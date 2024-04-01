1)  Minister launches 500,000 hectares of farming land in S Papua 

"We once launched 10 thousand hectares of rice fields and now, the production has reached six tons per hectare, so it is successful," Sulaiman said during a working visit to Merauke district here on Tuesday.
According to him, the newly launched 500 thousand hectares of agricultural land is part of the one million hectare target. "We want to make a future granary," he said.
During the visit, he launched new farming fields developed from untapped land in South Papua.
The activity was carried out on the first day of work after the long Eid holiday. He asked local governments and farmers to utilize the farming land.
"This existing land is ready and very good, and its potential is extraordinary," he said.
The agriculture potential in South Papua is very large in meeting domestic needs in eastern Indonesia, he added.
Sulaiman informed that currently, almost all countries in the world are experiencing long El Nino, which has led to a decline in food production.
"Here the potential is amazing and the water is abundant. Now, we make this our strength for the harvest," he said.
Meanwhile, Merauke district head Romanus Mbaraka said that his district is known as a facade for trade and transportation in Eastern Indonesia, the Pacific, and the Melanesian sub-region.
Merauke in South Papua alone has potential agricultural land spanning 1.2 million hectares.
"South Papua province consists of four districts, 74 districts, 13 urban villages, and 674 villages. Merauke, with a total area of 127,280.69 square kilometers (and) has a population of 243,722," Mbaraka added.
Jayapura. The leader of a separatist group in Papua has issued a video message declaring that he will not allow the release of New Zealand pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens, who has been held hostage for 14 months.
Egianus Kogoya, sought by Indonesian authorities for alleged involvement in the killings of civilians and attacks on public facilities in Nduga Regency, conveyed in the video that the captured pilot will remain in his custody until death.
“The pilot will remain with me until his demise; that’s our aim. The lives of the Papuan people are invaluable, but many Papuans have sacrificed their lives for the pilot. Therefore, I will not release him,” Egianus said in the video released on Sunday.
Additionally, he accused the Indonesian Military of bombing residential areas and refugee camps in Papua without providing evidence.
Mehrtens also makes an appearance in the video, appealing to authorities to refrain from conducting aerial attacks and using artillery on rebels.
He was captured by rebels who attacked and set fire to a Susi Air small plane upon its landing in Nduga Regency on February 7 last year.
In this regard, the rights commission's chairperson, Atnike Nova Sigiro, highlighted the importance of providing high quality of public services in health, education, and the local economy.
Apart from providing the best public services for local communities to de-escalate conflicts and violence in Papua, she also urged the government to continue to implement what she called "measured approaches."
"Using the measured approaches for dealing with conflicts and violence in Papua was indispensable to guarantee the safety and protection of human rights of civilians and security personnel on the ground," she emphasized.
Komnas HAM also appealed to the government to enforce law against anyone committing violence in Papua, she noted in a press statement that ANTARA received here, Sunday (April 14).
Instead, the government should also provide protection and justice for the victims, she stated while underlining the fact that human rights violation could occur if the state applied excessive use of force.
In addition to the undue use of force without considering the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality, and accountability, the violation of human rights could also take place when the state failed to ensure fair law enforcement for the victims.
Hence, the law enforcement officers were pushed for transparent and accountable handling of violence cases and an accountable enforcement of law against the violators for the sake of the supremacy of law.
Thorough evaluation at the levels of operation, command, and security control in handling every armed violence in Papua is also needed to improve security-related policies in this easternmost region, she stated.
Komnas HAM, however, respects the government's authority to respond to the Papua situation by, for instance, changing the terminology for naming an armed criminal group, or KKB, into the Free Papua Organization, or OPM.
"Komnas HAM will study the legal references that the government has used to change the terminology," Sigiro remarked.
Apart from the shift in using the terminology, the rights commission reiterated the importance of implementing a standardized human rights protection in both conflict and non-conflict situations, she stated.
In this regard, state civil apparatus, security personnel, and armed groups must guarantee the safety of civilians in Papua, she noted.
Komnas HAM condemned all forms of violence, including the case of sexual violence against two women in Nabire District and the killing of an army officer in Paniai District, Central Papua, on April 10, 2024.
The army officer assaulted and shot dead by several armed Papuan rebels was identified as commandant of the 1703-04 Aradide Sub-district Military Command Second Lieutenant Oktovianus Sogalrey.
Komnas HAM also condemned the deaths of civilian children due to gunfights between security personnel and armed rebels in Sugapa Sub-district, Intan Jaya District, on March 1, 2024 and April 8, 2024, she remarked.
Those cases revealed that "anybody could fall victim to the conflicts and violence that have frequently happened in Papua", she added.
