2) Why Special Autonomy in West Papua has Failed
3) Jayapura Immigration Office deports 30 Papua New Guinea nationals
——————————————
1) Jokowi Asked to Apologize for Papua Internet Curbs
3 June 2020 19:56 WIB
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Jakarta Administrative District Court (PTUN) declared President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and the Minister of Communication and Informatics Johnny G. Plate guilty for blocking internet access in Papua and West Papua Provinces.
The panel of judges ruled that the President and the Minister violated the law for their policy on the internet blocking in the two provinces.
In August 2019, the government throttled the internet bandwidth in the country’s easternmost provinces due to unrest following mass demonstrations in the regions. The policy was challenged by the freedom of the press defense team in November 2019.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiff asked President Jokowi and Minister Johnny to publish an apology in printed media, television stations, and radio broadcasts, with the following text:
"We, the Government of the Republic of Indonesia, hereby express our apologies to all press workers and Indonesian citizens for our unprofessional actions in blocking data services in Papua and West Papua."
The apology was asked to be published in three national printed media, namely Koran Tempo, The Jakarta Post, and Kompas by 1/6 page and be aired on six TV stations, namely Metro TV, RCTI, SCTV, TV ONE, TRANS TV, and Kompas TV one month after the verdict is declared.
The official apology must also be broadcasted on three radio stations, such as Elshinta, KBR 68H, and RRI.
FRISKI RIANA
———————————
YouTube Video
2) Why Special Autonomy in West Papua has Failed
Jun 1, 2020
——————————
https://en.antaranews.com/news/150040/jayapura-immigration-office-deports-30-papua-new-guinea-nationals
3) Jayapura Immigration Office deports 30 Papua New Guinea nationals
9 hours ago
Jayapura (ANTARA) - The Immigration Office Class I of Jayapura, Papua, Wednesday, deported 30 foreign nationals of Papua New Guinea through the Skouw border post situated in Jayapura City despite being closed over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All 30 foreigners have been placed under detention at the Immigration Detention Center of Jayapura after being sentenced since 25 of them were involved in criminal cases, while the other five held Papua New Guinea passports but had overstayed.
The foreign nationals were sent to the detention house since the end of January this year since the Government of Papua New Guinea had closed the border after which the Indonesian government too decided to close the border in the start of February.
Related news: Residents in Indonesia-PNG border area should wear face masks: Police
Related news: 450 Army personnel to be deployed to safeguard Indonesia-PNG border
The Indonesia-Papua New Guinea border is yet closed, so a special permission by both countries has to be issued for deportation, Gatut Setiawan, head of the Immigration Office of Jayapura, stated.
Two buses carried all the 30 deportees, while police cars escorted them to the border area.
After the 30 nationals of Papua New Guinea, the Immigration Detention Center of Jayapura is currently only detaining one Russian.
Related news: Jayapura immigration conducts deportation of six PNG citizens
All 30 foreigners have been placed under detention at the Immigration Detention Center of Jayapura after being sentenced since 25 of them were involved in criminal cases, while the other five held Papua New Guinea passports but had overstayed.
The foreign nationals were sent to the detention house since the end of January this year since the Government of Papua New Guinea had closed the border after which the Indonesian government too decided to close the border in the start of February.
Related news: Residents in Indonesia-PNG border area should wear face masks: Police
Related news: 450 Army personnel to be deployed to safeguard Indonesia-PNG border
The Indonesia-Papua New Guinea border is yet closed, so a special permission by both countries has to be issued for deportation, Gatut Setiawan, head of the Immigration Office of Jayapura, stated.
Two buses carried all the 30 deportees, while police cars escorted them to the border area.
After the 30 nationals of Papua New Guinea, the Immigration Detention Center of Jayapura is currently only detaining one Russian.
Related news: Jayapura immigration conducts deportation of six PNG citizens
No comments:
Post a Comment