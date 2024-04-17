The West Papua Mini Film Festival
The film festival was launched on Tuesday the 9 April by the West Papua Project at Wollongong University . The event at UOW also included the launch of a report about disinformation in West Papua. A joint report by JUBI and UOW . It will be put online later.
Launch at UOW
---------------------
Sydney event
--------------------------------------
Canberra
------------------------------------------------------
Adelaide
-------------------------
Brisbane
Lismore
The festival will be in Hobart on the 18 April, Melbourne on the 19 and Darwin on the 21st
-------------------------------------------
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.