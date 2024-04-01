2) Police prevent peaceful protests against torture in Sentani – 77 activists arrested, at least two ill-treated
https://www.dailypost.vu/news/vanuatu-daily-post-exclusive-indonesian-gov-t-says-west-papua-has-never-been-colonised-reveals/article_a2615f86-608c-5778-b2c1-849e4116ba74.html
1) Vanuatu Daily Post Exclusive: Indonesian Gov’t says West Papua has never been colonised, reveals an increase in Indonesia-Vanuatu trade since 2022
The Vanuatu Daily Post Newspaper has criticised Indonesia for its contradictory stance on human rights issues, particularly supporting human rights activities in Gaza while overlooking the controversial ongoing situation in West Papua.
Indonesia had often condemned the violence and called for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Indonesian Government has also provided humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.
During an exclusive interview by the Vanuatu Daily Post News Coordinator, Mavuku Tokona, with a delegation from the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Canberra, led by the Ambassador of Indonesia to Vanuatu, Dr Siswo Pramono, the Vanuatu Daily Post labelled Indonesia’s stand as hypocritical.
The Indonesian government’s response to these accusations sparked further discussion about the complication of international relations and human rights advocacy and their issue with West Papua, saying West Papua has never been colonised.
But Ambassador Pramono said labelling them hypocrites is not useful, as he outlines details on both sides of their conflict with West Papua.
“You called me a hypocrite, but I called you misinformed. It’s not useful to accuse somebody like that; we have a report from the University of Gadjah Mada that mentions every detail of casualties on both sides of the conflict,” he said.
“Data is very important because I don’t want to speculate on things. It’s a 2022 study by the University of Gadjah Mada revealing that the majority of the violence in Papua was carried out by criminal armed groups between 2010 and 2022.”
According to Dr Pramono, during a 12-year span from 2010 to 2022, 127 civilians, 61 military personnel, and 27 police of Indonesia were allegedly killed by the West Papua criminal armed group, and 104 civilians, 80 military personnel, and 46 police have been injured. On the other hand, 43 criminal armed group members from West Papua were killed, and 14 were injured.
He said the criminal armed group also committed violence against the local population, construction workers building bridges in Papua, and foreigners, such as the kidnapping of a pilot, (Philip Mehrtens).
Mr. Mehrtens, a Susi Air pilot, was abducted by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) in February 2023 after landing in the remote region of Nduga. The rebel group has vowed not to release the pilot until Indonesia grants independence to its Papua provinces.
Ambassador Pramono added that according to the University of Gadjah Mada report, six schools, two elementary schools, and two high schools have also been destroyed by the rebels, along with their local district registry office and 33 civilian houses and teachers’ compound.
“This is all on record. So you cannot simply say there is no violence because there is violence, and the armed group is very active. You cannot imagine sending a journalist to a region like that,” said Dr Pramono.
“In any conflict region, normally the authority is going to impose some limitations, not only in Indonesia but everywhere, so the human rights situation — this is the reality. However, we rebuild what has been destroyed, and we replace the teachers who have been displaced or killed with new ones.”
The Vanuatu Daily Post also asked other related questions about the issue of West Papua, to which the Indonesian delegation led by Ambassador Pramonoresponded. These questions and responses are shared with our readers here:
Vanuatu has been very vocal about the West Papua conflict. What impact, if any, does this have on trade relations between Port Vila and Jakarta?
The trade relationship is good. Numbers speak for themselves, and you can verify them on the Internet. I won’t deceive you. Over the last two years, trade between Vanuatu and Indonesia has increased from U.S. 5.7 million dollars in 2022 to 8.7 million U.S. dollars in 2023.
So, in terms of trade, things are improving between the two countries. This is democracy. We respect your opinions, and you should respect ours. However, the reality is that business is thriving between our nations.
Due to Indonesia’s presence in West Papua, European countries have imposed bans on Indonesian products. Since Vanuatu has not followed suit, does this imply that Port Vila cannot afford to lose Jakarta as a trade partner?
I haven’t heard about European countries imposing a ban because of the Papuan issue. You should provide evidence for such claims. As far as I know, there is no ban on Indonesian products due to West Papua, perhaps on palm oil, but that’s unrelated to West Papua.
In fact, European countries are increasingly investing in Papua. Petroleum is a major industry with substantial European investment, and foreign investment in Papua is rising by 30%, including from Australia.
Why is Indonesia offering aid to Vanuatu, and why?
There are several reasons. Firstly, we aim for a more stable region because we are part of the Pacific. Stability in the region is crucial, which is why we engage not only with Vanuatu but also with the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) as a whole and other Pacific nations.
Secondly, we believe in globalisation. It’s apparent that no one is isolated anymore; everyone is connected. If there’s an economic crisis in one place, it will affect other areas. Therefore, ensuring economic stability in the Pacific is vital. We refer to this as Pacific elevation – enhancing stability and economic well-being in the region.
In terms of development cooperation, we extend support to the Pacific. Firstly, to the MSG, and secondly, to independent countries like Vanuatu.
We offer a grant of 13 million U.S. dollars to the MSG and also provide voluntary contributions totalling about 100,000 U.S. dollars, all in aid of regional stability.
Indonesia also makes an annual contribution to the MSG, approximately 217,000 U.S. dollars since becoming associate members. Additionally, we’ve supplied two operational vehicles, both manufactured in Indonesia and known as Indonesian Toyotas, contributing to our positive relations with the MSG.
Moreover, we’ve provided humanitarian assistance amounting to 20,800 U.S. dollars and invested about two million U.S. dollars in renovating the VIP lounge at the Port Vila International Airport.
Does Indonesia support West Papua’s efforts to become a full member of the MSG?
When discussing West Papua and other Melanesian provinces in Indonesia, it’s important to distinguish between West Papua and the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP). If we’re talking about West Papua and other Melanesian provinces within Indonesia, we’re already members of the MSG. West Papua and Maluku are among the nine Indonesian provinces home to around 13 million Melanesians, making them already part of the MSG.
Vanuatu believes Indonesia was responsible for the massive cyber-attack that crippled the government’s Internet for four months in 2022 and caused significant disruption. Was Indonesia responsible for this?
No, Indonesia is not responsible for that. In fact, both Indonesia and Vanuatu have suffered greatly from cyber-attacks. In 2023 alone, Indonesia faced 361,000,000 cyber-attacks, severely impacting our economy.
One of the founding fathers of Vanuatu’s Independence, Father Walter Lini, made a statement that resonates through every generation, suggesting that if one Melanesian country is not free from another, then none of us are truly free. This statement is often related to West Papua and Indonesia, particularly concerning the efforts of ULMWP. What are your thoughts on this comment?
Given our commitment to decolonisation, it’s important to note that West Papua has never been on the United Nations (UN) Special Committee on Decolonisation (C-24), which means West Papua is not colonised.
While Fr. Walter Lini’s sentiment may hold merit, it’s essential to understand that his comment does not apply to Papua, as it has been part of Indonesia’s decolonisation process. Papua’s integration into Indonesia was in accordance with international law at the time.
Considering that we were all once colonised by the Dutch, from Aceh to Papua, we inherited the colonial legacy upon gaining independence, adhering to the principle of ‘uti possidetis juris’ (as you possess under law).
This principle is observed in various regions worldwide, including Africa and Latin America. Hence, when discussing West Papua in the context of Walter Lini’s vision, it’s important to recognise this historical context.
While Indonesia may not be directly involved in this issue, we believe in supporting any Pacific country or region that requires decolonisation, particularly those within the C-24 framework of the UN system.
As members of the UN Charter, both Indonesia and Vanuatu are committed to upholding the principles of a rule-based order.
Human Rights Monitor
https://humanrightsmonitor.org/case/police-prevent-peaceful-protests-against-torture-in-sentani-77-activists-arrested-at-least-two-ill-treated/
2) Police prevent peaceful protests against torture in Sentani – 77 activists arrested, at least two ill-treated
Police crackdown on protesters in Expo Waena, Jayapura city, on 2 April 2024
Photos of the arrest in Sentani on 2 April 2024
Protesters injured during police crackdown in Waena, Jayapura City, on 2 April
To this end, West Sepik Police Chief Superintendent Commanding Officer Michael Auirap met with Papua Police Chief Insp. Gen. Fakhiri in Jayapura City on Wednesday (April 3).
Speaking to ANTARA after meeting with Fakhiri, he told ANTARA that the Indonesia-PNG border areas remain vulnerable to the cross-border trafficking of marijuana involving PNG citizens.
Hence, the PNG-Indonesia police's collaboration in the war on drugs is indispensable, he affirmed, adding that several PNG citizens' involvement in the drug offenses is often triggered by "economic factors".
Auirap said marijuana is illegal in PNG, and those trafficking it are subject to criminal sanctions, and if found guilty by the district court, they could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.
The PNG police continue to work with various stakeholders in the country to promote public awareness campaigns on criminal sanctions related to the trafficking of cannabis, he revealed.
In halting the recurrence of cross-border trafficking of marijuana in the PNG-Indonesia border, the PNG police hope that it can collaborate with the Indonesian police in Papua, Auirap stated.
During his visit to Papua Province, he and several West Sepik government officials visited the Doyo Penitentiary in Jayapura District where 110 PNG citizens are being sentenced in connection with drug cases.
Related news: Indonesia, PNG verify citizenship status of 300 border crossers
ANTARA reported earlier that Papua police officers arrested two PNG citizens for allegedly smuggling 51 packages of marijuana from their country into Papua in the early morning of Thursday, March 21, 2024.
They were arrested at around 2:15 a.m. local time in the neighborhood of Hamadi Hanurata, Jaya Selatan Sub-district, Jayapura City.
The suspects, identified as Junior Lenga and Rindox, carried 51 packages of marijuana that they had concealed in four sacks of rice.
The police investigators found that Junior Lenga was in the Jayapura city police's priority watch list, as he had escaped from the Abepura Penitentiary when jailed in connection with a drug smuggling case.
On March 22, 2021, police officers in Papua also arrested a citizen of PNG on early Monday, March 22, 2021, for being allegedly involved in a cross-border drug trafficking network.
The police personnel confiscated five sacks of marijuana from the detainee, named Gadafi Kuentaw Waropo, 18.
He was apprehended in Many Island of Jayapura Selatan Sub-district, Jayapura City, following the arrest of Beny Toway Waropo, 28.
Related news: Papua urges use of rupiah in Indonesia-PNG border region
Translator: Evarukdijati, Rahmad Nasution
Editor: Yuni Arisandy Sinaga
