody Paniai trial. “Sad to hear that info. Papuans are getting farther away from being respected as human beings,” he said.
When asked about legal efforts made by the AGO through the Public Prosecutor, Azhar said that if the defendant was acquitted, what was available was cassation to the Supreme Court.
Previously, as reported by Antara News Agency, the panel of judges acquitted Isak Sattu, who was the sole defendant in the case of alleged gross human rights violations in Paniai Regency on December 7-8, 2014.
“Adjudge that the defendant Isak Sattu has not been proven legally and convincingly to have committed gross human rights violations as charged in the first and second charges,” said Chief Judge Sutisna Sawati when reading out the verdict last Thursday.
The judges also acquitted the defendant from all charges of the public prosecutor and granted the defendant the right to restore his reputation. The verdict also determined that the existing evidence was no longer valid and charged the costs of the case to the state.
The hearing lasted for three hours. There was a difference of opinion between two of the five judges who heard the case. Two career judges Sutisna Sawati and Abdul Rahman Karim, and three ad hoc judges, Siti Noor Laila, Robert Pasaribu, and Sofi Rahma Dewi.
Two judges said that at the time of the incident on December 8, the defendant was a liaison officer assigned to the 1705/Paniai Military District Command (Kodim) and there was no proper control, therefore fulfilled one of the elements of murder, and there was a pattern of violence.
The other three judges, however, considered the element of military command in the first and second indictments was not fulfilled because Isak Sattu was only seconded and not structurally supreme command.
Previously, Isak Sattu was charged with ten years in prison by the public prosecutor. The incident was related to the dispersal of protesters by military and police officers on December 8, 2014, who protested over the alleged military brutality against residents on December 7, 2014.
The authorities dispersed the protest by firing live ammunition at hundreds of protesters. Four people died in the Bloody Paniai incident, namely Alpius Youw, Alpius Gobay, Yulian Yeimo, and Simon Degei, while at least ten people were injured. (*)
"There are three major mandated missions to accelerate the development of Papua so that it can become more independent, developed, just, and prosperous. The missions are three, which are Healthy Papua, Smart Papua, and Productive Papua," Bappenas' deputy for regional development, Himawan Harioga, said here on Monday.
During a discussion with the Papua Pegunungan provincial government and related agencies in Wamena on Monday, Harioga explained that the two-year action plan (2023–2024) is one of the five stages of implementing the master plan for accelerating development in Papua.
The master plan is in accordance with the mandate of Papua's Special Autonomy policy for the next 20 years or until 2041.
"The 20-year (period) is divided into five stages. Phase 1 is for two years, and for four to five years for phases 2, 3, and 4, and is adjusted to the Regional Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMD)," Harioga informed, adding that the final or the fifth stage is two years away.
"The one we are talking about today is the 2023–2024 one. It is drafted with the regional government," he said.
He assured that the discussions with a number of provincial governments will result in a mutual agreement so that the use of funding sourced from the Special Autonomy (Otsus) Fund, the General Allocation Funds (DAU), and the Village Fund (DD) can be optimized.
A steering body that is ready to synchronize, control, and evaluate the plan has also been formed.
"There is already the President's instruction (for the program). At the national level, it is chaired by the Vice President. Hopefully, it can be completed as soon as possible so that early next year we can do dissemination of information," he said.
Related news: Papuans urged to fill govt vacancies in new provinces
Related news: Papua remains one despite establishment of new provinces: VP
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.