2) Indonesian army in Keerom intensifies prevention of cross-border crime
------------------------------------
1) Govt urged to take firmer actions against Papuan rebels: MPR
April 14, 2024 14:59 GMT+700
Jakarta (ANTARA) - People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Deputy Speaker Syarief Hasan on Saturday reiterated his calls for the Indonesian Government to take firmer actions against the Papua separatist movement (OPM).
"I have repeatedly pushed for the government's firmer, braver, and tougher actions in dealing with the dynamics in Papua. Don't wait for more deaths, and disturbances to the stability of Indonesia's sovereignty," he said.
The latest victim of the armed Papuan rebels' brutality is the commandant of the 1703-04 Aradide Subdistrict Military Command Second Lieutenant Oktovianus Sogalrey.
Sogalrey was assaulted and shot dead while riding a motorcycle in the Pasir Putih neighborhood area of Aradide Subdistrict, Paniai District, Central Papua Province, on Thursday, April 11.
Hasan said the shooting that led to the Aradide commandant's death was just one of deadly incidents having occurred in Papua, and disturbed the integrity of Indonesian sovereignty.
The incident should become a starting point for implementing a new approach for Indonesian diplomacy over Papua, and redefining its national defence in responding to what and how the Papuan separatists are placed, he added.
To this end, he suggested that the government make firmer and tougher policies and tactical measures regarding the mitigation of both occurring and potential risks.
The synergy and substitution in enforcement of sovereignty has no longer been an option but a real need as staying quiet poses greater risks for Indonesia's sovereignty, he said.
"On the other hand, our regional geopolitical situation is apparently more dynamic. Papua's current tragedy is indeed a blow for the state's sovereignty," Hasan said.
Over the past few years, armed Papuan groups have often employed hit-and-run tactics against Indonesian security personnel and mounted acts of terror against civilians in the districts of Intan Jaya, Nduga, Puncak, and Maybrat to incite fear among the people.
The targets of such acts of terror have included construction workers, motorcycle taxi (ojek) drivers, teachers, students, street food vendors, and even civilian aircraft.
On December 2, 2018, for instance, a group of armed Papuan separatists brutally killed 31 workers from PT Istaka Karya engaged in the Trans Papua project in Kali Yigi and Kali Aurak in Yigi Sub-district, Nduga District.
Early in the morning of September 2, 2021, several members of a Papuan separatist terrorist group operating in Maybrat District ambushed soldiers while they were asleep at the Kisor military post. The post is located at Kisor Village, South Aifat Sub-district.
On March 2, 2022, many members of an armed Papuan group operating in Beoga Sub-district, Puncak District, killed eight Palaparing Timur Telematika (PTT) workers who were repairing a base transceiver station (BTS) tower belonging to state-owned telecommunications operator Telkomsel.
On February 7, 2023, New Zealander pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens was taken hostage by the Egianus Kogoya-led armed group.
Philip was piloting an aircraft belonging to Indonesian airline Susi Air when the armed group captured him. Members of the group set his plane on fire shortly after it landed in Nduga District.
Related news: Operation Peace Cartenz apprehend eight suspected Papuan rebels
Related news: Papuan military official killing is violation of human rights: TNI
Translator: Fath PM, Rahmad Nasution
"I have repeatedly pushed for the government's firmer, braver, and tougher actions in dealing with the dynamics in Papua. Don't wait for more deaths, and disturbances to the stability of Indonesia's sovereignty," he said.
The latest victim of the armed Papuan rebels' brutality is the commandant of the 1703-04 Aradide Subdistrict Military Command Second Lieutenant Oktovianus Sogalrey.
Sogalrey was assaulted and shot dead while riding a motorcycle in the Pasir Putih neighborhood area of Aradide Subdistrict, Paniai District, Central Papua Province, on Thursday, April 11.
Hasan said the shooting that led to the Aradide commandant's death was just one of deadly incidents having occurred in Papua, and disturbed the integrity of Indonesian sovereignty.
The incident should become a starting point for implementing a new approach for Indonesian diplomacy over Papua, and redefining its national defence in responding to what and how the Papuan separatists are placed, he added.
To this end, he suggested that the government make firmer and tougher policies and tactical measures regarding the mitigation of both occurring and potential risks.
The synergy and substitution in enforcement of sovereignty has no longer been an option but a real need as staying quiet poses greater risks for Indonesia's sovereignty, he said.
"On the other hand, our regional geopolitical situation is apparently more dynamic. Papua's current tragedy is indeed a blow for the state's sovereignty," Hasan said.
Over the past few years, armed Papuan groups have often employed hit-and-run tactics against Indonesian security personnel and mounted acts of terror against civilians in the districts of Intan Jaya, Nduga, Puncak, and Maybrat to incite fear among the people.
The targets of such acts of terror have included construction workers, motorcycle taxi (ojek) drivers, teachers, students, street food vendors, and even civilian aircraft.
On December 2, 2018, for instance, a group of armed Papuan separatists brutally killed 31 workers from PT Istaka Karya engaged in the Trans Papua project in Kali Yigi and Kali Aurak in Yigi Sub-district, Nduga District.
Early in the morning of September 2, 2021, several members of a Papuan separatist terrorist group operating in Maybrat District ambushed soldiers while they were asleep at the Kisor military post. The post is located at Kisor Village, South Aifat Sub-district.
On March 2, 2022, many members of an armed Papuan group operating in Beoga Sub-district, Puncak District, killed eight Palaparing Timur Telematika (PTT) workers who were repairing a base transceiver station (BTS) tower belonging to state-owned telecommunications operator Telkomsel.
On February 7, 2023, New Zealander pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens was taken hostage by the Egianus Kogoya-led armed group.
Philip was piloting an aircraft belonging to Indonesian airline Susi Air when the armed group captured him. Members of the group set his plane on fire shortly after it landed in Nduga District.
Related news: Operation Peace Cartenz apprehend eight suspected Papuan rebels
Related news: Papuan military official killing is violation of human rights: TNI
Translator: Fath PM, Rahmad Nasution
Editor: Arie Novarina
—————————————————
https://en.antaranews.com/news/310719/indonesian-army-in-keerom-intensifies-prevention-of-cross-border-crime
2) Indonesian army in Keerom intensifies prevention of cross-border crime
April 14, 2024 12:20 GMT+700
Jayapura (ANTARA) - The Indonesia-Papua New Guinea border security task force intensifies prevention of cross-border smuggling of prohibited goods from PNG into the Indonesian province of Papua, an army officer said.
To this end, the task force's personnel stationed at the Sawiyatami military post in Mannem Subdistrict, Keerom District, stopped every vehicle passing through the Trans-Papua highway of the Sawiyatami section, and checked the goods they carried.
"We thoroughly check every car and motorcycle passing the military post," the Sawiyatami military post commandant, Second Sergeant Rahmat Andika Sitorus, said in a press statement made available to ANTARA here Saturday.
The task force personnel, who belong to the 122/Tombak Sakti Infantry Battalion, also checked the drivers and motorists' identifies and reminded them of the importance of safe driving, he said, adding that any suspicious freight would thoroughly be checked.
The security checks on the vehicles would prevent the smuggling of prohibited goods and infiltrators to make local residents of Sawiyatami Village continue to live peacefully, Sitorus added.
ANTARA reported earlier that the Indonesia-PNG border remains vulnerable to cross-border criminal activities, including trafficking of marijuana.
In the early morning of Thursday, March 21, 2024, Papua police officers, for instance, arrested two PNG citizens for allegedly smuggling 51 packages of marijuana from their country into Papua.
They were arrested at around 2:15 a.m. local time in the neighborhood of Hamadi Hanurata, Jaya Selatan Sub-district, Jayapura City.
The suspects, identified as Junior Lenga and Rindox, carried 51 packages of marijuana that they had concealed in four sacks of rice.
The police investigators found that Junior Lenga was in the Jayapura city police's priority watch list, as he had escaped from the Abepura Penitentiary when jailed in connection with a drug smuggling case.
On March 22, 2021, police officers in Papua also arrested a citizen of PNG for being allegedly involved in a cross-border drug trafficking network.
The police personnel confiscated five sacks of marijuana from the detainee, named Gadafi Kuentaw Waropo, 18.
He was apprehended in Many Island of Jayapura Selatan Sub-district, Jayapura City, following the arrest of Beny Toway Waropo, 28.
To fight against cross-border drug trafficking operations, PNG Police in West Sepik Province has sought collaboration with the Indonesian police in Papua.
A total of 110 PNG citizens are being sentenced in connection with drug cases in the Doyo Penitentiary in Jayapura District.
Related news: Papua Police arrest two PNG citizens for allegedly smuggling marijuana
Related news: Indonesian customs confiscates 5.6 tons of drugs in 2023
Translator: Rahmad Nasution
To this end, the task force's personnel stationed at the Sawiyatami military post in Mannem Subdistrict, Keerom District, stopped every vehicle passing through the Trans-Papua highway of the Sawiyatami section, and checked the goods they carried.
"We thoroughly check every car and motorcycle passing the military post," the Sawiyatami military post commandant, Second Sergeant Rahmat Andika Sitorus, said in a press statement made available to ANTARA here Saturday.
The task force personnel, who belong to the 122/Tombak Sakti Infantry Battalion, also checked the drivers and motorists' identifies and reminded them of the importance of safe driving, he said, adding that any suspicious freight would thoroughly be checked.
The security checks on the vehicles would prevent the smuggling of prohibited goods and infiltrators to make local residents of Sawiyatami Village continue to live peacefully, Sitorus added.
ANTARA reported earlier that the Indonesia-PNG border remains vulnerable to cross-border criminal activities, including trafficking of marijuana.
In the early morning of Thursday, March 21, 2024, Papua police officers, for instance, arrested two PNG citizens for allegedly smuggling 51 packages of marijuana from their country into Papua.
They were arrested at around 2:15 a.m. local time in the neighborhood of Hamadi Hanurata, Jaya Selatan Sub-district, Jayapura City.
The suspects, identified as Junior Lenga and Rindox, carried 51 packages of marijuana that they had concealed in four sacks of rice.
The police investigators found that Junior Lenga was in the Jayapura city police's priority watch list, as he had escaped from the Abepura Penitentiary when jailed in connection with a drug smuggling case.
On March 22, 2021, police officers in Papua also arrested a citizen of PNG for being allegedly involved in a cross-border drug trafficking network.
The police personnel confiscated five sacks of marijuana from the detainee, named Gadafi Kuentaw Waropo, 18.
He was apprehended in Many Island of Jayapura Selatan Sub-district, Jayapura City, following the arrest of Beny Toway Waropo, 28.
To fight against cross-border drug trafficking operations, PNG Police in West Sepik Province has sought collaboration with the Indonesian police in Papua.
A total of 110 PNG citizens are being sentenced in connection with drug cases in the Doyo Penitentiary in Jayapura District.
Related news: Papua Police arrest two PNG citizens for allegedly smuggling marijuana
Related news: Indonesian customs confiscates 5.6 tons of drugs in 2023
Translator: Rahmad Nasution
Editor: Arie Novarina
----------------------------
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.