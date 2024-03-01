Saturday, March 2, 2024

1) In a firefight in Intan Jaya, TNI soldiers and civilians were shot


2) Military members shot two Papuans during electoral activity in Titigi Village, Intan Jaya

3) Prabowo's military record in public spotlight again after being made 4-star general

March 2, 2024 in Polhukam, Meepago
Author: Alexander Loen - Editor: Dewi Wulandari
Jayapura, Jubi – Gunfire occurred between joint forces and the West Papua National Liberation Army or TPNPB group in Intan Jaya Regency, Central Papua Province, Friday (1/3/2024). In that incident, a TNI Raider 330 soldier, Prada David, and a civilian named Nelon Sani (16), were shot.

“Private David was shot in the side of the stomach through the front of his body vest. "Meanwhile, Nelon Sani (16) was shot in the left arm through the stomach," said Head of Public Relations of the Papua Police, Kombes Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo, in Jayapura City, Saturday (2/3/2024).

Benny stated that the gunfire occurred in Mamba Village, Sugapa District, which is about 130 meters from the Intan Jaya Regent's Office.
"At around 10.00 WIT, two long gun shots were heard from the front of the Intan Jaya Regency Regent's Office. "Hearing the sound of the gunshots, joint personnel from the Intan Jaya Police and Mobile Brigade Cartenz Peace Task Force immediately responded," he said.

Then at around 12.20 WIT there was a firefight between the TPNPB in the Intan Jaya area and the joint TNI-Polri apparatus.

Intan Jaya Resort Police Chief, AKBP Afrizal Asri, said the two victims had been evacuated to Mimika Regency using a TNI helicopter.

"The two victims have been evacuated to Timika using a TNI helicopter to receive medical treatment," said Afrizal.

According to him, currently the joint TNI-Polri apparatus in Intan Jaya Regency is carrying out intensive patrols to anticipate further actions. (*)




2) Military members shot two Papuans during electoral activity in Titigi Village, Intan Jaya

CasesHuman Rights News / IndonesiaWest Papua / 1 March 2024 



On 28 February 2024, around 10:30 pm, members of the Indonesian National Army (TNI) command Yonif 330 reportedly shot down the two indigenous Papuans, Selli Maiseni, 17, and Mr Mikalon Yoani, 26, in Titigi Village (see satellite image on top, source: European Space Imaging), Sugapa District, Intan Jaya Regency, Papua Tengah Province. Selli Maiseni sustained a gunshot wound on the arm, while Mr Yoani was shot in the thigh (see photos below, source: WPCC). The incident occurred during the vote count for the Indonesian Legislative and Presidential elections. The circumstances of the shooting are currently being investigated. Human rights observers in Intan Jaya call for immediate action, demanding the withdrawal of all TNI Yonif 330 members operating there.
The case highlights a disturbing pattern of violence perpetrated by the TNI in Intan Jaya, citing many instances of shootings resulting in extrajudicial killings or injuries among civilians, including school children. The armed conflict in West Papua is a driver of internal displacement and prompted not only the indigenous population. but also teachers and health workers to leave the conflict areas. Accordingly, military members have become more involved in providing fundamental government health services, teaching in schools, and engaging in public activities such as burials and joint garden work. This is also part of the new Government strategy to tackle the armed conflict in West Papua with ‘Smart Power,’ a combination of soft and hard approaches.
Many indigenous Papuans are traumatized by the presence of the military in their communities. Many are concerned that this exposes the community to increased potential risk of armed attacks by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) near indigenous settlements and human rights violations.

Photo. Mr Mikalon Yoani (left) and Selli Maiseni (right) sustained bullet injuries after military members bullet injuries opened fire in Titigi on 28 February 2024



3) Prabowo's military record in public spotlight again after being made 4-star general

CNN Indonesia – February 28, 2024

Jakarta – The moment Prabowo Subianto was dismissed from the Indonesian Armed Forces (then called ABRI) has again been in the public spotlight after President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo awarded the Defense Minister and presumptive president the rank of honorary four-star general.

The video of Prabowo's dismissal from ABRI can be viewed on the Associated PressYouTube archive channel. The video shows the ceremony in which then Lieutenant General Prabowo Subianto is dismissed from ABRI.

During the ceremony, he is accompanied by General Wiranto, who at that time served as ABRI commander-in-chief. Following the ceremony, Wiranto gives a press statement regarding Prabowo's dismissal.

"Fellow journalists and the public in general, TNI (Indonesian military) Lieutenant General Prabowo Subianto has ended his term of service in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Indonesia", said Wiranto in the YouTube video archive titled "INDONESIA: LIEUTENANT GENERAL PRABOWO SUBIANTO IS DISMISSED" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkU6HpBml70).

Leaked to the public

A scan of Prabowo's dismissal letter from the ABRI circulated on the internet in 2014 ahead of the presidential elections after the Officers Honorary Council (DKP) official letter was leaked to the public.

Detik.com reported on the contents of the DKP decision Number KEP/03/VIII/1998/DKP (https://news.detik.com/berita/d-2602747/beredar-surat-rekomendasi-pemecatan-prabowo-dari-tni).

In the letter, it states that Prabowo was declared guilty of a number of policies while in the military. One of the cases decided on in the letter was the abduction of pro-democracy activists in 1997-98.

The DKP said Prabowo ordered members of the Rose Team (Tim Mawar) Task Force, the Merpati Task Force, through Infantry Colonel Chairawan (and Group-4) and Infantry Major Bambang Kristiono to uncover, arrest and detain the activists.

This resulted in the abduction of several activists, namely Andi Arief, Aan Rusdianto, Mugiyanto, Nezar Patria, Haryanto Taslam, Rahardjo Waluyojati, Faisol Reza, Pius Lustrilanang and Desmond J. Mahesa.

"The officer under investigation in the name of Lieutenant General Prabowo Subianto, is advised he is to be subject to administrative punishment in the form of being dismissed from military service", read a quite from the conclusion of the letter as reported by Detik on June 9, 2014.

The TNI commander at that time of the leak, General Moeldoko, denied that the letter was kept at the TNI Headquarters and stated that he would investigate the party that leaked it.

Prabowo not sacked

When sought for confirmation yesterday, the TNI emphasised that Prabowo was not dismissed in 1998. The TNI's statement was in response to public doubts ahead of Prabowo's being awarded the rank of honorary four-star general.

"According to Presidential Decree Number 62/ABRI/98 dated November 22, 1998, the contents of the decision were to honorably discharge [Prabowo] and [he was] to receive his rights to a pension, there was no use of the word dismissal", said TNI Information Center head Major General Nugraha Gumilar in an SMS message sent to CNN Indonesia on Tuesday February 27. (dhf/ugo)

Notes

According to the document leaked in July 2014, which was a scanned copy of the official letter signed by members of the Indonesian Military's (TNI) Officers Honorary Council (DKP) tasked with hearing the case of Prabowo's complicity in the abduction of pro-democracy activists in 1997-98, the former Army's Special Forces (Kopassus) commander was also fired from his position due to insubordination and disregard for the military code. The DKP concluded that Prabowo had disgraced and disregarded the military system and committed a criminal offense and on August 21, 1998, dismissed him from military service. A summary of the document by the Jakarta Post can be read at http://www.thejakartapost.com/news/2014/06/09/fresh-doubt-cast-prabowo-s-suitability-rule.html and an English translation and the images of the document can be read here: https://indonotes.wordpress.com/2014/06/15/the-verdict-on-prabowo-subianto-a-translation/.

[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "Pernyataan Wiranto Saat Berhentikan Prabowo dari ABRI".]

Source: https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20240228110921-32-1068169/pernyataan-wiranto-saat-berhentikan-prabowo-dari-abri


