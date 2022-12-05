AWPA West Papua Update No 7/ 2022

Australia West Papua Association (Sydney)
AWPA Update No 7/ 2022
6 December2022
The 1st December was the 61st anniversary of the first official flying of the Morning Star flag on the 1st December in 1961, in the then Dutch colony of Netherlands New Guinea. The Dutch were finally about to give the West Papuan people their freedom. However, it is one of the great tragedies that at their moment of freedom it was cruelly crushed and West Papua was basically handed over to Indonesia in 1963.
Sixty one years later, the West Papuan people are still struggling for their right to self-determination.
In a global day of action, supporters around the world raised the West Papuan flag in a show of support for the West Papuan people.
Flag raising occurred in West Papua and by supporters in Indonesia. A number of arrests occurred and Amnesty called for their release.
"Indonesian authorities should immediately release three Papuans who have been charged with treason by police for peacefully expressing their opinions, following crackdowns on a series of peaceful protests in the lead-up to and on 1 December, Amnesty International Indonesia and Amnesty International Australia said today."
https://www.amnesty.id/indonesia-immediately-release-papuans-charged-with-treason-for-peaceful-expression-of-opinions/
Ternate Police urged to release eight activists commemorating December 1
News Desk - Commemorating December 1
Jubi 3 December 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – Dozens of activists from the Indonesian People’s Front for West Papua (FRI-WP), the Papuan Student Alliance (AMP), and the Indonesian Student League for Democracy (LMID) protested in front of the Ternate Police Headquarters, North Maluku on Thursday evening, December 1, 2022. They demanded that the police release eight of their colleagues who were arrested when commemorating the West Papua Independence Day on December 1. Head of the Unification Department of the FRI-WP Anton Trisno said that until Thursday evening, the protesters were still staying in the courtyard of the Ternate Police Headquarters. “Our friends were arrested by the police while commemorating the independence day of the West Papua nation on December 1, 1961,” Anton said. Among those arrested by the police were Jack (FRI-WP activist), Hengky (AMP activist), Dino (AMP activist), Susan (AMP activist), Malo (LMID activist), Kama (LMID activist), Rino, and Wave. Trisno said that the protesters who rallied on Thursday did not commit any unlawful acts.
“We expressed our aspirations peacefully. Some ojek (motorcycle taxi) drivers infiltrated the crowd to disperse the protesters. This is a violation to our freedom of speech,” he said. Trisno asked the police to immediately release eight of his colleagues. “We urge the Ternate Police Chief to immediately release the eight activists who are still detained. We demand the police to release them unconditionally,” he said. (*)
Interim President Benny Wenda’s December 1 Speech at Oxford Town Hall
December 1, 2022 in Speech
Below is the speech that ULMWP Interim President Benny Wenda gave at Oxford Town Hall on December 1, 2022. On this day, as we raise the Morning Star above Oxford Town Hall, we remember all West Papuans who have been murdered, imprisoned, arrested for raising our flag. We remember Filep Karma, a hero of our struggle. Filep spent eleven years in jail for raising our flag. We also remember Zode Hilapok, one of the eight West Papuan students arrested last December 1st for raising the Morning Star flag. Hilapok died in October. I would like you all to join me in a minute’s silence for all flag raisers and other West Papuans who have died over the last year……
https://www.ulmwp.org/interim-president-benny-wendas-december-1-speech-at-oxford-town-hall
There were 3 events in Sydney on the 1st December
At Leichhardt Town Hall, Thales in Sydney Olympic Park and the Indonesian Consulate.
Photos of flag raising on Leichhardt Town Hall in Sydney today
The Australia West Papua Association in Sydney thanks the Inner West Council for supporting the Raising of the Morning Star Flag on its Town Hall today, the 61st anniversary of the first official flying of the flag on the 1st December 1961... https://awpasydneynews.blogspot.com/2022/11/photos-of-flag-raising-on-leichhardt.html
Green Left. West Papua flag raised at Leichhardt Town Hall
Peter Boyle Sydney December 1, 2022 1370 West Papua
YouTube
https://www.greenleft.org.au/video/west-papua-flag-raised-leichhardt-town-hall
This December 1, for the twelfth year in a row, there was a West Papua flag-raising on the historic Leichhardt Town Hall, courtesy of the Inner West Council. "On December 1, 1961 the West Papuan Morning Star flag was flown for the first time officially alongside the Dutch tricolour,” explained Joe Collins from the Australia-West Papua Association.
"The Dutch were about to grant West Papuans their freedom but, tragically, the international community because of the geopolitical situation of the times the United Nations handed West Papua over to Indonesia in 1963." “It was the betrayal of a whole people.” Retired lawyer and respected human rights activist Liz Biok reminded the gathering: “There are between 60,000 to 100,000 West Papuans displaced at the moment. Some of them, in the Star Mountain region, have been displaced for three years with no medical access, no food security and no education. “It is a major humanitarian crisis.” Collins added that the Morning Star flag would once again be raised around West Papua even though it is banned and flag-raising has been met with violent repression in previous years.
Wage Peace action outside Thales office in Sydney Olympic Park.
Currently Occupying the office of Thales in Sydney Olympic Park.
We are demanding a recall of Australian weapons and special ops in West Papua.
Papua Merdka!
https://www.facebook.com/wagepeaceau/
----------------------------------
Indonesian Consulate Maroubra
https://awpasydneynews.blogspot.com/2022/12/2-other-events-in-sydney-on-1st-december.html
Pacific marks 61st flying of West Papua's Morning Star flag
https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/479903/pacific-marks-61st-flying-of-west-papua-s-morning-star-flag
Pacific churches call for boycott of Indonesian products over Papua
In solidarity with West Papua, the Pacific Conference of Churches (PCC) has called for a boycott of all Indonesian products and programmess by the Indonesian government.
The Fiji-based PCC said this should be done until Indonesia facilitated a visit by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to investigate alleged human rights abuses in West Papua, which included torture, extrajudicial killings, and systemic police and military violence……
https://asiapacificreport.nz/2022/12/04/pacific-churches-call-for-boycott-of-indonesian-products-over-papua/
One policeman dies in shootings in Yahukimo
News Desk - Armed Conflict In Papua
Jubi 2 December 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a gunfight between personnel of the Cartenz Peace Task Force of the Logpon Post and an armed group suspected of being the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) occurred at Kilometer 7 of Dekai, the capital of Yahukimo Regency, Mountainous Papua Province. A policeman died at the scene and some others were injured. This was confirmed by the Papua Police’s director of General Criminal Investigation, Sr. Comr. Faizal Rahmadani in Jayapura City on Wednesday. “It is true that there was a shooting,” said Faizal. The Cartenz Peace Task Force personnel who died was Second Brig. Gilang. He died of a gunshot wound to the face. “Gilang was a member of the Mobile Brigade from Bengkulu,” Faizal said.
Another police officer, First Brig. Fauzan, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left back. Fauzan was evacuated to the Deikai Regional General Hospital on Wednesday night. “Currently the victim is still receiving medical assistance at Dekai Regional Hospital,” said Faizal. According to Faizal, the shooting occurred after the Cartenz Peace Task Force personnel patrolled around Dekai City and were about to return to Logpon Post. On the way, they were attacked by armed groups suspected of being TPNPB, and then the shooting occurred. (*)
Tragically, West Papuans lost 3 of their leaders in their struggle, Leonie Tanggahma, Filep Karma and Jonah Wenda. AWPA offers its condolences to their families and friends.
File photo of Filep Karma shared by Indonesian human rights researcher Andreas Harsono, used with permission https://globalvoices.org/2022/11/18/thousands-mourn-the-death-of-west-papua-independence-activist-filep-karma/
Interim President: West Papua mourns the loss of Jonah Wenda and Leonie Tanggahma
https://www.ulmwp.org/interim-president-west-papua-mourns-the-loss-of-jonah-wenda-and-leonie-tanggahma
Morning Star raised at the funeral of Filep Karma
News Desk - The Passing Of Filep Karma 3 November 2022
The leader of the Papuan independence movement, Filep Karma was buried at the Expo Waena Public Cemetery, Jayapura City, on Wednesday (2/11/2022). - Jubi/Theo Kelen
Jayapura, Jubi – Papuan pro-independence figure Filep Karma was buried at the Expo Public Cemetery in Jayapura City on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m. The funeral of the Bloody Biak survivor was attended by thousands of mourners who came from Jayapura City, Jayapura Regency, and surrounding areas.
Filep Karma left home to go diving on Sunday and was found dead at Base G Beach on Tuesday morning, allegedly died from a diving accident.
Thousands of people attended Filep Karma’s funeral. Church leaders, traditional leaders, and activists, among others Markus Haluk, escorted the body to his resting place. The funeral process was also closely guarded by the police. Filep Karma’s coffin was covered in a Morning Star flag. During the funeral procession, six Morning Star flags were raised. The Morning Star that covered the coffin was then handed over to the family. “The man [Filep Karma] taught us about everything. We leave the flag to the family as a symbol that the struggle continues to live,” said Eneko Pahabol while handing over the Morning Star flag to Filep Karma’s children Fina Karma, Audrin Karma, and Since Karma. On behalf of the family, Since Karma expressed his gratitude for the love of the community towards the late Filep Karma. “Thank you very much for your love. We are grateful to have Mr. Filep. He taught us to be brave. Filep Karma didn’t want us to live in fear. Let’s stay brave. He’s gone but his spirit hasn’t left. The spirit lives in us,” Since Karma told the mourners. Chairman of the Extraordinary Congress Version of the Papua Customary Council Dominikus Surabut remembered Filep Karma in his usual brown safari clothes and a Morning Star emblem embedded in his chest. Surabut said Karma’s spirit would live on. “The revolution is not over, the struggle is not over. The Papuan nation must be saved,” Surabut told the mourners.
TAPOL's Latest Report - West Papua 2021: criminalisation, collusion and broken promises
Press Release London, 21st October 2022
“Reports of intensified violence… (have) result(ed) in unknown numbers of civilian casualties and fatalities and internal displacement” and shock at “reports of the dismembered bodies of four indigenous Papuan civilians found outside Timika in West Papua Province (sic) on 22 August”. These are the words of the UN Acting High Commissioner For Human Rights, Nada Al-Nashif, at the opening of the 51st Human Rights Council at the UN in Geneva last month. Al-Nashif’s inclusion of West Papua highlights further recognition of the worsening human rights situation on the ground by the UN.
Our contribution to the 4th cycle of Indonesia’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) highlighted Freedom of Expression and Assembly in this forum. We stated that the possibility for the West Papuans "to challenge the implementation of the Special Autonomy Law had been severely repressed by the security forces who have carried out arrests and had criminalized protest activities".
As TAPOL's latest report, 'West Papua 2021: Freedom Of Expression And Freedom Of Assembly' shows, this declining situation has gone hand in hand with the erosion of free expression and assembly in West Papua and on West Papua-related issues in 2021, with activists subject to criminalisation and security forces engaged in collusion with non-state actors. Steve Alston, TAPOL's chairperson said: "The security forces have carried out 45.9 per cent more arbitrary arrests compared with 2020, with a total of 671 arrested, only 17 of which were outside West Papua. The security forces are arresting more people and using various excuses to do so. They are closing down expression in public spaces where Papuans and Indonesians should not feel that they risk being treated as criminals for exercising their rights."
The report provides a record of security force repression against those speaking out in support of West Papua’s self-determination and against the Indonesian Government’s treatment of West Papuans, including arbitrary dispersals, arbitrary arrests, terror and intimidation and internet shutdowns or cyber attacks. As the report notes, “2021 saw the continuation and, in certain cases, the intensification, of attacks on the rights of West Papuans and Indonesians to assemble and express their opinions”.
The authorities have used excuses to restrict free expression: Covid-19 has continued to be used to shut down demonstrations they do not agree with; the Government has maintained that its arbitrary definition of “separatism” does not warrant its protection of freedom of assembly; and the military has labelled the armed resistance as 'terrorists' claiming that innocent civilians are involved in 'terrorism'. After an unusual year under the shadow of Covid-19 lockdowns and quarantine measures, the report makes clear that it has been “back to work” for the Indonesian authorities in their silencing of protest in West Papua. The number of arbitrary arrests and people dispersed in protests increased compared to 2020, there were continuing violations of the dignity of political prisoners and online meetings by activists who speak out for West Papua were targeted. This gives the lie to both the authorities' assurances to the international community that it is addressing human rights concerns through trainings, and the military's promise of an alleged new 'humanitarian' approach.
ENDSFor media enquiries, contact: Ian Moore, TAPOL Campaigns, campaigns@tapol.org. Take a look at our full report here. https://www.tapol.org/sites/default/files/sites/default/files/pdfs/West_Papua_2021_Freedom_of_Expression_Assembly_Report.pdf
UN review raises concerns about rights violations in West Papua
RNZ Pacific 14 November 2022
A village in Papua's Highlands caught up in conflict between the West Papua Liberation Army and Indonesian security forces, 2019. Photo: Supplied
A United Nations human rights review has raised serious concerns about the ongoing political violence in West Papua. The UN Human Rights Council's 41st Universal Periodic Review raised concerns about rights violations in the region, citing reports of escalating violence, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and restrictions on independent observers and the media. They recommended Jakarta accept a visit of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to West Papua, and conduct investigations into extrajudicial killings and human rights violations in the region.
In response to the report, Human Rights Watch researcher Andreas Harsono said Indonesia had been "defensive" in response to concerns raised over West Papua and had argued that armed resistance had been going on since the 1960s. "That should not legitimise closing West Papua off by making it harder for UN observers to visit," Harsono said. He added that Indonesia's measures against armed resistance in West Papua had been "excessive" and that the division of the area into five provinces would create new problems instead of settling them. Harsono also said the government's reasoning for keeping the death penalty was "unsatisfactory". "However, the fact that giving out the death penalty would be harder [under the revised Criminal Code] is still a step forward." "It's not enough, but at least there is an awareness that law enforcement can make mistakes," he said.
In response, the Indonensian Foreign Ministry's director for human rights, Achsanul Habib, asserted that Papua was an integral part of Indonesia according to international law, and that the region faced security challenges from what he called armed separatist groups. "Critical infrastructure, human development, peace and security continue to be undermined by terrorist acts committed by these groups, who have intensified attacks against civilians and critical infrastructure since 2018," Habib said.
More police to region after deadly riot
Meanwhile, two platoons of the Indonesian Police's Mobile Brigade (Brimob) personnel have been deployed to Dogiyal, Central Papua, to reinforce security personnel following a riot. "Two platoons of Brimob (personnel) have departed from Nabire to reinforce security personnel in Dogiyal," Chief of the Dogiyal District Police Commissioner Samuel Tariratu said on Sunday. The riot occurred after a truck hit and killed a five-year-old child, causing an angry mob to set two trucks on fire, he said while on his way to Dogiya.
The mob also set blaze to 82 homes and six offices including, the employment agency, regional inspectorate office, population and civil registration office, environment office and finance office. The riot also prompted local residents to take refuge at the district police office and district military command station in Dogiyal, Tariratu said.
Police confirmed a report of people going missing following the riot.
Tapol statement
8 Countries Call out Indonesia's Actions in West Papua at UPR
15 Nov 2022
On 9th November 2022, Indonesia’s 4th cycle of Indonesia's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) began at the UN in Geneva. A total of 108 Member States offered oral statements and recommendations on how Indonesia may be able to improve their human rights situation. The UPR is a mechanism by which the UN bodies, member states and civil society to scrutinise human rights in a country and hold it to account. For instance, our joint submission with BUK Papua expressed our concern at freedom of expression and freedom of association and the use of the Treason Law, militarisation and the Government of Indonesia’s ‘counterterrorism’ strategy and the rights of children in conflict zones.
Each UN Member State must go through this scrutiny, which usually occurs every four or five years, with Indonesia’s last cycle being in 2017. Each also has the opportunity to feed in with recommendations to the other nations when it is their turn.
Of those, 8 countries specifically mentioned the situation in West Papua during the session: Vanuatu, Australia, the United States of America, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Canada, the Marshall Islands and Slovenia. In addition to the eight, Germany did ask in their advanced question prior to the session about the need for a visit of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to West Papua, but they did not mention it during the session itself or make any recommendations based on this:.......... Full statement. https://www.tapol.org/press-statements/8-countries-call-out-indonesias-actions-west-papua-upr
Indonesia faces the music at UN human rights review
Speaking out: 'Silenced' by Yanto Gombo depicts the difficulty Papuans face in speaking out against oppression. (Courtesy of the Organizing Committee Biennale Jogja XVI Equator #6 2021)(Personal collection/Courtesy of the Organizing Commitee Biennale Jogja XVI Equator #6 2021)
A. Muh. Ibnu Aqil (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ● Thu, November 10, 2022
Indonesia was put on the defensive at a United Nations human rights review on Wednesday as countries spotlighted persistent political violence in Papua and anti-lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) policies, among other issues.
In its national report for the UN Human Rights Council’s (HRC) 41st Universal Periodic Review, Indonesia highlighted its achievements in protecting human rights amid the COVID-19 pandemic, enacting pro-human rights legislation and supporting minority groups.
The countries conducting the review at the UN headquarters in Geneva raised concerns about rights violations in Papua, citing reports of escalating violence, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and restrictions on independent observers and the press. They recommended that Jakarta accept a visit of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to Papua and conduct investigations into extrajudicial killings and human rights violations in the restive region.
In response, the Foreign Ministry’s director for human rights, Achsanul Habib, asserted that Papua was an integral part of Indonesia according to international law and that the region faced security challenges from “armed separatist groups”. “Critical infrastructure, human development, peace and security continue to be undermined by terrorist acts committed by these groups, who have intensified attacks against civilians and critical infrastructure since 2018,” Habib said on Wednesday, as broadcast by UN Web TV. Meanwhile, Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly said President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s administration had prioritized accelerating development and welfare in Papua.
Some countries recommended that Indonesia take steps to abolish the death penalty by placing a moratorium on state executions and by commuting the sentences of people on death row. They also encouraged the country to ratify the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Minister Yasonna said the government had responded that the death penalty was still the law of the land and that debates in the executive and legislature had shown that most were in favor of keeping it.
He noted that revisions to the Criminal Code under discussion in the legislature would introduce a “middle way” in which the death penalty would serve as an “alternative punishment” that could be commuted to life in prison following an evaluation 10 years after sentencing. “We hope that with this middle way, our approach to the issue of the death penalty can be accepted by international society,” Yasonna said during an online press conference streamed from Geneva on Wednesday. Several countries also raised concerns over “negative developments” for the LGBTQ community and recommended that Indonesia revise laws that enshrined discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
The UN review session, Indonesia’s fourth, also highlighted the country’s human rights achievements, citing the enactment of the 2022 Sexual Violence Law and the 2019 revision of the Marriage Law, which raised the minimum marrying age for women to 19 years old, equal to men. Human Rights Watch researcher Andreas Harsono said Indonesia had been “defensive” in response to concerns raised over Papua and had argued that armed resistance was nothing new in the region, as it had been going on since the 1960s. “That should not legitimize closing Papua off by making it harder for UN observers to visit,” Andreas told The Jakarta Post on Thursday. He added that Indonesia’s measures against armed resistance in Papua had been “excessive” and that the division of the area into five provinces would create new problems instead of settling them. Andreas also said the government’s reasoning for keeping death penalty was “unsatisfactory”. “However, the fact that giving out the death penalty would be harder [under the revised Criminal Code] is still a step forward.
It’s not enough, but at least there is an awareness that law enforcement can make mistakes,” he said. Meanwhile, a group of civil society organizations urged the government to accept and follow up on all the recommendations it had received during the human rights review session. “The [review] session is an evaluation of accountability of Indonesia’s human rights commitments. This mechanism should not become a tool for Indonesia to create an image that Indonesia has been human rights friendly,” the group said in a statement.
Indonesian police keep tabs on Papuan leader
By UCA News reporter Published: November 15, 2022
The move comes after Timoteus Murib, chairman of the Papuan People's Assembly declared support for Papua's independence
Timoteus Murib, chairman of the Papuan People's Assembly, stands in front of the UN Human Rights Council office in Geneva, Switzerland, where he declared his support for Papuan independence. (Photo: Papuan People's Assembly)
Indonesian police are monitoring the activities of a prominent Papuan figure, including the possibility of treason charges against him for his statement in support of Papuan independence on the sidelines of a session at the UN meeting. In a video that has gone viral, Timoteus Murib, chairman of the Papuan People's Assembly, the consultative body set up by the government to represent the aspirations of Papuans, stood in front of the UN Human Rights Council office in Geneva, Switzerland, and declared his support for Papuan independence. "We are fighting to get freedom for West Papua to be able to stand together with our friends from other nations. God knows this agenda, keep fighting. Hallelujah. Amen," he said in the clip.
The video, which has gone viral since Nov. 13 on a number of social media networks such as TikTok and WhatsApp, has sparked a strong reaction from the police. Mathius Fakhiri, chief of police in Papua, said they would investigate whether there was an element of treason in Murib’s actions and statements. "Of course, following his statement in the video, we will be monitoring his activities," he said on Nov. 14, adding that Murid’s statement was "very unfortunate." He also reminded that Murib's current position exists because of the law and therefore he should obey the law.
Meanwhile, Murib said his statement was an expression of concern over lax law enforcement against human rights violations in Papua. "Let's think positively so that we can be physically and mentally healthy to work more for Indonesia, especially for the Papuan people," he said. He said he attended the UN event because he was personally invited and served as a panelist in a critical discussion to provide input for the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) session and he was financed by the organizers. He said he was present with several other figures from Indonesia, including Andy Yentriyani, chairwoman of the National Commission on Violence Against Women, Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, and Reverend Benny Giay of the Papuan Church Council.
A source from a human rights organization in Papua told UCA News that although Murib's statement was risky, “it is actually an attitude that almost all Papuans have, even though they are in a government-established organization.” "Why is that? Because of the disappointment of witnessing human rights violations that have not been resolved for years. I am sure that the majority of Papuans who work in government institutions have the same attitude as Murib,” the source said.
Murib has served as chairman of the Papuan People's Assembly since 2013. It is a cultural institution for indigenous Papuans established under the 2001 Papua Special Autonomy Law. During his tenure, he was among Papuan figures who voiced criticism of Jakarta’s move to extend the implementation of the special autonomy and the creation of several new autonomous regions in Papua.
The easternmost region is a former Dutch colony that declared independence in 1961; however, Indonesia later annexed the territory. Conflict continues in the region where a strong separatist movement has prompted Indonesia to maintain a large military presence. During the UPR session on Nov. 9, the Indonesian government defended its approach in Papua by stating that most cases of violence in Papua have been investigated and the perpetrators punished, and the government continues to take a welfare approach. However, the report was dismissed by human rights activists as unfounded.
Police break up West Papua rally with teargas, seven arrested
RNZ Pacific 14 November 2022
Seven students in West Papua have been arrested by police over protest action which included the flying of banned Morning Star flags. Speaking with Tribun-Papua, action coordinator Kaitanus Ikinia confirmed the rally and subsequent arrests. Ikinia said that the action, at the Jayapura Science and Technology University (USTJ) campus in Abepura, was part of the commemoration of 22 years since the death of Papua independence figure Theys Hiyo Eluay. He said the police acted quickly against them.
"The protesters were giving speeches on campus conveying their aspirations and the police entered the USTJ campus grounds where the demonstration was and without any coordination, straight away forcibly broke it up," he explained. Ikinia said the police fired teargas in breaking up the rally. The students were calling for action on several topics, including opposing the state forcing the Papuan people to accept new autonomous regions, and urging the state and the United Nations to officially acknowledge the right of self-determination for West Papua.
The Morning Star flag is considered a symbol of the West Papua struggle for independence and has been strictly barred by the Indonesian authorities.
In September, seven people were found guilty of treason after raising the flag and each were jailed for 10 months and fined.
Morning Star flag-raiser in West Papua dies of illness
RNZ Pacific 26 October 2022
One of the eight West Papuan activists who raised the banned Morning Star flag last December has died. Zode Hilapok's death was confirmed by a relative, Christianus Dogopia, who said that since being detained, Hilapok's health had been deteriorating.
Dogopia said that on December 12, 2021, his relative began experiencing symptoms of illness, feeling fatigued and sleepy. At that time, Hilapok lost weight dramatically.
"At that time he ate only rice, without side dishes, or with vegetables but in small portions. Otherwise, his stomach hurt or he would become nauseated. His bowel movements were bloody," Dogopia said. Hilapok and seven friends, all aged between 18 and 29, were arrested by police on December 1, 2021, when they marched in front of the Papua Police headquarters carrying Morning Star flags and banners.
The flag was considered a symbol of the West Papua struggle for independence and has been strictly barred by the Indonesian authorities. The treason case against Zode Hilapok was never tried because he was ill.
He died at Yowari Hospital on October 22. In August, the other seven were found guilty of treason and sentenced to 10 months in prison from the day they were detained.
They were released in September. His death comes as the West Papuan leader Buchtar Tabuni was arrested by Indonesian police.
KPA Papua: People with HIV/AIDS reach 50,011 in Papua
News Desk - HIV/AIDS Prevention
3 December 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – Chairperson of the Papua AIDS Control Commission (KPA Papua) Anton Mote said as of September 2022 there were 50,011 HIV/AIDS cases in Papua, consisting of 20,441 HIV-positive cases and 29,570 AIDS cases. Mote said the commission continued to accelerate efforts to prevent and control HIV/AIDS in Papua.
Mote explained that tens of thousands of people with HIV/AIDS were spread across various regencies and cities in Papua Province. Data from the Papua Health Office shows that the highest number of HIV/AIDS cases was found in the Nabire Regency of 9,189 cases.
HIV/AIDS cases are also found in Jayapura City (7,761), Jayawijaya Regency (6,867), Mimika Regency (6,824), Jayapura Regency (4,347), Biak Numfor Regency (2,722), and Merauke Regency (2,688). There are also HIV/AIDS cases in Paniai Regency (2,111), Yapen Islands Regency (1,611), and Tolikara Regency (1,130).
Lanny Jaya Regency has 839 HIV/AIDS cases, while in Bintang Mountains Regency there are 825 cases, followed by Puncak Jaya Regency with 668 cases. The number of HIV/AIDS cases in Dogiyai Regency amounted to 484 while Keerom Regency has 398 cases.
HIV/AIDS cases were also found in Asmat Regency (313), Mappi Regency (232), Boven Digoel Regency (210), Waropen Regency (200), Deiyai Regency (114), Supiori Regency (105), Sarmi Regency (99), Central Mamberamo Regency (84), Yalimo Regency (76), Puncak Regency (61), Yahukimo Regency (22), Mamberamo Raya Regency (16), and Intan Jaya Regency (14). The regency with the least number of HIV/AIDS is Nduga with only one case recorded.
“The number of HIV/AIDS patients recorded in Papua Province does not reflect the real number on the ground as the people are still lacking awareness to check themselves for fear of being stigmatized and ostracized by the community,” Mote said in a written statement received by Jubi on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Mote said KPA Papua continued to encourage government agencies and the Papua Legislative Council (DPRD) to pay attention to HIV/AIDS issues in Papua. KPA Papua also conducts training and counseling for teenagers, as well as media dissemination in order to introduce and understand more about HIV/AIDS.
PA Papua also reaches out to individuals or groups that are difficult to counsel. The has conducted various activities in encouraging relevant stakeholders in the implementation of HIV/AIDS prevention programs both by government agencies, the private sector, NGOs, HIV/AIDS care groups and key population networks.
“However, we are still lacking coordination that prevention efforts are not optimal and slower than the HIV/AIDS transmission,” he said. (*)
Indonesian police arrest Buchtar Tabuni and two Papuan ‘ministers’
By APR editor - October 21, 2022
Indonesian police have arrested Buchtar Tabuni, one of West Papua’s most important liberation leaders, along with three other United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) ministers, reports the movement in a statement. “Indonesia are once again suppressing freedom of expression and assembly in West Papua, in an attempt to crush our spirit and commitment to our struggle,” said interim president Benny Wenda.
Buchtar Tabuni is chair of the West Papua Council, and a member of the ULMWP Council Committee. His arrest was confirmed by police.
READ MORE: Buchtar Tabuni of ULMWP arrested by police
Other West Papua human rights issues
He was arrested with Bazoka Logo, Minister of Political Affairs, and Iche Murib, Minister of Women’s and Children’s Affairs, said the statement.
The trio were arrested at Tabuni’s house in Jayapura, following an annual ULMWP meeting, and interrogated at a nearby police station.
“What is their crime? What possible justification can there be for this crackdown? This was after a peaceful meeting at a private residence,” the statement said. “The right to assembly is a basic human right, enshrined in the constitutions of countries around the world, including Indonesia.”
Sharing information
The National Parliament of the ULMWP meets annually to share information on events in their regions and discuss the situation of the struggle. “West Papuans have the right, under international law, to peacefully mobilise for our independence,” Wenda said.
He called on anybody concerned by the arrests to to express their disgust to the Jayapura police chief. Wenda said the arrests were in breach of basic principles of international diplomacy and human rights.
Both the ULMWP and Indonesia are members of the Melanesian Spearhead Group, a regional political forum. “We sit around the table together as equals. Imagine if British police arrested a Scottish parliamentarian following a peaceful meeting in their own home — there would be international outcry.
“This is the brutal reality of Indonesia’s colonial occupation.”
Tabuni targeted
The statement said this was not the first time Tabuni had been targeted by the Indonesian state. Tabuni has spent much of his life behind bars, and was previously arrested and charged with treason for his involvement in anti-racism protests in 2020. “This is political persecution: the harshness of Buchtar’s treatment is due only to his position as a respected leader of the independence struggle,” said Wenda. “History tells us that there is no such thing as a fair trial for West Papuans in Indonesia. Victor Yeimo is still gravely ill in prison, where he has been held on spurious treason charges since May 2021. “We urgently need the assistance of all international solidarity groups and NGOs — you must pressure your governments to help secure Mr Tabuni’s release, and all other West Papuan political prisoners. Wenda said that the ULMWP demanded that Indonesia immediately release him with Bazoka Logo and Iche Murib.
Freedom ‘essential’
“Their freedom is essential in order to keep the peace,” he said. According to Tabloid Jubi, Jayapura City police chief Senior Commander Victor D. Mackbon had confirmed that his office had arrested Buchtar Tabuni. He said Tabuni was arrested to “clarify the activities” held at his home. “Buchtar Tabuni’s arrival is to clarify his community gathering activities,” said Commander Mackbon.
Opinion pieces/reports/media releases etc.
Where is West Papua now?
https://www.greenleft.org.au/content/where-west-papua-now
The Moi struggle for land rights
https://chinadialogue.net/en/food/the-moi-struggle-for-land-rights/
Open Letter: Noam Chomsky, Peter Tatchell, Benjamin Zephaniah, Jeremy Corbyn, George Monbiot and others give their support to the Green State Vision
https://www.ulmwp.org/open-letter-noam-chomsky-peter-tatchell-benjamin-zephaniah-jeremy-corbyn-george-monbiot-and-others-give-their-support-to-the-green-state-vision
A pro-government disinformation campaign on Indonesian Papua
Havard Kennedy School Misinformation Review OCTOBER 19, 2022
https://misinforeview.hks.harvard.edu
Full article PDF.
PAPUA 2022 Oktober (In Bahasa) Oleh: Theo van den Broek
https://awpasydneynews.blogspot.com/2022/11/report-papua-2022-oktober-in-bahasa.html
------------------------------
