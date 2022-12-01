Sunday, December 11, 2022

1) INDONESIA: MASS ARRESTS AND FORCED DISPERSALS IN WEST PAPUA ON HUMAN RIGHTS DAY


2) Amnesty condemns mass arrests of West Papuans on Human Rights Day
3) Violence occurred during the commemoration of World Human Rights Day in Jayapura City
-----------------------

Amnesty International Indonesia and Amnesty International Australia condemn the repression used against the people in West Papua when they were commemorating Human Rights Day on December 10, which marks the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Indonesian authorities made 116 arrests and caused injury to at least 17 people during multiple forced dispersals of rallies in the lead up to and during December 10 in four regencies across West Papua. 

“We are appalled to hear about these mass arrests. Many were arrested when the rally had not even started. This shows Indonesian authorities’ utter disregard of West Papuans’ right to peaceful assembly,” Amnesty International Indonesia Executive Director, Usman Hamid, said.

“Criminalising them for simply peacefully exercising such right will only breed further resentment and distrust. That discriminatory treatment against them has to stop,” says Usman.

“People all over the globe commemorated Human Rights Day yesterday. The fact that West Papuan people could not enjoy the same right, shows that there is a human rights emergency in West Papua. Australia needs to demand accountability from Indonesian authorities, especially as they are recipients of so much Australian aid,” Amnesty International Australia National Director, Sam Klintworth, said.

BACKGROUND

On 8 December, 23 people in Wamena were arrested for several hours when they were distributing leaflets for people to join the Human Rights Day rally.

On December 10, forced dispersals and mass arrests took place in Wamena and Jayapura. In Jayapura, 56 people were arrested and at least sixteen people were known to be injured during forced dispersals in multiple locations. In Wamena, 37 people were arrested and at least one person was injured when the multiple rallies were forcibly dispersed.

Also on 10 December, the rally in Sorong was forcibly dispersed, and the protest in Manokwari was blocked by police.

Most of the protesters were members of the West Papua National Committee (Komite Nasional Papua Barat – KNPB), a peaceful grassroot organisation campaigning for right to self-determination.

Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which Indonesia has ratified through Law No. 12/2005, explicitly guarantees the right of any person to hold opinions without interference. Freedom of peaceful assembly is also guaranteed under Article 21 of the ICCPR. 

Amnesty International does not take on any position regarding political status within Indonesia, including calls for independence. However, the organization believes that the right to freedom of expression includes the right to peacefully advocate for independence referenda, or other political positions.

Amnesty International
—————————————————————————————2) 





2) Amnesty condemns mass arrests of West Papuans on Human Rights Day
 By APR editor -  December 11, 2022 

Amnesty International

Amnesty International Indonesia and Amnesty International Australia have condemned the repression used against the people in West Papua when they were commemorating Human Rights Day yesterday — December 10, which marks the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Indonesian authorities made 116 arrests and injured at least 17 people during multiple forced dispersals of rallies in the lead up to and during December 10 in four regencies across West Papua.

“We are appalled to hear about these mass arrests. Many were arrested when the rally had not even started,” Amnesty International Indonesia executive director Usman Hamid said.

“This shows Indonesian authorities’ utter disregard of West Papuans’ right to peaceful assembly.

“Criminalising them for simply peacefully exercising such right will only breed further resentment and distrust. That discriminatory treatment against them has to stop,” said Hamid.

“People all over the globe commemorated Human Rights Day. The fact that West Papuan people could not enjoy the same right, shows that there is a human rights emergency in West Papua.”

Amnesty International Australia national director Sam Klintworth said: “Australia needs to demand accountability from Indonesian authorities, especially as they are recipients of so much Australian aid.”

23 arrested in Wamena
On December 8, 23 people in Wamena were arrested for several hours when they were distributing leaflets for people to join the Human Rights Day rally.

On December 10, forced dispersals and mass arrests took place in Wamena and Jayapura.

In Jayapura, 56 people were arrested and at least 16 people were known to be injured during forced dispersals in multiple locations.

In Wamena, 37 people were arrested and at least one person was injured when the multiple rallies were forcibly dispersed.

Also on December 10, a rally in Sorong was forcibly dispersed, and the protest in Manokwari was blocked by police.

Most of the protesters were members of the West Papua National Committee (Komite Nasional Papua Barat – KNPB), a peaceful grassroots organisation campaigning for the right to self-determination.

Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which Indonesia has ratified through Law No. 12/2005, explicitly guarantees the right of any person to hold opinions without interference.

Freedom of peaceful assembly is also guaranteed under Article 21 of the ICCPR.

Amnesty International does not take any position regarding political status within Indonesia, including calls for independence.

However, the organisation believes that the right to freedom of expression includes the right to peacefully advocate for independence referenda, or other political positions.




—————————————
A google translate.
Original Bahasa link

3) Violence occurred during the commemoration of World Human Rights Day in Jayapura City
Human rights violations [continue to occur] against the Papuan people


News Desk - Commemoration of Human Rights Day
December 11, 2022


Jayapura, Jubi TV– As many as 4 people were injured when disbanding the action to commemorate Human Rights Day or World Human Rights Day in Jayapura City on Saturday (10/12/2022). They were injured because they were allegedly getting beaten and exposed to the effects of tear gas shots.

The four demonstrators who were injured were Mitte Wenda (leg wound due to a broken glass), Maniek Folo Helembo (injury to the left elbow, allegedly hit by a police baton), Olison Pakage (head wound, allegedly hit by a police baton), and Eno Wombi (neck wound, allegedly caused by tear gas).

Eno Wombi said that at that time he and the demonstrators were attending a speech in front of the Mimika Dormitory, Perumnas 1 Waena. The police then dispersed the demonstrators by firing tear gas and water cannon spray. As a result of being hit by tear gas shots, Wombi's neck was injured and experienced swelling.

The coordinator of the World Human Rights Day commemoration action at the Cenderawasih University (Uncen) Campus, Jhon Pusop said the demonstrators started their demonstration around 09.15 WP. After the podium oration lasted about 25 minutes, the police came.

Pusop said that the demonstrators gave speeches for five minutes in front of the gate of the Uncen Waena Campus. “Only five minutes oration. When we gave speeches, they [the police] then dispersed by beating them. Pamphlets and loudspeakers were confiscated by the police and destroyed. No shot, but hit. Injured friends can be beaten," he said.

Vara Iyaba of the Papuan People's and Youth Student Movement said Saturday's action was held to commemorate World Human Rights Day. Today's action is to hold the Indonesian government responsible for a series of human rights violations that have occurred in Papua since 1962.

“Human rights violations [continue to occur] against the Papuan people. The Papuan people demand that the state immediately take responsibility, and the state must admit that mistake," he said.

The director of the Legal Aid Institute or LBH Papua, Emanuel Gobay regretted the attitude of the Jayapura City Police Chief who used the argument that he did not have a permit to disperse the mass demonstration to commemorate World Human Rights Day. Gobay emphasized that in Law Number 9 of 1998 concerning Freedom of Expressing Opinions in Public there is no article stipulating that permission is required to express opinions.

Gobay stated that the disbandment by beating and shooting tear gas was part of a repressive measure. Gobay underlined that the parties that mobilized the demonstrations to commemorate World Human Rights Day had submitted notification letters, and even held a joint meeting at the Jayapura City Police.

“This is World Human Rights Day, what happened today shows that again the state through the police has tarnished the good name of the institution. Law enforcers commit violations of the law, and these violations of the law are committed on the internationally celebrated World Human Rights Day. I think such methods should be abandoned, because we are not living in barbaric times, we are already living in modern times," he said.

Jayapura City Police Chief (Kapolresta), Kombes Victor D Mackbon, stated that the World Human Rights Day commemoration action in Jayapura City was disbanded because it did not have a permit. He also stated that there were several demonstration requirements that were not met. Mackbon said the police had persuaded the crowd to disperse persuasively, but were met with resistance from the demonstrators.

"We have tried persuasively to persuade them to disperse immediately, by taking steps according to the procedure for handling mass demonstrations. However, when they were about to disband, the demonstrators pushed against the officers, so we immediately arrested the suspected provocateurs," said Mackbon in a written press statement received by Jubi on Saturday afternoon. (*)

--------------------------
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)