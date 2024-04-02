AWPA Statement - Another day in West Papua, another crackdown, 62 peaceful protestors arrested

AWPA Statement 3 April 2024
Another day in West Papua, another crackdown, 62 peaceful protestors
In response to the brutal torture of a West Papuan man , Defianus Kogoya by Indonesian troops in West Papua in early February, a number of rallies and discussions groups were held by civil society groups in West Papua over the past 2 days.
In Jayapura, a rally was held by civil society groups including by the Papuan Student and People's Front Against Militarism or FMRPAM. The demonstration was held at Perumnas 3 Waena and the Jayapura University of Science and Technology on Tuesday the 2 April.
Jubi reported (2 April) that the police cracked down on the rally assaulting demonstrators and firing tear gas.
They demonstrators were demanding that an independent investigation team be formed into the case of torture of Puncak Regency residents by TNI soldiers and asked that the perpetrators be tried at the III-19 Jayapura Military Court.
Although the demonstrators tried to negotiate with the police, it did not go well and an agreement between the demonstrators and the police could not be reached. The police then dispersed the crowd by hitting the demonstrators and firing tear gas.
From Jubi report
"Disperse, disperse, this is a public street," shouted the Commander of Battalion A Pioneer of the Papua Mobile Brigade in Kotaraja Jayapura, Police Commissioner Clief Duwit to the demonstrators. The police then dispersed the crowd by beating and firing tear gas. Demonstrators ran wildly for their lives towards the Jayapura University of Science and Technology campus. Until 12.46 WP, some of the masses were still demonstrating at the gate of Cendrawasih University, Abepura. (*)
62 Demonstrators arrested
In Sentani at the red light junction where protestors began to give speeches and convey their opinions regarding the behaviour of the military in West Papua , it was not long before the security forces arrived in police cars and military vehicles including two Water canon vehicles.
Jubi reported that the field coordinator of the FMRPAM action, Kenias Payage, said that his party was taken away by a combination of TNI/Polri security forces while carrying out a peaceful speech at the Sentani red light. Until now, he is still being detained at the Doyo Police Station.
According to the Jayapura Resort Police Chief the reason people were detained was because
"The people who were arrested were actually because they disturbed public order and disrupted traffic. There are lots of activities in the morning, especially school children. "Later, after clarification, we will return them to their families," said the Police Chief.
Joe Collins of AWPA said, "yet again we have peaceful demonstrators being arrested , beaten and tear gassed by the Indonesian security forces. Do they really believe that West Papuans will be so intimidated that they will stop protesting the injustices they suffer under Indonesian rule? The West Papuan people will continue to protest until the international community, the UN start to bring Jakarta to account for the actions of its military in West Papua. The issue is not going away".
Peaceful demonstration period which is still being detained at the Doyo Sentani police station, Jayapura Regency Papua Tuesday (2/4/2024)- Doc/ Kenias Bayage
https://jubi.id/polhukam/2024/polisi-bubarkan-demo-kasus-warga-papua-disiksa-prajurit-tni/?fbclid=IwAR1OMGJkNNdeqYu4E2shEHNf6ELvhPth6B75PqocWIzxzKwJmcNVY4t6aB0_aem_AblS28oTMdi_nl7CEwFroeRhidH3mSzq_4dsfPrlwDJ-s3O6O9vMe2UgpTSinaACLh9v4C3womMOlaNtynS5oX0h
