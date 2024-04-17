Wednesday, April 17, 2024

The West Papua Mini Film Festival



The West Papua Mini Film Festival 

The film festival was launched on Tuesday the 9 April by  the West Papua Project at Wollongong University .  The event  at UOW also included the launch of a report about disinformation in West Papua.  A joint report by JUBI and UOW .  It will be put online later. 

 

Launch at UOW





















---------------------

Sydney event









--------------------------------------

Canberra

                                                    




                   


Green Left journalist Leo Earle spoke to Taei Mangioni (AAPS) and Ronny Kareni.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1447791402519753






------------------------------------------------------


Adelaide








-------------------------


Brisbane 


Lismore



--------------------------

The festival will be in Hobart on the 18 April, Melbourne on the 19 and Darwin on the 21st

-------------------------------------------
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)