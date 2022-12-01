Jayapura (ANTARA) - The Nason Mimin-led armed criminal group (KKB) is believed to have attacked and fatally shot three motorcycle taxi drivers in Mangabib village, Pegunungan Bintang district, Papua Mountains province, on Monday.

 

"We allege that Nason Mimin-led KKB was involved in the shooting case," chief of the Pegunungan Bintang district police, Adjunct Senior Commissioner Cahyo Sukarnito, said on Tuesday.


Related news: VP provides 45 boats to fishermen in Biak, Papua
 

The police are still investigating the case to determine the perpetrators of the attack, he added.

 

The bodies of the three slain motorcycle taxi drivers, identified as La Usu, Amanzani alias La Aman, and La Tari, have been taken to the Oksibil Regional General Hospital (RSUD).

 

On Wednesday, they will be evacuated to Papua’s provincial capital, Jayapura, from where they will be flown to their hometown in South Sulawesi for burial, he informed.


Related news: Need to unite hearts and goals, VP says in Papua
 

Three other people, identified as Rizal, Albijalil, and Laronu, survived the attack after local residents rescued them.

 

Cahyo said the police have also conducted a case reconstruction of the attack at the scene.

 

The scene is near the site where an angry mob set fire to heavy-duty equipment last September, he added.


Related news: Papua urged to develop tourism sector more seriously: BPS

Related news: Bulog has prepared 100 tons of rice assistance for Papua, West Papua