A few photos from last night Sydney event and the launch of the film festival at UOW

The West Papua Mini Film Festival 

The film festival was launched on Tuesday the 9 April by  the West Papua Project at Wollongong University .  The event  at UOW also included the launch of a report about disinformation in West Papua.  A joint report by JUBI and UOW .  It will be put online later. As Victor said yesterday much of the information coming out of WP is fake .

 

Launch at UOW











Sydney showing
Sydney had a good turn out  and great to see new faces and young people at event. AWPA thanks everybody for their donations .  The film festival continues around Australia, details below. 











 







Media stories re film festival

 

As a journalist, there's certain places you can't always walk freely with a camera.

West Papua is one of them, and what happens within the Indonesian territory isn't always made public.

But now five new short films have just been released highlighting the gritty realities some West Papuans face.

And they will be screened in Australia this week.

Credits

Kyle Evans, Author

https://www.abc.net.au/pacific/programs/pacificbeat/west-papua-film-festival/103680454

 

 

 

 

Ronny interviewed

 

Ol West Papua human raits kempein long Australia ibing displa wik long lonsim faivpla film long Australia long toktok moa yet long hevi blong ol West Papua pipol.

West Papua human raits kempeina, Ronny Kareni itok bai ol imekim lons long olgeta bikpla siti long Australia.

Em itok musik na film iken putim lait tu long West Papua na kamapim aweanes.

Credits

Hilda Wayne, Author

 

https://www.abc.net.au/pacific/programs/wantok/wpapua-film-festival/103684994

 

