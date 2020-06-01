1) Human Rights Watch urges authorities to free Papuan activists on trial for 2019 protests

————————————
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on the authorities to drop all charges and release seven Papuan activists and students accused of treason for their involvement in antiracism protests in Jayapura, Papua, in August 2019.
HRW said in a statement on Thursday that the #BlackLivesMatter protests in the United States in recent years “have reverberated in Indonesia as Melanesian people, including ethnic Papuans and Moluccans, face racial discrimination from Indonesian authorities”.
“Papuan and Moluccan opposition to Indonesian rule and oppressive Indonesian military and police actions has often been met with further abuses,” the statement said. “Prosecutors should release these Papuan activists, who have suffered enough by being jailed for months far from home for peaceful acts of free expression.”
HRW Asia director Brad Adams argued that the Indonesian police had created a revolving door by arresting Papuan activists for peaceful protests and this needed to stop.
“Indonesian authorities should recognize that given the global attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, sending peaceful activists to prison will only bring more international attention to human rights concerns in Papua," Adams is quoted as saying in the statement.
The statement comes as judges in a Balikpapan court in East Kalimantan are scheduled to issue verdicts in three separate trials of the seven activists this week. Last week, prosecutors at the Balikpapan district court demanded five to 17 years’ imprisonment for the defendants.
Police arrested the seven defendants, namely Buchtar Tabuni, Agus Kossay, Stevanus Itlay, Ferry Gombo, Alexander Gobai, Irwanus Uropmabin and Hengki Hilapok, in Jayapura in September. In October, the authorities transferred them more than 3,000 kilometers away to be tried in Balikpapan for “security reasons.”
The seven activists had been involved in massive antiracism protests in Jayapura that came in response to an incident where Papuan university students living in a dormitory in Surabaya, East Java, were subjected to physical and verbal attacks by security personnel and members of mass organizations, who accused the students of refusing to celebrate Indonesia’s 74th Independence Day.
Security personnel reportedly banged on the dormitory’s door while shouting insults referring to the students as monkeys, pigs and dogs.
The death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died while being arrested in the US, and the ensuing global outcry has sparked renewed public discourse about racism against Papuans in Indonesia.
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - University of Lampung (Unila) students’ community Teknokra had reportedly been terrorized by an unknown source after the community planned to hold a discussion about racial discrimination against people with Papuan descent.
The terror was aimed at two Teknokra members who received threatening Whatsapp messages had their online motorcycle driver app hacked. “Yes there was terror up to receiving threats,” said Teknokra chairperson Chairul Rahman Arif on Wednesday, June 10.
According to Chairul, the threats aimed at him also mentioned the address and identities of both his parents and accused Teknokra of being provocative by planning to hold a discussion about Papua. The threat is as follows:
“What do you plan to gain by holding a provocative discussion. We already have your records,” citing the threatening text message Chairul received.
Meanwhile, one of the discussion’s moderators, Mitha Setiani Asih, found out that the personal 'online ojek' account had been hacked which led to Chairul’s house being visited by food delivery men, sending food that Chairul did not order.
The discussion on Papua was scheduled to be held virtually today, Thursday, June 11, by inviting a number of key speakers such as Indonesians for West Papua spokesperson, Surya Anta Giting; Papuan Students Association, Jhon Ghobai; and Journalist Association for Diversity (SEJUK), Tantowi Anwar.
In his defense, Chairul said that the discussion was initially meant to provide alternative perspectives on the racial issues that are currently taking global attention. He argues that racial issues do exist in Indonesia, which is represented by the Papuan people.
TAUFIQ SIDDIQ
Members of the University of Lampung (Unila) student press Teknokra have received anonymous threats in relation to the organization’s plan to hold a public discussion on racial discrimination against Papuans.
The online discussion was planned to be held on Thursday with three speakers scheduled to talk: Indonesian People’s Front for West Papua (FRI-West Papua) spokesperson Surya Anta Ginting, Papuan Students Alliance head Jhon Gobai and Journalist Association for Diversity (SEJUK) program manager Tantowi Anwari.
On Wednesday, two members of Teknokra received threats from unknown people, who questioned their intentions for holding the discussion.
Teknokra chairman Chairul Rahman Arif said an anonymous person had sent him WhatsApp messages containing the identity and address of his parents as well as a photo of his identity card.
“What is the goal of holding a discussion that provokes many people. We have your [personal] data,” the message read, according to Chairul, as quoted by tempo.co.
Teknokra editor-in-chief Mitha Setiani, who was to moderate the discussion, also received threats.
She said her Gojek account had been hacked and used to make several GoFood orders.
On the same day, Unila’s vice rector for academic and student affairs Yulianto told Chairul to postpone the discussion.
Teknokra later reported on its website that Yulianto had told the student press chairman that he had received a call from people claiming to be representatives of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) regarding the discussion.
Chairul said the discussion was held to raise awareness of racial discrimination in Indonesia. “The country’s motto is Bhinneka Tunggal Ika [Unity in Diversity]. We should bring up such awareness through this open discussion, so we can respect each other,” he said.
Previously, the University of Indonesia disavowed a public discussion held by the university’s Student Executive Body (BEM UI) about racism against Papuans in the legal system, saying the discussion did not reflect the views and attitudes of UI as an institution. The university's Lecturers Alliance, however, conveyed its support for the discussion, lauding it for it fostering a spirit of free speech among university academics.
The issue of racial discrimination against Papuans resurfaced recently following the demands of prosecutors of the Balikpapan district court in East Kalimantan to sentence seven Papuans to five to 17 years’ imprisonment for treason over their involvement in antiracism protests in Jayapura in August last year. (trn)
