Sorong, Jubi – The Sorong Police has banned the use of what they called “Papuan separatist attributes”, such as the Morning Star flag, in convoys celebrating the World Cup.
Sorong Police chief Adj. Sr. Come. Iwan P. Manurung emphasized to all World Cup fans in the area not to carry or fly the Morning Star flag as a form of euphoria.
“Such actions will be processed in accordance with the law,” Manurung said in Sorong on Saturday, December 3, 2022, as quoted by Antara.
According to him, the 2022 World Cup event in Qatar has nothing to do with politics. He appealed to people not to ride the euphoria as a way to promote a separatist ideology.
“We warn you never to bring the Morning Star flag in World Cup convoys. If that happens, we will not tolerate it,” he said.
The police chief said there had been a moment recently when, during a convoy celebrating the 2022 World Cup in Sorong City, two people were found carrying the Morning Star flag.
“To the soccer fans in Sorong, we urge you to conduct convoys in the manner allowed. Avoid things that are contrary to the rules that apply in our country. Let us maintain a safe and peaceful situation in the Sorong society,” said Manurung. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – The journalist community in Jayapura City took to the street calling for the postponement of the ratification of the Criminal Code Draft Law(RKUHP) on Monday, December 5, 2022. The draft law, which is planned to be passed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, contains some articles that are considered to hamper the work of journalists.
The protest was attended by around 20 journalists in Papua from print, online, television and radio, including members of the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI), the Indonesian Women Journalists Forum, the Indonesian Journalists Association, the Indonesian Television Journalists Association, and other press organizations.
The journalists protested in Taman Imbi and in the courtyard of the Papua Legislative Council (DPRP).
Chairman of AJI Jayapura Lucky Ireeuw said the ratification of the RKUHP would have a major impact on press freedom in Indonesia, especially in Papua. Journalists will not be reporting freely as they are threatened with imprisonment.
“Papuan journalists reject the ratification of the revised Criminal Code. This regulation will hinder press freedom in the midst of a democratic era,” Ireeuw said in his speech.
Papuan journalist Hengky Yeimo said in his speech that the RKUHP could hamper journalists from criticizing state institutions that commit injustice.
“This is a concern for all of us. We in DPRP will discuss and forward these aspirations to the House,” he said.
So far, there are 19 articles in the RKUHP known to have the potential of hindering press freedom. Among them are Article 188, which sanctions the spreading of the teachings of Communism/Marxism-Leninism; Articles 218, 219 and 220 which sanction attacks on the dignity of the President and Vice President; and Articles 240 and 241 which regulate the criminal offense of insulting the Government.
In addition, there is Article 263 which regulates the crime of broadcasting or disseminating false news.; Article 264 which punishes any person who broadcasts news that is uncertain, exaggerated, or incomplete; Article 280 for interference with and obstruction of the judicial process; Articles 302, 303, and 304 which regulate criminal offenses against religion and belief; Articles 351 and 352 which sanction insults against public authority and state institutions; Article 440 for minor insult; Article 437 for defamation; Article 443 for the defilement of the dead; and Articles 598 and 599 which regulate the crime of publishing and printing. (*)
Bali, Indonesia - Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi conducted a series of bilateral meetings with countries and international organizations in the Pacific, namely Timor Leste, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, and the Director General of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG), ahead of the Indonesia-Pacific Forum for Development (IPFD) in Bali, on December 6, 2022.
“Indonesia is one of the countries with the largest Melanesian race in the Pacific. At least 11 million Indonesian citizens are of the Melanesian race," said the Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs.
As part of the Pacific, Indonesia is committed to continuing to enhance cooperation with the Pacific region. Through the vision of Pacific Elevation, Indonesia's commitment to the Pacific is very clear and consistent.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Adaljiza Albertina from Timor Leste expressed her appreciation for the principal acceptance of Timor Leste as a member of ASEAN. Timor Leste's full membership roadmap will soon be prepared with the ASEAN Secretariat.
The two Ministers for Foreign Affairs also briefly discussed the status of land border negotiations. Minister Retno Marsudi said that it is important to maintain conducive conditions for significant progress on the negotiations.
In a meeting with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Papua New Guinea, Justin Tkatchenko, Minister Retno Marsudi congratulated Minister Tkatchenko for his appointment as the Minister for Foreign Affairs of PNG. Indonesia and PNG have a strong relationship, and the two Ministers agreed to continue strengthening cooperation, including in the economy.
Minister Tkatcheno emphasized PNG's position on the principle of respect for Indonesia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also committed to speeding up the completion of the ratification process of Basic Agreement on Border Arrangements and the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Defense.
The PNG Minister for Foreign Affairs Papua welcomes the proposal of the Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs regarding the extension of the agreement on the prevention and control of cross-border crime and capacity building, which has expired in 2022. The two Ministers also discussed plans to form a Preferential Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty to increase trade cooperation between the two countries.
Several shared commitments were discussed during the meeting between the Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and the Director General of MSG Leonard Louma, including maritime economic cooperation, strengthening of the institutional capacity of the MSG Secretariat, socio-cultural cooperation between Melanesian races, and strengthening of the cooperation in the security sector region through the mechanism of the Regional Security Strategy Working Group.
"Indonesia will always enhance its role as an Associate Member and welcomes efforts to enhance cooperation in overcoming issues of common concern, including the impact of COVID-19, food security, blue economy, and climate change," said the Indonesian Minister.
On this occasion, the Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs also received Mr. Richard Kaltongga, Advisor to the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Vanuatu. The meeting discussed steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
Source: Indonesian Ministry for Foreign Affairs
"We allege that Nason Mimin-led KKB was involved in the shooting case," chief of the Pegunungan Bintang district police, Adjunct Senior Commissioner Cahyo Sukarnito, said on Tuesday.
The police are still investigating the case to determine the perpetrators of the attack, he added.
The bodies of the three slain motorcycle taxi drivers, identified as La Usu, Amanzani alias La Aman, and La Tari, have been taken to the Oksibil Regional General Hospital (RSUD).
On Wednesday, they will be evacuated to Papua’s provincial capital, Jayapura, from where they will be flown to their hometown in South Sulawesi for burial, he informed.
Three other people, identified as Rizal, Albijalil, and Laronu, survived the attack after local residents rescued them.
Cahyo said the police have also conducted a case reconstruction of the attack at the scene.
The scene is near the site where an angry mob set fire to heavy-duty equipment last September, he added.
