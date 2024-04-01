Friday, April 12, 2024

1) Indonesian military’s crimes in West Papua and the democratic solution



2) TNI Changes the Term 'KKB', Soldiers Will Not Hesitate to Take Firm Action against OPM Members
3) Operation Peace Cartenz apprehend eight suspected Papuan rebels 
4) Papuan military official killing is violation of human rights: TNI  

5) The Jubi Production Documentary Film About the Land of Papua was screened in 9 locations in Australia

6) The TPNPB News-On 12 October 2024

7) West Papua Observer at the University of Wollongong: We monitor human rights conditions in the region


1) Indonesian military’s crimes in West Papua and the democratic solution 
By APR editor -  April 13, 2024

By Sharon Muller of Arah Juang

On Friday, March 22, a video circulated of TNI (Indonesian military) soldiers torturing a civilian in Papua. In the video, the victim is submerged in a drum filled with water with his hands tied behind his back.

The victim was alternately beaten and kicked by the TNI members. The victim’s back was also slashed with a knife.

The video circulated quickly and was widely criticised.

Gustav Kawer from the Papua Association of Human Rights Advocates (PAHAM) condemned the incident and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

This was then followed by National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM), Indonesian Human Rights Watch (Imparsial), the Diocese, the church and students.

Meanwhile, Cenderawasih/XVII regional military commander (Pangdam) Major-General Izak Pangemanan tried to cover up the crime by saying it was a hoax and the video was a result of “editing”.


This argument was later refuted by the TNI itself and it was proven that TNI soldiers were the ones who had committed the crime. Thirteen soldiers were arrested and accused over the torture.

The torture occurred on 3 February 2024 in Puncak Regency, Papua.

Accused of being ‘spies’
The victim who was seen in the video was Defianus Kogoya, who had been arrested along with Warinus Murib and Alianus Murib. They were arrested and accused of being “spies” for the West Papua National Liberation Army-Free Papua Organisation (TPNPB-OPM), a cheap accusation which the TNI and police were subsequently unable to prove.


The three were arrested when the TNI was conducting a search in Amukia and Gome district. When Warinus was arrested, his legs were tied to a car and he was dragged for one kilometre, before finally being tortured.

Alianus, meanwhile ,was also taken to a TNI post and tortured. After several hours, they were finally handed over to a police post because there was not enough evidence to prove the TNI’s accusations.

Defianus finally fainted, while Warinus died of his injuries. Warinus’ body was cremated by the family the next day on February 4.

Defianus is still suffering and remains seriously ill. This is a TNI crime in Papua.

But that is not all. On 22 February 2022, the TNI also tortured seven children in Sinak district, Puncak. The seven children were Deson Murib, Makilon Tabuni, Pingki Wanimbo, Waiten Murib, Aton Murib, Elison Murib and Murtal Kurua.

Makilon Tabuni died as a result.

Civilians murdered, mutilated
On August 22, the TNI murdered and mutilated four civilians in Timika. They were Arnold Lokbere, Irian Nirigi, Lemaniel Nirigi and Atis Tini.

The bodies of the four were dismembered: the head, body and legs were separated into several parts, put in sacks then thrown into a river.

Six days later, soldiers from the Infantry Raider Battalion 600/Modang tortured four civilians in Mappi regency, Papua. The four were Amsal P Yimsimem, Korbinus Yamin, Lodefius Tikamtahae and Saferius Yame.

They were tortured for three hours and suffered injuries all over their bodies.

Three days later, on August 30, the TNI again tortured two civilians named Bruno Amenim Kimko and Yohanis Kanggun in Edera district, Mappi regency. Bruno Amenim died while Yohanis Kanggun suffered serious injuries.

On October 27, three children under the age of 16 were tortured by the TNI in Keerom regency. They were Rahmat Paisel, Bastian Bate and Laurents Kaung. They were tortured using chains, coils of wire and water hoses.

The atrocity occurred in the Yamanai Village, Arso II, Arso district.

On 22 February 2023, TNI personnel from the Navy post in Lantamal X1 Ilwayap tortured two civilians named Albertus Kaize and Daniel Kaize. Albertus Kaize died of his injuries. This crime occurred in Merauke regency, Papua.

95 civilians tortured
Between 2018 and 2021, Amnesty International recorded that more than 95 civilians had been tortured and killed by the TNI and the police. These crimes target indigenous Papuans, and the curve continues to rise year by year, ever since Indonesia occupied Papua in 1961.

These crimes were committed one after another without a break, and followed the same pattern. So it can be concluded that these were not the acts of rogue individuals or one or two people as the TNI argues to reduce their crimes to individual acts.

Rather, they are structural (systematic) crimes designed to subdue the Papuan nation, to stop all forms of Papuan resistance for the sake of the exploitation and theft of Papua’s natural resources.

The problems in Papua cannot be solved by increasing the number of police or soldiers. The problems in Papua must be resolved democratically.

This democratic solution must include establishing a human rights court for all perpetrators of crimes in Papua since the 1960s, and not just the perpetrators in the field, but also those responsible in the chain of command.

Only this will break the pattern of crimes that are occurring and provide justice for the Papuan people. A human rights court will also mean weakening the anti-democratic forces that exist in Indonesia and Papua — namely military(ism).

Garbage of history
A prerequisite for achieving democratisation is to eliminate the old forces, the garbage of history.

The cleaner the process is carried out, the broader and deeper the democracy that can be achieved. This also includes the demands of the Papuan people to be given the right to determine their own destiny.

This is not a task for some later day, but is the task of the Papuan people today. Nor is the task of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) political elite or political activists alone, but it is the task of all Papuan people if they want to extract themselves from the crimes of the TNI and police or Indonesian colonialism.

Independence can only be gained by the struggle of the ordinary people themselves. The people must fight, the people must take to the streets, the people must build their own ranks, their own alternative political tool, and fight in an organised and guided manner.

Sharon Muller is a leading member of the Socialist Union (Perserikatan Sosialis, PS) and a member of the Socialist Study Circle (Lingkar Studi Sosialis, LSS). Arah Juang is the newspaper of the Socialist Union.

Translated by James Balowski for Indoleft News. The original title of the article was “Kejahatan TNI di Papua dan Solusi Demokratis Untuk Rakyat Papua dan Indonesia”.

References
Gemima Harvey’s report The Human Tragedy of West Papua, 15 January 2014. This reports states that more than 500,000 West Papua people have been slaughtered by Indonesia and its actors, the TNI and police since 1961.

Veronica Koman’s chronology of torture of civilians in Papua. Posted on the Veronica Koman Facebook wall, 24 March 2024.

Jubi, Alleged torture of citizens by the TNI adds to the long list of violence in the land of Papua. 23 March 2024.

VOA Indonesia, Amnesty International: 95 civilians in Papua have been victims of extrajudicial killings.


2) TNI Changes the Term 'KKB', Soldiers Will Not Hesitate to Take Firm Action against OPM Members

Translator Yohanes Maharso Joharsoyo 
Editor Nabiha Zain
 12 April 2024 17:00 WIB

TEMPO.COJakarta - Head of the TNI Information Center (Kapuspen), Major General Nugraha Gumilar, explained the purpose of changing the term armed criminal group (KKB) in Papua to the Free Papua Organization (OPM) by the TNI.

Nugraha said the name change from KKB to OPM was made to emphasize that the OPM was a soldier or combatant. According to humanitarian law, combatants have the right to become victims in armed conflicts.

"This can give more confidence to soldiers not to hesitate to take firm action against OPM members. Soldiers on duty need to be protected," Nugraha said when contacted by Tempo on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Nugraha ensured that the TNI would still prioritize territorial operations by inviting all parties to build Papua and prosper the Papuan people. However, Nugraha said if the OPM ignores the TNI's territorial operations, the TNI will take firm action.

"They (OPM) continue to act brutally by burning public facilities, killing, raping, terrorizing and even blocking the TNI who are carrying out their duties as health workers and teachers, of course, strict action will be applied," he said.

Nugraha then quoted the TNI Commander's statement that there should be no state within the state.

TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto previously confirmed that his agency was again using the Free Papua Organization or OPM for armed groups in Papua.

"So they call themselves TPNPB (West Papua National Liberation Army) together with the OPM," said General Agus Subiyanto at Wisma A. Yani, Menteng, Jakarta, Wednesday, April 10, 2024.


Agus accused the OPM of committing acts of terror, murder, and even rape. The action was carried out against teachers, health workers, the community and TNI/Polri (Indonesian Police) personnel.

"They are combatants who carry weapons. I will take firm action for what the OPM is doing," he said. "There is no country within a country."

Agus Subiyanto also stated that the occupation of Papua was an operation carried out by the government. "There are territorial operations, intelligence operations, depending on the vulnerability index in these areas," he said.

Agus continued that the handling is different from other regions, especially for Papua. The TNI also has a special method for problem-solving. "Weapons are weapons against weapons," he said.

YOHANES MAHARSO

3) Operation Peace Cartenz apprehend eight suspected Papuan rebels 
 April 12, 2024 11:44 GMT+700

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Operation Peace Cartenz Task Force personnel arrested eight suspected Papuan rebels in Dekai Sub-district, Yahukimo District, Papua Pegunungan Province, on early Thursday, April 11.

The suspects belong to the armed groups of Kopi Tua Heluka and Yotam Bugiangge operating in the Yahukimo area, chief of the task force's operational affairs, Senior Commissioner Faizal Rahmadani, stated here, Thursday.

Two of them are identified as Afrika Heluka, the Kopi Tua Heluka leader, and Toni Wetapo alias Toni Giban, a Yotam Bugiangge group member, while six others have yet to be identified, he remarked.

The task force's personnel raided them at a house in the Kali Go neighborhood area, he noted, adding that Afrika Heluka was involved in several shootings in 2022 and 2023.

On November 29, 2022, Heluka was involved in a shooting incident on Nov 29, 2022, which ended with the death of a police officer and serious wounds to another police officer, he pointed out.

On December 30, 2022, the suspect was also involved in the shooting of the Yahukimo police precinct. On March 1, 2023, he attacked a military officer and assaulted a Trinaga Air's plane on March 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, Toni Wetapo was involved in the killings of 13 illegal gold miners on October 16, 2023, and an attack on an aircraft of Wings Air on February 17, 2024, Rahmadani stated.

During the raid, the task force's personnel seized several weapons, including five machetes and an air rifle, he added.

Over the past few years, armed Papuan groups have often employed hit-and-run tactics against Indonesian security personnel and mounted acts of terror against civilians in the districts of Intan Jaya, Nduga, Puncak, and Maybrat to incite fear among the people.

The targets of such acts of terror have included construction workers, motorcycle taxi (ojek) drivers, teachers, students, street food vendors, and also civilian aircraft.

On December 2, 2018, for instance, a group of armed Papuan separatists brutally killed 31 workers from PT Istaka Karya engaged in the Trans Papua project in Kali Yigi and Kali Aurak in Yigi Sub-district, Nduga District.

Early in the morning of September 2, 2021, several members of a Papuan separatist terrorist group operating in Maybrat District ambushed soldiers while they were asleep at the Kisor military post. The post is located at Kisor Village, South Aifat Sub-district.

On March 2, 2022, several members of an armed Papuan group operating in Beoga Sub-district, Puncak District, killed eight Palaparing Timur Telematika (PTT) workers who were repairing a base transceiver station (BTS) tower belonging to state-owned telecommunications operator Telkomsel.

On February 7, 2023, New Zealander pilot Phillip Mark Mehrtens was taken hostage by the Egianus Kogoya-led armed group.

Philip was piloting an aircraft belonging to Indonesian airline Susi Air when the armed group captured him. Members of the group set his plane on fire shortly after it landed in Nduga District. (INE) EDITED BY INE
Translator: Evarukdijati, Rahmad Nasution
Editor: Atman Ahdiat


4) Papuan military official killing is violation of human rights: TNI  
April 12, 2024 22:55 GMT+700

Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) on Friday described an attack by separatist rebels in Central Papua in which a sub-district military commander was killed as a serious violation of human rights.

“What was done by the Free Papua Movement (OPM) is a serious violation of human rights,” the head of the TNI Information Center, Mayor General Nugraha Gumilar, said in a statement received here on Friday.

The OPM attack harmed efforts to create peace and accelerate development in Papua, he added.

Therefore, he said, the TNI and the National Police (Polri) are currently chasing the perpetrators who attacked and killed the 1703-04 Aradide Sub-district Military Commander, Second Lieutenant Oktovianus Sogalrey.

He informed that Sogalrey left the 1703-04 sub-district military headquarters on Wednesday afternoon (April 10, 2024).

"However, until Thursday morning, April 11, 2024, he had not returned, so a search was carried out and he was found lying dead in the middle of the road towards Kampung Pasir Putih as a result of being attacked and shot by the OPM," he said.

He informed that Sogalrey’s body was taken to Paniai Regional Public Hospital and later, it was taken by land to Nabire, Papua, for burial at his family home.

He assured that the situation in Paniai district, Central Papua, is currently conducive.

Meanwhile, head of information of the Cenderawasih XVII Regional Military Command, Lieutenant Colonel Chandra Kurniawan, said that his side suspects that Matias Gobay-led OPM rebels were behind the attack.

Kurniawan told ANTARA in Jayapura, Papua, on Friday, that Sogalrey was attacked by OPM rebels in Pasir Putih area, Aradide sub-district, Paniai district, Central Papua, on Thursday morning.

Translator: Rio Feisal, Raka Adji
Editor: Arie Novarina


A google translate
Original Bahasa link

5) The Jubi Production Documentary Film About the Land of Papua was screened in 9 locations in Australia

Sa Pu is the Name of a Refugee', 'When the Microphone is On', 'The Black Pearl of Field Generals', 'Voices from the Valley of Grime', and 'Pepera 1969: Democratic Integration?
April 2, 2024 in News

Writer: Hengky Yeimo - Editor: Syofiardi


West Papua Project Coordinator and Lecturer, University of Wollongong (UOW) Dr Camellia Webb Ganon when directing the event at the opening of the 'West Papua Mini Film Festival I' which featured documentary films produced by Jubi Documentary on the first day at the University of Wollongong, Tuesday (9/4/ 2024). - Jubi/Hengky Yeimo



Wollongong, Jubi TV– Five films produced by Jubi Documentary supervised by Watchdoc Documentary were screened at nine locations in Australia at an event initiated by the founder of Jubi.id, Victor Mambor entitled 'West Papua Mini Film Festival I' on 9-21 April 2024.

The five documentary films about the Land of Papua are 'Sa Pu Nama Refugees', 'When the Microphone is on', 'Black Pearls of Field Generals', 'Voices from the Grime Valley', and 'Pepera 1969: Democratic Integration?'. These five films were previously launched in Yogyakarta and Jakarta in August 2023.

The five films created by Papuan children aim to introduce Papuans more widely to the Australian public about the current situation of the Papuan people.

Team Jubi Documentary will also tour Australia to show these films. The activity started from Wollongong, then Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Lismore, Hobart, Melbourne, and ended in Darwin.

The first screening of the film was held at the University of Wollongong on Tuesday (9/4/2024). Meanwhile, the second film was screened at the Sidney Mechanical School of Arts on Wednesday (10/4/2024). At both locations there were dozens of spectators from students, students, parents, lecturers, activists and others.

The audience's appreciation at both locations was very touching. Rugare Mugumbate, a lecturer at the University of Wollongong who comes from Zimbabwe, gave very deep appreciation during the discussion session after the screening.

"I appreciate my West Papuan friends who have produced these films which show the current situation in West Papua to the public that the black race is still experiencing racism," he said.

The teaching staff at the School of Health and Society, University of Wollongong said that white people still treat black people racistly. He explained about two states in Africa that were still colonized by white people. According to him, this is the same as the practice of racism that occurs in West Papua (Tanah Papua).

"I also plan to write about the West Papua issue on my blogspot and personal website so that the practice of racism against the black race in West Papua can be known to the world," said the doctor.

On the second day of the film screening held at the University of Sydney, founder of the West Papua Project at the Center for Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Sydney Dr Jim Elmslie also appreciated the documentary films produced by Jubi Documentary.

"Young people must develop their creativity by documenting problems through films and books to resolve the ongoing conflict in the Land of Papua," he said.

When opening the festival on the inaugural day at the University of Wollongong, Jubi Media founder Victor Mambor said Jubi Documentray collaborated with Project West Papua at the University of Wollonggong to organize the first Mini West Papua Film Festival in Australia.

"We will be screening documentaries produced by Jubi around Australia," he said.

Mambor explained that the films shown to the public in Australia were produced over two years with supervision by Watchdoc, an audio-visual production house known for producing documentaries with social justice themes.

"These films raise a general theme about humanity and the impact of human rights violations in West Papua so that the Papuan problem can be resolved and a solution can be found," he said.

West Papua Project Coordinator and Lecturer, University of Wollongong (UOW) Dr Camellia Webb Ganon when giving a speech in Wollongong on Tuesday (9/4/2024) said the aim of the West Papua Project which is being promoted at the University of Wollongong is to promote peace and justice in West Papua ( Land of Papua).

“We monitor human rights conditions in the region, including the right of the West Papuan people to determine their own fate, which most West Papuan leaders consider to be at the heart of the conflict in their land,” he said.

Camellia explained that it is working with policy makers, media and key stakeholders in West Papua, Australia and Indonesia to encourage productive dialogue between the parties to the conflict, as well as educate the Australian public about West Papua.

"We will also advocate for West Papuan human rights issues in our publications at relevant summit meetings, and facilitate policy solutions to long-standing problems in West Papua," he said.

West Papua Mini Festival I tours Australia starting at UOW Main Campus University of Wollongong (Tuesday, 9 April 2024), continuing at the Henry Carmichael Theater Sydney Mechanics School of Arts, Sydney (Wednesday, 10 April 2024). Then Canberra (Thursday, 11 April 2024), Adelaide (Saturday, 13 April 2024), Brisbane (Sunday, 14 April 2024), Lismore (Monday 15 April 2024), Hobart (Thursday, 18 April 2024), Melbourne (Friday, 19 April 2024), and finally in Darwin (Sunday, 21 April 2024).(*)

This article has been published on Jubi.id

Posted on FB

6) The TPNPB News-On 12 October 2024

 

Shared by: Sebby Sambom (Spokesman TPNPB)

Indonesian security Forces Airstrike Were Bombing in Ndugama Territory at Night Everywhere And Kiwi Pilot Speak out

Siaran Pers Manajemen Markas Pusat Komnas TPNPB Per 12 April 2024

Dalam Siaran Pers ini kami lampirkan video kesaksian Pilot Asal NZ tenrang Pemboman yang telah Dan sedang lakukan oleh Pasukan Keamanan Indonesia di Wilayah Ndugama, Dan semua pihak dapat mengimuti via 4 video yang kami lampirkan. 

Silahkan ikuti laporan TPNPB Ndugama dibawah ini! 

The TPNPB News,

pada hari Rabu, 10 April 2024.

Pertanyaan sikap panglima kodap III Ndugama-derakma Brigjen Egianus kogeya bersama komdan operasi serta seluruh prajurit Kodap III Ndugama-derakma.

Kami sudah menentukan wilayah perang sejak tahun 2017, bawah daerah perang dari jalan trans Wamena -nduga sampai mumugu atau batas batu. Namun hari ini Indonesia melanggar itu dengan mengembom daerah -daerah penggungsi atau warga yang masih tinggal.

Kami sudah sampaikan daerah kwiyawagi -sampai geselema, yuguru dan sekitarnya itu daerah pengungsi.

Indonesia stop menggunakan pemboman dengan,helikopter,pesawat tanpa awak,kamera drown.

Karena tindakan yang dilakukan negara Indonesia melalui TNI polri terhadap kami sangat tidak seimbang. Apa lagi menyerang dengan menurunkan bom bazoka, mortir yang melepaskan tanpa memastikan baik antara kami TPNPB-OPM dan warga sipil.

Kalau lewat darat, Kami siap melayani kalian. Berapapun jumlah yang jakarta kirim kami siap hadapi.

Isu yang Indonesia membangun melalui telepon, SSB dan lain-lain untuk mengusir masyarakat beberapa distrik yang ada itu stop dan hentikan semua.

Karena kami pikir Indonesia dan Selandi baru buka diri negosiasi dengan kami TPNPB-opm, namun kami melihat bahwa Indonesia dan Selandi baru tidak punya nihat baik selamat kan pilot yang kami Sandera ini.

Maka pilot ini kami akan bawah keliling di Medan perang sampai mati sama-sama dengan kami TPNPB-OPM kodap III Ndugama-derakma.

Beberapa waktu lalu kami sengaja Taru di tengah-tengah masyarakat dengan di jaga ketat oleh pasukan khusus saya Kodap III Ndugama-derakma. Dengan tujuan menunggu negosiasi tuntut kami.

Namun pemerintah pusat atau jakarta melakukan pemboman secara brutal melalui TNI polri. Sehingga kami menggambil alih full terhadap pilot yang kami Sandera ini bersama pasukan TPNPB-OPM kodap III Ndugama-derakma.

Catatan:

1. Kami tidak akan melepaskan pilot melalui siapapun, kecuali jakarta dan Selandi baru menjawab tuntutan kami TPNPB-OPM.

2. Kami akan melepaskan pilot melalui negosiasi yang di fasilitasi oleh pihak ketiga yaitu PBB.

Boleh ikuti video dua video berikut. 

Demikian laporan in kami, ndugama,10 April 2024

Penanggung jawab panglima kodap III Ndugama-derakma

Brigjen. Egianus. Kogeya

Komodan operasi kodap III Ndugama-derakma

Mayor. Pemne. Kogeya 

Demikian siaran Pers Manajemen Markas Pusat Komnas TPNPB, Dan diteruskan oleh Jubir Komnas TPNPB Tuan Sebby Samboom. Terima kasih atas kerja sama yang baik.

 
 


The TPNPB News-On 12 October 2024

Shared by: Sebby Sambom (Spokesman TPNPB)

Indonesian security Forces Airstrike Were Bombing in Ndugama Territory at Night Everywhere And Kiwi Pilot Speak out

Press Release of TPNPB Komnas Center Headquarters Management As of April 12, 2024

In this Press Release we attach the video testimony of the Pilot Origin NZ regarding the Bombing that has And is being done by Indonesian Security Forces in the Ndugama Region, And all parties can follow via 4 videos that we attach.

Please follow Ndugama TPNPB report below!

The TPNPB News,

on Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Questioning the attitude of the commander of Kodap III Ndugama-derakma Brigadier Egianus Kogeya together with the operations commander and all soldiers of Kodap II Ndugama-terakma.

We have defined war zone since 2017, under war zone from Wamena -nduga trans road to mumugu or rock border. But today Indonesia violates it by bombing the employment areas or citizens who are still living.

We have delivered kwiyawagi area -until geselema, yuguru and surrounding areas are refugee areas.

Indonesia stop using bombings with, helicopters, unmanned aircraft, drone cameras.

Because the actions of Indonesia through the TNI police against us are very disproportionate. What else attack by dropping bazoka bomb, mortars that release without ensuring well between us TPNPB-OPM and civilians.

If by land, we are ready to serve you. Whatever amount that Jakarta sends we are ready to face.

The issue that Indonesia builds through the telephone, SSB and others to drive the people of some districts that exist stop and stop all.

Because we think Indonesia and New Zealand are open to negotiate with us TPNPB-opm, but we see that Indonesia and New Zealand do not have a good intention to save this pilot that we hostage.

So this pilot we will be under roaming in the battlefield till death together with us TPNPB-OPM kodap III Ndugama-derakma.

Some time ago we were purposely Taru in the middle of the community under tight guard by my special forces Kodap III Ndugama-derakma. Intentionally awaiting our claim negotiations.

But the central government or Jakarta brutally bombing through the TNI police. Until we take full charge of this pilot we Hostage together with the TPNPB-OPM kodap III Ndugama-derakma team.

Note :

1. We will not release pilots through anyone, unless Jakarta and New Zealand answer our demands TPNPB-OPM.

2. We will release the pilot through negotiations facilitated by a third party that is the UN.

Can follow the following two videos.

So our report, ndugama,10 April 2024

Commander in charge kodap III Ndugama-derakma

Concern. Aegianus. Learn it

Commander of operations kodap III Ndugama-derakma

Major. Dark. Learn it

Thus the Press Broadcast of the TPNPB Komnas Central Headquarters Management, And continued by Jubir Komnas TPNPB Tuan Sebby Samboom. Thanks for good cooperation.


A google translate
Original Bahasa link

7) West Papua Observer at the University of Wollongong: We monitor human rights conditions in the region

including the right of the West Papuan people to determine their own fate

April 12, 2024 in News
Author: Dodunias A Mampioper - Editor: Zely Ariane

Jayapura, Jubi TV– West Papua Project Coordinator and Lecturer, University of Wollongong (UOW), Dr Camellia Webb Ganon when giving a speech in Wollongong on Tuesday (9/4/2024) said the aim of the West Papua Project which is being promoted at the University of Wollongong is to promote peace and justice in West Papua (Tanah Papua).

"We monitor the condition of human rights in the region, including the right of the West Papuan people to determine their own fate, which is considered by most West Papuan leaders to be at the heart of the conflict in their land," he told jubi.id, Tuesday (9/4/2024 ).

Dr Cammi Webb-Gannon is a senior lecturer in the Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities at the University of Wollongong. He is a decolonization ethnographer focused on the Pacific Islands region with a long-standing interest in the West Papuan independence movement including decolonization in Kanaky (New Caledonia).

As the West Papua Project Coordinator at the University of Wollongong, Dr Webb Ganon produces many articles and research on West Papua. He has written a book entitled, Morning Star Rising: The Politics of Decolonization in West Papua (2021, University of Hawaii Press). He also conducted research entitled Strengthening the Voice of Indigenous Peoples in Decolonial Research: Case Study in West Papua, January 1 2024.

Not only that, his research work is also in the International Journal of Human Rights with the title Papuanlivesmatter: How Narratives of Racism have Improved the Decolonization Movement in West Papua, 1 January 2023.

The Doctor of Philosophy, Peace and Conflict Studies also wrote in the pages of the University of Hawaai Press on June 30 2023 with the title Morning Star The Rise of Decolonization Politics in West Papua.

Previously, on January 1 2020, he conducted research entitled Fighting for Freedom: New Research to Map Violence in the Forgotten Conflict in West Papua.

He also wrote an article for the Australian government in the Asia Pacific Journal, January 2021, entitled What Can Australia Do to Prevent Human Rights Violations in West Papua?

Webb Ganon has also conducted research related to culture and identity entitled, Decolonization, Popular Songs and Black-Pacific Identity in Melanesia. Also included is an article entitled How Storytelling Through Art and Music Helps West Papuan People Heal from Decades of Abuse, in 2019.

Apart from that, he has also written about the meaning of the song entitled, "More Than Just Music, This is a Movement": Songs of Decolonization of West Papua, Social Media, and Resistance Remixes in January 2019, in Pacific Komtemporer.(*)

This article has been published on jubi.id
