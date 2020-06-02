https://en.antaranews.com/news/149984/papua-police-arrest-one-behind-mar-30-attack-on-freeport-employees
Papua police arrest one behind Mar-30 attack on Freeport employees
Antara News9 hours ago
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Papua's Law Enforcement Task Force arrested TW, a member of a criminal armed group that attacked PT Freeport employees in Kuala Kencana that resulted in the death of New Zealander Graeme Thomas Wall.
Two other employees of the giant mining firm also suffered injuries in the attack on March 30.
Papua Police Chief Inspector General Paulus Waterpauw confirmed here on Tuesday that TW was arrested in Timika on Friday (May 29). He was a member of the Kali Kopi armed group led by Joni Botak.
TW was taken into police arrest along with another suspect SM, and both were quarantined at Wisma Atlet Timika after being found to be reactive to the COVID-19 rapid test.
However, after testing negative for the virus based on swab testing, the two suspects were moved to the Mimika Police Headquarters in Timika, Waterpauw stated.
Based on preliminary investigation, TW is a member of the Kali Kopi armed group involved in the shooting in Kuala Kencana on March 30.
TW joined the armed group on January 30, 2019.
The police did not detain SM on grounds of insufficient evidence. However, he is obliged to report regularly to the local authorities.
The police seized 24 bullet sleeves and six 7.62 x 39 mm caliber ammunition.
TW will be charged under article 1 of Emergency Law No. 12 of 1951, article 340 juncto article 55, 56 of the criminal code, Waterpauw pointed out.
A New Zealand national died, while two Indonesian workers were injured after members of a Papua armed group opened fire at the offices of PT Freeport Indonesia on Monday in the Kuala Kencana Sub-district, Timika, Papua, on March 30.
According to eyewitness accounts, eight members of a Papua armed group launched a gun attack at the PT Freeport office building at around 2 p.m. local time on Monday before fleeing into the forest behind the Kuala Kencana area towards Mile 39.
At the time of shooting, six personnel from the Police Mobile Brigade's Amole Task Force were guarding the office building.
A joint military and police team has been deployed to arrest the gunmen.
