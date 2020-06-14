People's Solidarity Actions for the 7 West Papuan Anti-Racism Activists

From Front Rakyat Indonesia untuk West Papua <fri.westpapua@protonmail.com
People's Solidity Actions for the 7 West Papuan Anti-Racism Activists
Please join us in standing in solidarity with the 7 West Papuan anti-racism activists in Kalimantan and all Papuan Political Prisoners in West Papua.
This appeal for action is to put pressure on the Balikpapan State Court to immediately release the seven anti-racism activists. We also want to draw your attention to the Indonesian State which holds racist views on West Papuans.
The seven anti-racism activists have been charged with treason and rebellion under The Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP). All seven have been accused of organising nonviolent demonstrations in response to racial attacks against the West Papuan students in Surabaya on the 16th of August 2019. They go to trial in a few days (17 June 2020). The public prosecutor (Jaksa) is demanding up to seventeen years prison time for the accused. The Indonesian state has transferred them thousands of kilometres away from West Papua, away from their sources of support. Meanwhile, the organisers of the racist violence in Surabaya were sentenced to less than a year imprisonment and are now free.
The seven anti-racism activists in jail are:
1. Alexander Gobay, Chairperson of the University of Science and Technology Jayapura Student Body, charged under article 110. The prosecutor seeks a prison sentence of 10 years
2. Henky Hilapok, Student of the University of Science and Technology Jayapura, charged under article 106. The prosecutor seeks a prison sentence of 5 years
3. Stefanus Itlay, Chairperson of the Timika Chapter of Komite Nasional Papua Barat (West Papua National Committee), charged under article 106. The prosecutor seeks a prison sentence of 15 years
4. Ferry Kombo, Former Chairperson of University of Cenderawasih Student Body; charged under article 106. The prosecutor seeks a prison sentence of 10 years
5. Agus Kossay, Chairperson of Komite Nasional Papua Barat (West Papua National Committee), charged under article 106. The prosecutor seeks a prison sentence of 15 years
6. Buchtar Tabuni, Deputy Chair of the Legislative Council of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), charged under article 106. The prosecutor seeks a prison sentence of 17 years
7. Irwanus Uropmabin, Student of the University of Cenderawasih, charged under article 106. The prosecutor seeks a prison sentence of 5 years
To find more information, please visit:
Jakarta Post: "Prosecutors seek up to 17 years for Papuan protestors accused of treason" ( https://www.thejakartapost.com/news/2020/06/07/prosecutors-seek-up-to-17-years-for-papuan-protesters-accused-of-treason.html%C2%A0 )
Radio New Zealand: "Harsh Prison Sentences sought for West Papuan protestors" ( https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/418404/harsh-prison-sentences-sought-for-west-papuan-protestors )
How to participate:
1. Protest outside the Indonesian Embassies in your country.
2. Wear black clothes (black/dark coloured shirts) from the day you got this information until the sentence has been handed down by the judges;
3. Spread the news and call for solidarity on Social Media (FB, IG, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, etc.) by posting your pictures and/or videos with the the message: FREE THE 7 WEST PAPUAN ANTI-RACISM ACTIVISTS.
When you post it, please use the following (#) hashtags:
Free West Papua Anti-Racism Activists (#FreeWestPapuaAntiRacismActivists)
Indonesian Law is Racist (#IndonesianLawIsRacist)
Free West Papua Political Prisoners (#FreeWestPapuaPoliticalPrisoners)
Free West Papuan Student Fellows (#FreeWestPapuanStudentFellows)
Stop Criminalization of Activists (#StopCriminalizationofActivists)
Papuan Lives Matter (#PapuanLivesMatter)
Black Lives Matter (#BlackLivesMatter)
In addition please:
4. Send a message to the Indonesia Panel of Judges who will preside over the case in court. Ask that the seven anti-racism activists be released immediately and without conditions. Please use these messages in your communication with the judges:
"We condemn Indonesian racist law. Immediately stop criminalization of freedom of expression. Free the West Papuan anti-racism activists without conditions and free West Papua political prisoners"
Names of the Judges:
Pujiono, S.H, M.Hum; I Ketut Mardika, S.H, M.H; Arif Wisaksono; Sutarmo, S.H, M.Hum; Agnes Han Nunggraeni, S.H, M.H; Bambang Condro Waskito, S.H, M.H; Bambang Trenggono
Address and Contact numbers:
Pengadilan Negeri Balikpapan, Kalimantan Timur
Street: Jend. Sudirman, No. 788 - Balikpapan, 76114
Landlines: (+62-0542-762767)
Fax: (+62-0542-761661)
WA and mobile: +62 813-5060-0448 or at +62 852-4662-2266
Email: pn.balikpapan@yahoo.co.id; delegasi.pnbalikpapan@gmail.com
