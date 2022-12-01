Monday, December 12, 2022

1) AGO to appeal on Bloody Paniai case

 


2) Bappenas reviews Papuan provinces' readiness to implement 3 missions  

3) PLN secures power supply in Papua's Manokwari ahead of holidays
4) Southwest Papua establishment bolsters development: KSP  


News Desk - Bloody Paniai 

12 December 2022

Manokwari, Jubi – The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) will file an appeal against the verdict on the Bloody Paniai case tried at the Makassar Human Rights Court, which acquitted the sole defendant Isak Sattu.

Head of the Legal Information Center of the AGO Ketut Sumedana told Jubi that his party still had 14 days time from the day the verdict was passed. “We still have 14 days to study the verdict and soon will file a cassation,” Sumedana told Jubi via WhatsApp message recently.

Former coordinator of the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (KontraS) Haris Azhar expressed his sadness upon the acquittal of the defendant in the Bloody Paniai trial. “Sad to hear that info. Papuans are getting farther away from being respected as human beings,” he said.

When asked about legal efforts made by the AGO through the Public Prosecutor, Azhar said that if the defendant was acquitted, what was available was cassation to the Supreme Court.

Previously, as reported by Antara News Agency, the panel of judges acquitted Isak Sattu, who was the sole defendant in the case of alleged gross human rights violations in Paniai Regency on December 7-8, 2014.

“Adjudge that the defendant Isak Sattu has not been proven legally and convincingly to have committed gross human rights violations as charged in the first and second charges,” said Chief Judge Sutisna Sawati when reading out the verdict last Thursday.

The judges also acquitted the defendant from all charges of the public prosecutor and granted the defendant the right to restore his reputation. The verdict also determined that the existing evidence was no longer valid and charged the costs of the case to the state.


The hearing lasted for three hours. There was a difference of opinion between two of the five judges who heard the case. Two career judges Sutisna Sawati and Abdul Rahman Karim, and three ad hoc judges, Siti Noor Laila, Robert Pasaribu, and Sofi Rahma Dewi.

Two judges said that at the time of the incident on December 8, the defendant was a liaison officer assigned to the 1705/Paniai Military District Command (Kodim) and there was no proper control, therefore fulfilled one of the elements of murder, and there was a pattern of violence.

The other three judges, however, considered the element of military command in the first and second indictments was not fulfilled because Isak Sattu was only seconded and not structurally supreme command.

Previously, Isak Sattu was charged with ten years in prison by the public prosecutor. The incident was related to the dispersal of protesters by military and police officers on December 8, 2014, who protested over the alleged military brutality against residents on December 7, 2014.

The authorities dispersed the protest by firing live ammunition at hundreds of protesters. Four people died in the Bloody Paniai incident, namely Alpius Youw, Alpius Gobay, Yulian Yeimo, and Simon Degei, while at least ten people were injured. (*)





4 hours ago


Wamena, Papua (ANTARA) - Officials from the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) visited Papua to review the readiness of Papuan provinces for implementing three missions—Healthy Papua, Smart Papua, and Productive Papua.

"There are three major mandated missions to accelerate the development of Papua so that it can become more independent, developed, just, and prosperous. The missions are three, which are Healthy Papua, Smart Papua, and Productive Papua," Bappenas' deputy for regional development, Himawan Harioga, said here on Monday.

During a discussion with the Papua Pegunungan provincial government and related agencies in Wamena on Monday, Harioga explained that the two-year action plan (2023–2024) is one of the five stages of implementing the master plan for accelerating development in Papua.

The master plan is in accordance with the mandate of Papua's Special Autonomy policy for the next 20 years or until 2041.

"The 20-year (period) is divided into five stages. Phase 1 is for two years, and for four to five years for phases 2, 3, and 4, and is adjusted to the Regional Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMD)," Harioga informed, adding that the final or the fifth stage is two years away.

"The one we are talking about today is the 2023–2024 one. It is drafted with the regional government," he said.

He assured that the discussions with a number of provincial governments will result in a mutual agreement so that the use of funding sourced from the Special Autonomy (Otsus) Fund, the General Allocation Funds (DAU), and the Village Fund (DD) can be optimized.

A steering body that is ready to synchronize, control, and evaluate the plan has also been formed.

"There is already the President's instruction (for the program). At the national level, it is chaired by the Vice President. Hopefully, it can be completed as soon as possible so that early next year we can do dissemination of information," he said.

4 hours ago

Manokwari, W Papua (ANTARA) - The Manokwari District Customer Service Implementation Unit (UP3) of state-run electricity provider PT PLN (Persero), West Papua province, has secured electricity supply for the Christmas and New Year holidays throughout the district.

Currently, the availability of electricity supply in the district is sufficient, with a power reserve of 12 megawatts (MW), manager of the unit Fredrik M. Noriwari said here on Monday.

“The total available power of the (electricity) network in Manokwari district is 44.4MW with a peak load of 32MW. Hence, we still have 12MW of power reserve," he informed.

Recently, his unit also carried out a personnel assembly as part of efforts to ensure electricity reliability during the holidays.

"The implementation of the (personnel) assembly shows PLN's commitment to ensuring the reliability of electricity supply during the 2022 Christmas and 2023 New Year celebrations," he said.

A total of 92 personnel will be deployed in a number of working areas of the unit, which include the Manokwari, Prafi, Bintuni, and Wasior areas, he added.

The personnel will remain on standby 24 hours a day during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

In addition to the assembly, PLN’s Manokwari district UP3 has inspected and ensured the readiness of working and supporting equipment.

The office also has increased preparedness by carrying out electricity network maintenance more intensively and ensuring the promptness of personnel’s response to any disturbance.

Noriwari said that his party has equipped the technical personnel with quick-response repair tools.

He also appealed to the personnel to always wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, Contact Center PLN 123 will be on standby 24 hours to serve customers. If the customers face problems, such as power outages or have any other complaints, they can report them to the PLN mobile application, he said.

11 hours ago


Jakarta (ANTARA) - The inauguration of Southwest Papua, as a new province, was an initial step to improve public services and welfare in Papua, Deputy V of the Head of the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Jaleswari Pramodhawardani stated.

"The establishment of the new province clearly shows the attention of the government and DPR (House of Representatives) to the aspirations of various parties, especially native Papuans, who aspire for welfare improvement to be expedited in the region," she noted in a statement on Monday.

Pramodhawardani remarked that the new province, which was established through Law Number 29 of 2022 concerning Southwest Papua, has various natural potentials, one of which is the Raja Ampat tourism destination.

In addition to the tourism attraction, the province has abundant mining potential, she pointed out.

Hence, intensive collaboration among the government, religious leaders, indigenous people, business actors, academics, media, and social organizations is deemed necessary to seek equitable distribution of welfare in Indonesia's youngest province, the deputy remarked.

"The acting governor (Muhammad Musa'ad) must be able to build collaboration among all parties to ensure that a more inclusive and anthropological-based development paradigm, which prioritizes the involvement of indigenous Papuans, can be applied in Southwest Papua," she remarked.

Furthermore, she emphasized the importance of cooperation between the central and regional governments, since there is an increase in the allocation of the Special Autonomy (Otsus) Fund as well as a change in the transfer mechanism of the fund to districts and cities.

The Otsus Fund has been increased to become 2.25 percent of the National General Allocation Fund.

"In addition, there is a gap in the quality of public services, especially in the Maybrat, Raja Ampat, and Tambrauw areas, so technical competence and assistance programs in planning; budgeting; as well as good and service procurement must be optimally strengthened,” Pramodhawardani noted.

She remarked that the monitoring and controlling mechanisms on various priority programs should also be bolstered to prevent corruption in the Southwest Papua Provincial Government’s bureaucracy. 

