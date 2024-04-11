A few photos from last night Sydney event and the launch of the film festival at UOW

The West Papua Mini Film Festival
The film festival was launched on Tuesday the 9 April by the West Papua Project at Wollongong University . The event at UOW also included the launch of a report about disinformation in West Papua. A joint report by JUBI and UOW . It will be put online later. As Victor said yesterday much of the information coming out of WP is fake .
Launch at UOW
Media stories re film festival
As a journalist, there's certain places you can't always walk freely with a camera.
West Papua is one of them, and what happens within the Indonesian territory isn't always made public.
But now five new short films have just been released highlighting the gritty realities some West Papuans face.
And they will be screened in Australia this week.
https://www.abc.net.au/pacific/programs/pacificbeat/west-papua-film-festival/103680454
Ronny interviewed
Ol West Papua human raits kempein long Australia ibing displa wik long lonsim faivpla film long Australia long toktok moa yet long hevi blong ol West Papua pipol.
West Papua human raits kempeina, Ronny Kareni itok bai ol imekim lons long olgeta bikpla siti long Australia.
Em itok musik na film iken putim lait tu long West Papua na kamapim aweanes.
https://www.abc.net.au/pacific/programs/wantok/wpapua-film-festival/103684994
