1) Indonesian court clears ex-soldier of all charges in Papua rights abuse trial 

JAKARTA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - An Indonesian court on Thursday acquitted a retired army officer in the fatal shooting of four teenagers in Papua in 2014, crushing hopes the military would be held accountable for alleged abuses in the country's restive easternmost region.
Held in an infrequently used human rights court, the seven-week trial saw public prosecutors bring charges of "crimes against humanity" against retired army major Isak Sattu for his alleged role in ordering the fatal shooting.
Presiding judge Sutisna Sawati on Thursday said the defendant had been found not guilty, and was cleared of all charges.
The case relates to an incident in the Papuan district of Paniai in 2014 when security forces allegedly opened fire on a crowd of hundreds of residents who had gathered to protest against the beating a child, killing four and injuring 17.
Yones Douw, a lawyer and representative for the families of the victims, said the trial was only held to "create a good image for Indonesia".
"Since the beginning of the trial we rejected it because there was only one suspect and we just knew he would be freed," he said.
Prosecutors, who alleged that Isak had failed in his command responsibility by not stopping his troops, had called for the him to be jailed for 10 years.
Isak's lawyer, Syahrir Cakkari, said he was cleared of all charges because he was not responsible for the actions of the military personnel involved in the incident.
Conflict between indigenous Papuans and the country's security forces occasionally flares up in the remote and resource-rich province, where a long-running battle for independence has been waged since the region was brought under Indonesian control following a controversial 1969 vote that was overseen by the United Nations.
President Joko Widodo has paid particular attention to trying to improve development and social welfare in Papua, and had promised to ensure justice for the victims of the Paniai incident.
Reporting by Ananda Teresia in Jakarta and Kate Lamb in Sydney; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor
Jayapura, Jubi – Jayapura City Police on Saturday, December 3. 2022, suspended the detention of six students of the Jayapura University of Science and Technology (USTJ) who were arrested after giving speeches at the USTJ Campus on November 10, 2022. This was stated by the Litigation Coordinator of the Papua Law Enforcement and Human Rights Coalition, Emanuel Gobay in Jayapura City on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
The students arrested were Rein Klafle (23), Davidson Wenda (19), Manase Wenda (23), Andrias Helembo (19), Theys Sembay (21) and Newius Maling (23). Gobay said the students were now subject to mandatory reporting to the Jayapura City Police Headquarters.
The six students were giving speeches to commemorate the assassination of Papuan Council Presidium leader Theys Hiyo Eluay. The police, however, dispersed the mass and later charged the six students with assaulting police officers who dispersed the mass.
Gobay said the suspension of detention was granted by the Jayapura Police chief after the Papua Law Enforcement and Human Rights Coalition as the legal counsel of the six students submitted a request for the suspension as the students had to face an examination and write their theses.
“The request was also confirmed by the USTJ. The Jayapura City Police held a hearing with the USTJ rectorate, the USTJ Student Executive Board, the parents of the six students, and the Papua Law Enforcement and Human Rights Coalition as legal counsel of the students. The meeting agreed to suspend the detention,” Gobay told Jubi.
Gobay said the six students must now periodically report to the Jayapura Police. If the students comply, there will be an opportunity for resolution with a restorative justice approach. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – Investigators of the Mimika Police Criminal Investigation Unit handed over three suspects in a weapon and ammunition trafficking case to the Mimika District Attorney’s Office in Timika, the capital of Mimika Regency, Central Papua Province. This was stated by spokesperson of Papua Police Sr. Comr. Ahmad Musthofa Kamal in Jayapura City on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
The three suspects were Meki Nabelau, Botak Kogoya, and Yanto Awerkion. The delegation of the three was carried out by investigators after the case files were declared complete (P21) by the Mimika Prosecutor’s Office.
“One of the suspects, Yanto Awerkion, is the chairman of the West Papua National Committee in the Mimika Region. He sells ammunition. While Meki Nabelau and Botak Kogoya are the buyers,” Kamal said.
According to Kamal, the three suspects were charged with Article 1 paragraph (1) of Emergency Law No. 12/1951 on possession of firearms without rights. “All three can be sentenced to criminal sanctions in the form of the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for up to 20 years,” Kamal said.
On September 22, 2022, the Cartenz Peace Task Force team with the Mimika Police arrested Meki Nabelau in the Jayanti area, Mimika Gunung Village, Kuala Kencana District. On September 23, 2022, police arrested Botak Kogoya at Poros Street, Settlement Unit 5, Timika and Yanto Awerkion in the Pondok Indah Amor Housing, Settlement Unit 3, Timika. (*)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.