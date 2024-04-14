Human Rights Monitor reports including- Annual Report 2023: Human Rights and Conflict in West Papua
1) Annual Report 2023: Human Rights and Conflict in West Papua
2) Deforestation in West Papua continues despite environmental protection program – PUSAKA publishes new report
3) Firefight between security forces and TPNPB in Intan Jaya result in death of minor, one in coma
4) Police officers alleged of torturing Papuan man in Sorong during patrol
https://humanrightsmonitor.org/reports/hrm-annual-report-human-rights-and-conflict-in-west-papua-2023/
Executive Summary
West Papua in 2023 faced a significantly worse human rights situation compared to the rest of Indonesia. Decades of unresolved conflict have further escalated since December 2018, leading to a surge in extrajudicial killings, disappearances, and torture by security forces, particularly in the highlands. Freedom of expression remained restricted, with authorities continuing to disperse peaceful protests.
The government’s focus on infrastructure projects and resource extraction continued, with minimal benefits for indigenous Papuans. Special autonomy funds provided little improvement to healthcare and education, especially in conflict zones where facilities remained devastated. Military personnel, increasingly deployed to West Papua, were sometimes tasked with filling gaps, often ineffectively, in healthcare and education due to a personnel exodus triggered by the violence.
Over 76,000 Papuans remained internally displaced as of 2023 due to armed clashes or security force raids that destroyed their homes and livestock. Fear of returning home due to heavy military presence kept them in displacement camps, often lacking basic services.
PUSAKA publishes new report (In Bahasa)
https://humanrightsmonitor.org/news/deforestation-in-west-papua-continues-despite-environmental-protection-program-pusaka-publishes-new-report/
“Indonesia has a vital role in the global forum related to the REDD+ implementation because it is one of the largest developing countries that still have a large area of tropical forests and a high potential threat of deforestation.”
This message was conveyed by the Minister of Environment and Forestry, Mrs Siti Nurbaya, at the national meeting of Result-Based Payment (RBP) REDD+ held by the Environmental Fund Management Agency (BPDLH), Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Ministry of Environment and Forestry in Jakarta (21/2/2024).
In the RBP scheme, Indonesia was rewarded with positive incentives from the Green Climate Fund of USD 103.8 million for the performance of GHG emission reductions in the FOLU sector for the 2014 – 2016 period of 20.25 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent. In addition, Indonesia also received a Result-based Contribution (RBC) identical to the RBP through the Indonesia – Norway Partnership of USD 156 million for emission reductions in the 2016 – 2019 period.
The government’s incentives, amounting to 4.077 trillion rupiah, are not equivalent to the value of the benefits and functions of forests lost, losses, and mental and physical suffering experienced by the communities in West Papua due to forest loss and conversion to business land for oil palm plantations, logging, mining land, and industrial timber plantations.
Deforestation and land use change continue to occur in West Papua. Based on PUSAKA’s deforestation monitoring from January to February 2024, through analysis of satellite imagery from Planet Labs Mosaic and Sentinel S2, PUSAKA identified essential changes in forest cover. The study shows an increase in deforestation in forest areas under oil palm company concessions in Sorong Regency, Southwest Papua Province, Teluk Bintuni Regency, West Papua Province, and Jayapura Regency, Papua Province, and industrial timber plantation (HTI) concessions in Merauke Regency, South Papua Province.
According to the satellite imagery analysis, the total forest loss (deforestation) in West Papua from January to February 2024 was 765.71 ha. Deforestation is suspected to be related to land development for oil palm plantation business expansion and the exploitation of timber forest products.
3) Firefight between security forces and TPNPB in Intan Jaya result in death of minor, one in coma
Tragedy struck during a funeral gathering in the Yokatapa Village, Sugapa District, Intan Jaya Regency, Papua Tengah Province, on 8 April 2024, resulting in the death of thirteen-year-old Ronaldus Duwitau. Six-year-old Nepina Duwitau sustained multiple bullet wounds on the hand and the head (see photos below, source: independent HRDs). She is currently in a coma.
The incident unfolded during a firefight between security forces and members of the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) around 2:00 pm local time (see videos below, source: independent HRDs). The gunshots reportedly rang out from the nearby Police Mobile Brigade (Brimob) posts located next to Bank Papua Sugapa (see map below, source: Suara Papua), raising concerns that security force members released the deadly shots. Initially seeking refuge inside the house, the two victims, along with other mourners, found themselves in the line of fire.
Background
The incident underscores the urgent need for impartial inquiry and justice in West Papua, given that similar incidents recently occurred.
On 1 March 2024, seventeen-year-old Nelson Sani was shot dead during an armed clash between the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) and members of the Raider 330 military command in the Mamba Village, Sugapa District of Intan Jaya Regency.
On 28 February 2024, Yonif 330 military members shot two indigenous Papuans, Selli Maiseni, 17, and Mr Mikalon Yoani, 26, in Mamba Village, Sugapa District, Intan Jaya Regency.
On 21 January 2024, security force members shot dead Mr Yusak Sondegau, 38, in front of his house in the Jalai Village, Intan Jaya Regency. Security force personnel killed 23-year-old Mr Melkias Nambagani near the Bilogai Village on 23 January 2024.
Site of the crime
Videos showing the firefight in Sugapa on 8 April 2024……….
https://humanrightsmonitor.org/case/firefight-between-security-forces-and-tpnpb-in-intan-jaya-result-in-death-of-minor-one-in-coma/
https://humanrightsmonitor.org/case/police-officers-alleged-of-torturing-papuan-man-in-sorong-during-patrol/
4) Police officers alleged of torturing Papuan man in Sorong during patrol
On 21 March 2024, an incident of police violence reportedly unfolded in the town of Timika, Mimika Regency, Papua Tengah Province, at approximately 2:00 pm. According to witnesses, a Papuan man, whose identity remains undisclosed, was collectively beaten by officers while purchasing cigarettes in a store near the Timika Indah field.
The victim was intercepted by a patrol car. Officers emerged from the vehicle and checked the victim’s ID card. The situation escalated as one officer pointed his firearm at the victim. The man attempted to flee but was subdued by the officers. The incident culminated in a physical assault against the victim. Officers collectively punched the victim, inflicting significant injuries on the victim’s head and body (see photo, source: independent HRD). Following the beating, the officers left the victim to himself and departed from the scene.
The incident highlights a concerning pattern of arbitrary violence against indigenous Papuans, underscoring the widespread racial discrimination in the region. Such acts not only contravene international human rights standards but also undermine the rule of law and perpetuate a climate of fear and insecurity among Papuan communities.
