1) Green Left. West Papua flag raised at Leichhardt Town Hall

Peter Boyle Sydney December 1, 2022 1370 West Papua

YouTube

This December 1, for the twelfth year in a row, there was a West Papua flag-raising on the historic Leichhardt Town Hall, courtesy of the Inner West Council.

"On December 1, 1961 the West Papuan Morning Star flag was flown for the first time officially alongside the Dutch tricolour,” explained Joe Collins from the Australia-West Papua Association.

"The Dutch were about to grant West Papuans their freedom but, tragically, the international community because of the geopolitical situation of the times the United Nations handed West Papua over to Indonesia in 1963."

“It was the betrayal of a whole people.”

Retired lawyer and respected human rights activist Liz Biok reminded the gathering:

“There are between 60,000 to 100,000 West Papuans displaced at the moment. Some of them, in the Star Mountain region, have been displaced for three years with no medical access, no food security and no education. “It is a major humanitarian crisis.”

Collins added that the Morning Star flag would once again be raised around West Papua even though it is banned and flag-raising has been met with violent repression in previous years.


2) Pacific marks 61st flying of West Papua's Morning Star flag

35 minutes ago  Lydia Lewis, 
RNZ Pacific Journalist

There are reports of threats by Indonesia to Free West Papua activists on the anniversary of the first raising of West Papua's symbol of independence.
"The security level is increased, they send direct threats, phone calls or SMS and in the past three days many of our West Papuan activists have [had] phone messages, propaganda messages," Canberra-based Free West Papua activist and musician Ronny Ato Buai Kareni said.
December 1 marks 61 years since the first raising of West Papua's symbol of independence, the Morning Star flag.
"The Morning Star brings a lot of emotions, it is about honouring those who have fought and died, assassinated in the name of that Morning Star flag. It is also a symbol of resistance and hope that West Papua will be free one day," Kareni said.
In previous years, the Indonesian military and police have responded with increased violent oppression around this day, arresting and killing those they perceive as pro-independence activists in West Papua, a spokesperson from Peace Movement Aotearoa said.
The flag has been raised in solidarity with freeing West Papua from occupation by Indonesia, at events around the world.
"Seeing the young Papuans coming out today, it's heartening," Kareni said.
Events have been held across the Pacific, Aotearoa and Australia.

Flag presented at nuclear conference

A memorandum of understanding has been signed by youth and elders fighting for decolonisation in the Pacific.
"We wanted to strengthen, renew efforts, that vision that was already established in the 70s, 80s," Kareni said.
Kareni presented the Morning Star flag to activist Hilda Halkyard-Harawira at the Nuclear Connections Across Oceania conference held in Dunedin, New Zealand.
"As renewed strength between young and old and to continue the legacies of the Pacific solidarity and more so in the indigenous solidarity of the national liberation struggles," Kareni said.
Halkyard-Harawira was a co-organiser of the first Te Hui Oranga o Te Moana Nui a Kiwa in 1982.
Decades on, she is still fighting for freedom from colonisation.
"We have failed because of our mad allegiance to the Indonesian government who are illegal occupiers of West Papua," she said.

West Papua Action Aotearoa was part of flag-raising events in several locations around New Zealand including outside Parliament in Wellington.
" Every December 1 people across the world raise the Morning Star flag in support of West Papuans who risk their safety and freedom to fly their flag," said Network spokesperson Catherine Delahunty.
"It is shocking that West Papuans have been arrested and attacked by the Indonesian state for flying their symbol of freedom in their own country.
"What is possibly more shocking is the willingness of other Governments to ignore this situation. As West Papua are neighbours to Aotearoa you would think our country would lead in calling out the colonisation of West Papua and the human rights abuses but successive Governments have been weak and quiet.
"While other countries suffering occupation are on the political agenda in the name of freedom, West Papua is basically ignored.”

3) Take stern measures against Dec-1 actions: West Papua police chief  
10 hours ago
Manokwari, West Papua (ANTARA) - West Papua Provincial Police Chief Inspector General Daniel T. M. Silitonga instructed the province's district police personnel to crack down on actions of certain parties that can potentially disturb public order on December 1, 2022.

In a written statement released on Wednesday night, Silitonga also urged district police stations in the province to step up security in their respective jurisdictions to prevent actions that are against the state ideology of Indonesia.

"In case of an action by a certain group that will potentially disturb public order, we will deal with it sternly in accordance with the law in force," he affirmed.

Silitonga noted that certain parties in Papua Land, including West Papua, still see December 1 as their historical day.

"I appeal to the people of West Papua to not join the activity that violates the rules and tends to turn into a criminal offense because the violator will be dealt with sternly," he remarked.

To that end, he called on social figures, customary figures, and youths to invite their followers to maintain a conducive situation in West Papua.

"The community continues to conduct its activity as usual and will not be easily incited by invitation to mark December 1. Let us create peace in the West Papua land," he remarked.

He urged people to immediately report to the police any activity going against the law of the Unitary Republic of Indonesia.

Reporter: Hans Arnold K, Suharto
Editor: Sri Haryati


4) Churches call for Pacific-wide boycott over West Papua
4:45 pm on 1 December 2022  
The Pacific Conference of Churches is calling for a boycott of all Indonesian products and programmes by the Indonesian Government, until Jakarta allows a visit to West Papua by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The church said this is needed to investigate reported human rights abuses - including torture, extrajudicial killings, and systemic police and military violence.
Reverend James Bhagwan, the general secretary of the Pacific Conference of Churches, said the call for a boycott comes in response to the lack of political will by the
Indonesian Government to honour their commitment to the visit of four years ago.
He said they know the Pacific is a market for Indonesian products, and they hope by mobilising consumers it will show that Pacific people stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers of Tanah Papua.
The UN Human Rights Council's 41st Universal Periodic Review last month raised concerns about rights violations in the West Papua region, and also called for a Human Rights Commission visit.
The Indonensian Foreign Ministry's director for human rights, Achsanul Habib, had asserted that Papua was an integral part of Indonesia according to international law, and that the region faced security challenges from what he called armed separatist groups.
Peaceful dialogue needed in West Papua
The Coordinator of Papuan Observatory for Human Rights (POHR) says peaceful dialogue to end the conflict in Papua will not take place without the involvement of international institutions.
Thomas Syufi said peaceful dialogue can only be realised if there is the involvement of credible and independent international human rights institutions to resolve cases of gross human rights violations in West Papua.
However, he said he was pessimistic of a resolution soon.
"I am pessimistic that the steps taken by the National Human Rights Commission to facilitate the Jakarta-Papua dialogue will be successful. To me, it seems rushed and forced, like there is a hidden agenda or the dialogue is only staged."
Syufi said that the Jakarta-Papua peace dialogue is difficult to realise because the conflicting parties were the Indonesian government and the West Papuan people represented by the independence movement.

5) Teachers in Papua’s conflict-prone areas must be protected   
News Desk - Lack Of Teachers In Papua
 30 November 2022

Jayapura, Jubi – Head of the Vocational Development Division of the Papua Education Office Yulianus Kuaiyo said there should be special protection for teachers serving in conflict-prone areas in Papua.

“I hope the government prioritize the safety of these teachers,” Yulianus Kuaiyo told Jubi on a phone call on Monday, November 28, 2022.

“Even when teachers in conflict areas do not experience violence directly, the government must ensure they are safe and able to carry out teaching and learning activities smoothly. That should be a particular concern for the government,” he said.

Kuaiyo added that since teachers in conflict areas often end up leaving the place, schools would become vacant and students displaced.

“Teachers leaving their duties leads to a shortage of teachers in conflict areas. This has made children in conflict areas not get their basic rights,” he said.

Papua lacks teachers in all education units

Kuaiyo said that according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS) data as presented by Agus Sumule, there were as many as 407,560 children who did not go to school because there was no teacher. The number of teachers needed is 14,460, consisting of7,038 elementary school teachers, 3,973 junior high school teachers, 1,217 high school teachers, and 1,162 vocational school teachers.


One of the steps suggested by Kuaiyo to address the lack of teachers was by appointing honorary teachers or fresh graduate teachers.

“Appoint graduates of Faculty of Teacher Training and Education (FKIP) and post them at elementary, junior high, high schools, and vocational schools which are currently short of teachers. Many Papuan teacher graduates are still unemployed,” he said. (*)

6) Papua Legislative Council and families of mutilation victims demand 6 soldiers be tried in district court, not military
 News Desk - Mimika Murder And Mutilation 
30 November 2022

Jayapura, Jubi – Namantus Gwijangge, a member of the Special Committee on the murder and mutilation of four Nduga residents in Mimika Regency, said his party had submitted a letter requesting a hearing with the Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander in Jakarta to request that six soldier suspects of the Mimika murder be tried at the Timika District Court.

“A few days ago we met the TNI Commander to convey the aspirations of the families of the Mimika murder victims so that the cases can be tried at the Timika District Court, not in the military court,” Gwijangge told Jubi on a phone call on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

The murder and mutilation of four civilians from Nduga Regency occurred in Settlement Unit 1, Mimika Baru District on August 22, 2022. The four victims were Arnold Lokbere, Irian Nirigi, Lemaniel Nirigi, and Atis Tini.

The Military Police of the XVII/Cenderawasih Regional Military Command has named six soldiers of the 20/Ima Jaya Keramo Raider Infantry Brigade as suspects in the murder case, namely Maj. Hf, Capt. Dk, Chief Pvt. Pr, First Pvt. Ras, First Pvt. Pc, and First Pvt. R. Meanwhile, investigators from the Papua Police have named four civilians as suspects, namely APL or Jeck, DU, R, and RMH.

The National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) has recommended that the soldier suspects be tried at the Timika District Court. However, the Military Police of the XVII/Cenderawasih forwarded the case file of a suspect with the rank of Major to the High Military Oditurate IV in Makassar, South Sulawesi, and the case files of five other suspects to the Military Oditurate IV-20 Jayapura.

Namantus Gwijangge said the families of the victims requested that the trial of the six soldiers be held through a connectivity court at the Timika District Court because it was considered the only fair and democratic way.

“The perpetrators of the murder and mutilation were both civilians and military, therefore, according to law, the mechanism should be through a connectivity court,” he said.

Gwijangge said the families of the victims refused if the soldier suspects were tried separately from the four civilian suspects.

Gwijangge said that if the Military Oditurates in Jayapura and Makassar force the trial of the six soldiers in military courts, then the trial process was against the law. (*)


7) VP Amin attends Christmas celebration in Papua 
 3 hours ago

Biak, Papua (ANTARA) - Vice President Ma'ruf Amin on Thursday attended a Christmas celebration in Biak city, Biak Numfor District, Papua, with district government officials, Indonesian Military and National Police personnel, and the community.

"Today, December 1, 2022, from the Cenderawasih Square, I wish all Christians in Papua and all parts of the country a Merry Christmas," Amin remarked.

Christmas is a moment for joy as well as a moment to spread love, hope, and peace, he said.

"I highly appreciate the Papuan people. The teaching, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself,’ makes the value of love able to cross the boundaries of differences," he added.

The Land of Papua, according to him, is the face of a "mini Indonesia" that embraces the idea of pluralism. He said the region is the most tolerant area according to a Religious Affairs Ministry release.

"Let us maintain harmony, tolerance, and caring as a manifestation of our awareness and joint efforts to mutually respect each other. From Biak Island, spread love, brotherhood, unity, and a message of peace for Indonesia," he said.

VP Amin also invited the public and related officials to participate in national and regional development honestly and sincerely, as sought by Dominee (pastor) Izaac Samuel Kijne.

Pastor Kijne was a missionary from the Netherlands who became a school principal in Manokwari, West Papua, in 1923. Kijne sought to improve Papuans' quality of education and life.

"Once again, from the ‘Lips of the Pacific Ocean,’ I wish all Christians a Merry Christmas 2022," the Vice President remarked.

Meanwhile, Biak Numfor district head Herry Ario Naap sought Amin's support for making Saereri, a region where many indigenous tribes live, the venue for the Sail Teluk Cenderawasih (STC) event in 2023. The STC event aims to accelerate Papua's development and cooperation among indigenous territories.

 Reporter: Desca N, Kenzu

Editor: Azis Kurmala

