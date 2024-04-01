1) Indonesian military’s crimes in West Papua and the democratic solution 

6) The TPNPB News-On 12 October 2024
On Friday, March 22, a video circulated of TNI (Indonesian military) soldiers torturing a civilian in Papua. In the video, the victim is submerged in a drum filled with water with his hands tied behind his back.
The victim was alternately beaten and kicked by the TNI members. The victim’s back was also slashed with a knife.
The video circulated quickly and was widely criticised.
Gustav Kawer from the Papua Association of Human Rights Advocates (PAHAM) condemned the incident and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.
This was then followed by National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM), Indonesian Human Rights Watch (Imparsial), the Diocese, the church and students.
Meanwhile, Cenderawasih/XVII regional military commander (Pangdam) Major-General Izak Pangemanan tried to cover up the crime by saying it was a hoax and the video was a result of “editing”.
This argument was later refuted by the TNI itself and it was proven that TNI soldiers were the ones who had committed the crime. Thirteen soldiers were arrested and accused over the torture.
The torture occurred on 3 February 2024 in Puncak Regency, Papua.
Accused of being ‘spies’
The victim who was seen in the video was Defianus Kogoya, who had been arrested along with Warinus Murib and Alianus Murib. They were arrested and accused of being “spies” for the West Papua National Liberation Army-Free Papua Organisation (TPNPB-OPM), a cheap accusation which the TNI and police were subsequently unable to prove.
The three were arrested when the TNI was conducting a search in Amukia and Gome district. When Warinus was arrested, his legs were tied to a car and he was dragged for one kilometre, before finally being tortured.
Alianus, meanwhile ,was also taken to a TNI post and tortured. After several hours, they were finally handed over to a police post because there was not enough evidence to prove the TNI’s accusations.
Defianus finally fainted, while Warinus died of his injuries. Warinus’ body was cremated by the family the next day on February 4.
Defianus is still suffering and remains seriously ill. This is a TNI crime in Papua.
But that is not all. On 22 February 2022, the TNI also tortured seven children in Sinak district, Puncak. The seven children were Deson Murib, Makilon Tabuni, Pingki Wanimbo, Waiten Murib, Aton Murib, Elison Murib and Murtal Kurua.
Makilon Tabuni died as a result.
Civilians murdered, mutilated
On August 22, the TNI murdered and mutilated four civilians in Timika. They were Arnold Lokbere, Irian Nirigi, Lemaniel Nirigi and Atis Tini.
The bodies of the four were dismembered: the head, body and legs were separated into several parts, put in sacks then thrown into a river.
Six days later, soldiers from the Infantry Raider Battalion 600/Modang tortured four civilians in Mappi regency, Papua. The four were Amsal P Yimsimem, Korbinus Yamin, Lodefius Tikamtahae and Saferius Yame.
They were tortured for three hours and suffered injuries all over their bodies.
Three days later, on August 30, the TNI again tortured two civilians named Bruno Amenim Kimko and Yohanis Kanggun in Edera district, Mappi regency. Bruno Amenim died while Yohanis Kanggun suffered serious injuries.
On October 27, three children under the age of 16 were tortured by the TNI in Keerom regency. They were Rahmat Paisel, Bastian Bate and Laurents Kaung. They were tortured using chains, coils of wire and water hoses.
The atrocity occurred in the Yamanai Village, Arso II, Arso district.
On 22 February 2023, TNI personnel from the Navy post in Lantamal X1 Ilwayap tortured two civilians named Albertus Kaize and Daniel Kaize. Albertus Kaize died of his injuries. This crime occurred in Merauke regency, Papua.
95 civilians tortured
Between 2018 and 2021, Amnesty International recorded that more than 95 civilians had been tortured and killed by the TNI and the police. These crimes target indigenous Papuans, and the curve continues to rise year by year, ever since Indonesia occupied Papua in 1961.
These crimes were committed one after another without a break, and followed the same pattern. So it can be concluded that these were not the acts of rogue individuals or one or two people as the TNI argues to reduce their crimes to individual acts.
Rather, they are structural (systematic) crimes designed to subdue the Papuan nation, to stop all forms of Papuan resistance for the sake of the exploitation and theft of Papua’s natural resources.
The problems in Papua cannot be solved by increasing the number of police or soldiers. The problems in Papua must be resolved democratically.
This democratic solution must include establishing a human rights court for all perpetrators of crimes in Papua since the 1960s, and not just the perpetrators in the field, but also those responsible in the chain of command.
Only this will break the pattern of crimes that are occurring and provide justice for the Papuan people. A human rights court will also mean weakening the anti-democratic forces that exist in Indonesia and Papua — namely military(ism).
Garbage of history
A prerequisite for achieving democratisation is to eliminate the old forces, the garbage of history.
The cleaner the process is carried out, the broader and deeper the democracy that can be achieved. This also includes the demands of the Papuan people to be given the right to determine their own destiny.
This is not a task for some later day, but is the task of the Papuan people today. Nor is the task of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) political elite or political activists alone, but it is the task of all Papuan people if they want to extract themselves from the crimes of the TNI and police or Indonesian colonialism.
Independence can only be gained by the struggle of the ordinary people themselves. The people must fight, the people must take to the streets, the people must build their own ranks, their own alternative political tool, and fight in an organised and guided manner.
Sharon Muller is a leading member of the Socialist Union (Perserikatan Sosialis, PS) and a member of the Socialist Study Circle (Lingkar Studi Sosialis, LSS). Arah Juang is the newspaper of the Socialist Union.
Translated by James Balowski for Indoleft News. The original title of the article was “Kejahatan TNI di Papua dan Solusi Demokratis Untuk Rakyat Papua dan Indonesia”.
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Head of the TNI Information Center (Kapuspen), Major General Nugraha Gumilar, explained the purpose of changing the term armed criminal group (KKB) in Papua to the Free Papua Organization (OPM) by the TNI.
Nugraha said the name change from KKB to OPM was made to emphasize that the OPM was a soldier or combatant. According to humanitarian law, combatants have the right to become victims in armed conflicts.
"This can give more confidence to soldiers not to hesitate to take firm action against OPM members. Soldiers on duty need to be protected," Nugraha said when contacted by Tempo on Friday, April 12, 2024.
Nugraha ensured that the TNI would still prioritize territorial operations by inviting all parties to build Papua and prosper the Papuan people. However, Nugraha said if the OPM ignores the TNI's territorial operations, the TNI will take firm action.
"They (OPM) continue to act brutally by burning public facilities, killing, raping, terrorizing and even blocking the TNI who are carrying out their duties as health workers and teachers, of course, strict action will be applied," he said.
Nugraha then quoted the TNI Commander's statement that there should be no state within the state.
TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto previously confirmed that his agency was again using the Free Papua Organization or OPM for armed groups in Papua.
"So they call themselves TPNPB (West Papua National Liberation Army) together with the OPM," said General Agus Subiyanto at Wisma A. Yani, Menteng, Jakarta, Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
Agus accused the OPM of committing acts of terror, murder, and even rape. The action was carried out against teachers, health workers, the community and TNI/Polri (Indonesian Police) personnel.
"They are combatants who carry weapons. I will take firm action for what the OPM is doing," he said. "There is no country within a country."
Agus Subiyanto also stated that the occupation of Papua was an operation carried out by the government. "There are territorial operations, intelligence operations, depending on the vulnerability index in these areas," he said.
Agus continued that the handling is different from other regions, especially for Papua. The TNI also has a special method for problem-solving. "Weapons are weapons against weapons," he said.
YOHANES MAHARSO
The suspects belong to the armed groups of Kopi Tua Heluka and Yotam Bugiangge operating in the Yahukimo area, chief of the task force's operational affairs, Senior Commissioner Faizal Rahmadani, stated here, Thursday.
Two of them are identified as Afrika Heluka, the Kopi Tua Heluka leader, and Toni Wetapo alias Toni Giban, a Yotam Bugiangge group member, while six others have yet to be identified, he remarked.
The task force's personnel raided them at a house in the Kali Go neighborhood area, he noted, adding that Afrika Heluka was involved in several shootings in 2022 and 2023.
On November 29, 2022, Heluka was involved in a shooting incident on Nov 29, 2022, which ended with the death of a police officer and serious wounds to another police officer, he pointed out.
On December 30, 2022, the suspect was also involved in the shooting of the Yahukimo police precinct. On March 1, 2023, he attacked a military officer and assaulted a Trinaga Air's plane on March 11, 2023.
Meanwhile, Toni Wetapo was involved in the killings of 13 illegal gold miners on October 16, 2023, and an attack on an aircraft of Wings Air on February 17, 2024, Rahmadani stated.
During the raid, the task force's personnel seized several weapons, including five machetes and an air rifle, he added.
Over the past few years, armed Papuan groups have often employed hit-and-run tactics against Indonesian security personnel and mounted acts of terror against civilians in the districts of Intan Jaya, Nduga, Puncak, and Maybrat to incite fear among the people.
The targets of such acts of terror have included construction workers, motorcycle taxi (ojek) drivers, teachers, students, street food vendors, and also civilian aircraft.
On December 2, 2018, for instance, a group of armed Papuan separatists brutally killed 31 workers from PT Istaka Karya engaged in the Trans Papua project in Kali Yigi and Kali Aurak in Yigi Sub-district, Nduga District.
Early in the morning of September 2, 2021, several members of a Papuan separatist terrorist group operating in Maybrat District ambushed soldiers while they were asleep at the Kisor military post. The post is located at Kisor Village, South Aifat Sub-district.
On March 2, 2022, several members of an armed Papuan group operating in Beoga Sub-district, Puncak District, killed eight Palaparing Timur Telematika (PTT) workers who were repairing a base transceiver station (BTS) tower belonging to state-owned telecommunications operator Telkomsel.
On February 7, 2023, New Zealander pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens was taken hostage by the Egianus Kogoya-led armed group.
Philip was piloting an aircraft belonging to Indonesian airline Susi Air when the armed group captured him. Members of the group set his plane on fire shortly after it landed in Nduga District. (INE) EDITED BY INE
“What was done by the Free Papua Movement (OPM) is a serious violation of human rights,” the head of the TNI Information Center, Mayor General Nugraha Gumilar, said in a statement received here on Friday.
The OPM attack harmed efforts to create peace and accelerate development in Papua, he added.
Therefore, he said, the TNI and the National Police (Polri) are currently chasing the perpetrators who attacked and killed the 1703-04 Aradide Sub-district Military Commander, Second Lieutenant Oktovianus Sogalrey.
He informed that Sogalrey left the 1703-04 sub-district military headquarters on Wednesday afternoon (April 10, 2024).
"However, until Thursday morning, April 11, 2024, he had not returned, so a search was carried out and he was found lying dead in the middle of the road towards Kampung Pasir Putih as a result of being attacked and shot by the OPM," he said.
He informed that Sogalrey’s body was taken to Paniai Regional Public Hospital and later, it was taken by land to Nabire, Papua, for burial at his family home.
He assured that the situation in Paniai district, Central Papua, is currently conducive.
Meanwhile, head of information of the Cenderawasih XVII Regional Military Command, Lieutenant Colonel Chandra Kurniawan, said that his side suspects that Matias Gobay-led OPM rebels were behind the attack.
Kurniawan told ANTARA in Jayapura, Papua, on Friday, that Sogalrey was attacked by OPM rebels in Pasir Putih area, Aradide sub-district, Paniai district, Central Papua, on Thursday morning.
Indonesian security Forces Airstrike Were Bombing in Ndugama Territory at Night Everywhere And Kiwi Pilot Speak out
Siaran Pers Manajemen Markas Pusat Komnas TPNPB Per 12 April 2024
Dalam Siaran Pers ini kami lampirkan video kesaksian Pilot Asal NZ tenrang Pemboman yang telah Dan sedang lakukan oleh Pasukan Keamanan Indonesia di Wilayah Ndugama, Dan semua pihak dapat mengimuti via 4 video yang kami lampirkan.
Silahkan ikuti laporan TPNPB Ndugama dibawah ini!
The TPNPB News,
pada hari Rabu, 10 April 2024.
Pertanyaan sikap panglima kodap III Ndugama-derakma Brigjen Egianus kogeya bersama komdan operasi serta seluruh prajurit Kodap III Ndugama-derakma.
Kami sudah menentukan wilayah perang sejak tahun 2017, bawah daerah perang dari jalan trans Wamena -nduga sampai mumugu atau batas batu. Namun hari ini Indonesia melanggar itu dengan mengembom daerah -daerah penggungsi atau warga yang masih tinggal.
Kami sudah sampaikan daerah kwiyawagi -sampai geselema, yuguru dan sekitarnya itu daerah pengungsi.
Indonesia stop menggunakan pemboman dengan,helikopter,pesawat tanpa awak,kamera drown.
Karena tindakan yang dilakukan negara Indonesia melalui TNI polri terhadap kami sangat tidak seimbang. Apa lagi menyerang dengan menurunkan bom bazoka, mortir yang melepaskan tanpa memastikan baik antara kami TPNPB-OPM dan warga sipil.
Kalau lewat darat, Kami siap melayani kalian. Berapapun jumlah yang jakarta kirim kami siap hadapi.
Isu yang Indonesia membangun melalui telepon, SSB dan lain-lain untuk mengusir masyarakat beberapa distrik yang ada itu stop dan hentikan semua.
Karena kami pikir Indonesia dan Selandi baru buka diri negosiasi dengan kami TPNPB-opm, namun kami melihat bahwa Indonesia dan Selandi baru tidak punya nihat baik selamat kan pilot yang kami Sandera ini.
Maka pilot ini kami akan bawah keliling di Medan perang sampai mati sama-sama dengan kami TPNPB-OPM kodap III Ndugama-derakma.
Beberapa waktu lalu kami sengaja Taru di tengah-tengah masyarakat dengan di jaga ketat oleh pasukan khusus saya Kodap III Ndugama-derakma. Dengan tujuan menunggu negosiasi tuntut kami.
Namun pemerintah pusat atau jakarta melakukan pemboman secara brutal melalui TNI polri. Sehingga kami menggambil alih full terhadap pilot yang kami Sandera ini bersama pasukan TPNPB-OPM kodap III Ndugama-derakma.
Catatan:
1. Kami tidak akan melepaskan pilot melalui siapapun, kecuali jakarta dan Selandi baru menjawab tuntutan kami TPNPB-OPM.
2. Kami akan melepaskan pilot melalui negosiasi yang di fasilitasi oleh pihak ketiga yaitu PBB.
Boleh ikuti video dua video berikut.
Demikian laporan in kami, ndugama,10 April 2024
Penanggung jawab panglima kodap III Ndugama-derakma
Brigjen. Egianus. Kogeya
Komodan operasi kodap III Ndugama-derakma
Mayor. Pemne. Kogeya
Demikian siaran Pers Manajemen Markas Pusat Komnas TPNPB, Dan diteruskan oleh Jubir Komnas TPNPB Tuan Sebby Samboom. Terima kasih atas kerja sama yang baik.
Press Release of TPNPB Komnas Center Headquarters Management As of April 12, 2024
In this Press Release we attach the video testimony of the Pilot Origin NZ regarding the Bombing that has And is being done by Indonesian Security Forces in the Ndugama Region, And all parties can follow via 4 videos that we attach.
Please follow Ndugama TPNPB report below!
The TPNPB News,
on Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Questioning the attitude of the commander of Kodap III Ndugama-derakma Brigadier Egianus Kogeya together with the operations commander and all soldiers of Kodap II Ndugama-terakma.
We have defined war zone since 2017, under war zone from Wamena -nduga trans road to mumugu or rock border. But today Indonesia violates it by bombing the employment areas or citizens who are still living.
We have delivered kwiyawagi area -until geselema, yuguru and surrounding areas are refugee areas.
Indonesia stop using bombings with, helicopters, unmanned aircraft, drone cameras.
Because the actions of Indonesia through the TNI police against us are very disproportionate. What else attack by dropping bazoka bomb, mortars that release without ensuring well between us TPNPB-OPM and civilians.
If by land, we are ready to serve you. Whatever amount that Jakarta sends we are ready to face.
The issue that Indonesia builds through the telephone, SSB and others to drive the people of some districts that exist stop and stop all.
Because we think Indonesia and New Zealand are open to negotiate with us TPNPB-opm, but we see that Indonesia and New Zealand do not have a good intention to save this pilot that we hostage.
So this pilot we will be under roaming in the battlefield till death together with us TPNPB-OPM kodap III Ndugama-derakma.
Some time ago we were purposely Taru in the middle of the community under tight guard by my special forces Kodap III Ndugama-derakma. Intentionally awaiting our claim negotiations.
But the central government or Jakarta brutally bombing through the TNI police. Until we take full charge of this pilot we Hostage together with the TPNPB-OPM kodap III Ndugama-derakma team.
Note :
1. We will not release pilots through anyone, unless Jakarta and New Zealand answer our demands TPNPB-OPM.
2. We will release the pilot through negotiations facilitated by a third party that is the UN.
Can follow the following two videos.
So our report, ndugama,10 April 2024
Commander in charge kodap III Ndugama-derakma
Concern. Aegianus. Learn it
Commander of operations kodap III Ndugama-derakma
Major. Dark. Learn it
Thus the Press Broadcast of the TPNPB Komnas Central Headquarters Management, And continued by Jubir Komnas TPNPB Tuan Sebby Samboom. Thanks for good cooperation.
-------------------------------
