1) Papuan journalist Angela Papuan: people always get suspicious of us
Published 1 day ago on 21 June 2020
By Admin1
Makassar, Jubi – Editor-in-Chief of Jubi Koran and jubi.co.id Angela Flassy refers to Papua as a home to protect.
She revealed this analogy in an online discussion on “Papua issues from the perspective of journalists’ organised by Jubi on Wednesday (06/17/2020).
For journalists (primarily indigenous Papuans), according to her, to cover stories of their home is very comfortable but it does not always mean easy.
Multiple groups often suspect journalists in Papua. If they report good things about the government, people turn suspicious of them. Still, if they conversely wrote about the community, the government gets suspicious of them even though journalists must be neutral and cover both sides.
“But that’s not a problem for me. For us, Papua is not only a place to work but home to protect for the next three years, five years [from now and so on],” said Flassy.
According to her, all Papuans including indigenous Papuan journalists, want Papua always to be peaceful, tranquil and no riot. If Papua is unrest, Papuans cannot go anywhere.
“So, if people accused us of being separatist, what is the reason? This stigma comes around only to silencing people to speak up, mute them,” she said.
Furthermore, she revealed that voicing the truth to the public in a conflict area is tough for journalists as they must stand on their ethic of conduct and journalistic independence. By doing this, it would raise stigma and suspicion from multiple groups of people. However, this is their exam to analyse their independence in addressing these conflicts of interest.
Moreover, Flassy said journalists should be professional in doing their journalistic work and be brave to have different views from the government for the sake of people.
Be a journalist, said Flassy, it is more than writing a journal or the government’s event, like many journalists have done in Papua, and then ignoring many problems occurred in Papuan society.
“I respect my fellow journalists out there (outside of Papua). They can write whatever they want, even on their social media. If I wrote like the way they have done, I cannot imagine what would be going to happen to me,” she said.
In the same forum, Emir Chairulla from Media Indonesia said people could see Papua from many perspectives, not only from the viewpoint of human rights or security.
“it can be the economy, social or other aspects. We can cover Papua from various aspects,” said Emir.
Further, in his view, indigenous Papuans are barely given space in the media. “The critical concept of coverage is it should be cover both sides of the story and be objective in describing the highlighted issue,” he said,
Do not use the perspective of Jakarta in observing Papua
The Jakarta Post editor Evi Mariani in the same discussion stated the national media should put themselves in the perspective of Papua instead of Java or Jakarta when reporting Papua.
And she admitted that as a national based media, the Jakarta Post is sometimes facing difficulty in accessing information related to particular issues of Papua. However, we (editors in the Jakarta Post) are attempting to employ Papua’s perspective properly in our coverage.
“The perspective is very important; therefore, we should go to the field (to cover the issue). But if the perspective still holds to the view of Java or Jakarta, it’s still problematic, though, for example, we conducted an interview directly with a source from Papua,” said Marani.
Therefore, according to her, it would not be comprehensive enough, if in covering Papua, media only take the issue of culture, investment or the natural beauty of Papua. Media needs to tell the stories of Papuans from the perspectives of humanity and of justice.
The online discussion lasted for almost two and a half-hour hosted by a senior Papuan journalist and Director Jubi Victor Mambor featuring other speakers including Emi Chairulah, a journalist from Media Indonesia; Lucky Ireew, Editor in Chief of Cenderawasih Pos; and Arnold Belau, Editor in Chief of Suara Papua. (*)
Reporter: Arjuna Pademme
Editor: Maizier Pipit
2) Papuan political prisoners still found guilty though their sentences reduced
Published 1 day ago on 21 June 2020
By Admin1
Jayapura, Jubi – The Balikpapan District Court in East Kalimantan held a verdict against seven Papuan prisoners charged with treason on Wednesday (06/17/2020).
The seven political prisoners are Combo Fery, Alexander Gobay, Buchtar Tabuni, Irwanus Uropmabin, Hengky Hilapok, Steven Itlay and Agus Kossay. They were arrested regarding their roles in an anti-racism demonstration to protest racism towards Papuan students last year.
The panel judges found Steven Itlay and Alexande Gobai guilty and demanded them to get respectively 11 months and ten months sentences.
Itlay, the Chairperson of KNPB Mimika, was previously charged with 15 years, while the President of USTJ Student Executive Board Gobai demanded ten years in prison.
Meanwhile, the Second Chairman of the Legislative Body of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua, Buchtar Tabuni gets 11 months (previously 17 years). The Chairperson of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB), Agus Kossay gets 11 months (previously charged for 15 years). Meanwhile the Chairman of Cenderawasih University Student Executive Board, Ferry Kombo gets ten months (previously five years); and two Cenderawasih University students Hengky Hilapok and Irwanus Uropmabin get respectively ten months ( previously five years).
Concerning this, Steven Itlay expressed his gratitude for the verdict and started to think about whether accepting or rejecting it.
A member of the Law and Human Rights Enforcement Coalition for Papua Gustaf Kawer, as a legal advisor to the political prisoners, said the panel of judges are neutral in taking a verdict lower than the prior indictment by the Public Prosecutor. Kawer stated support from many groups of people to the seven political prisoners made it possible to solve the issues facing Papua, including many cases of human rights violations in Papua.
“We express our gratitude because the judges were neutral in taking the decision. If they were not, I am sure we cannot find any difference in the execution,” Kawer said in Jayapura on Wednesday (17/6/2020).
Students stand in solidarity
Hundreds of Papuan students in Jayapura City staged a peaceful demonstration at the entrance of Cenderawasih University (Uncen) to urge the unconditional release of the Papuan Political prisoners.
The solidarity action called ‘Papua Students in Solidarity’ urged President Joko Widodo to release the seven Papua political prisoners immediately.
“The president must immediately release them because they are not political prisoners but the prisoners of racism, and we know the world hates racism.”
But today, we still see racism in Indonesia, so we, the Papuan Students in Solidarity, ask the government to release them immediately,” said the protest coordinator Ones Busop in his oration.
Solidarity is social capital
Gustaf Kawer said support towards the seven political prisoners reflect people’s movement to combat racism against Papuans. “These supports come from different regions in Papua and raised at the national and international level, ” said Kawer.
Moreover, he said support from the community, local elites, national and foreign supporters are an excellent capture in bringing Papua to a better direction.
‘I think that this enthusiasm should be maintained, not only ahead of the trial, but to unite the Papuan grassroots to elites to push the release of (the political prisoners). “If we can maintain this spirit, it’ll change everything in Papua. For example, human rights violations, discrimination, as well as violations that occurred in the past. Let’s go together (to solve the problems),” he said. (*)
Reporter: Hengky Yeimo and Piter Lokon
Editor: Maizier Pipit
