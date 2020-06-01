1) Media’s News Perspective on Papua Still Deemed Racist by Activist

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - A Journalist’s Union for Diversity (SEJUK) activist, Tantowi Anwari, on Thursday said Indonesian mass media in general still show a perspective that is considered racist in reporting news about Papua.

“The non-discriminatory perspective is not gained by the journalist because maybe there are elements related to factual reports added to the journalist’s status as a fresh graduate and maybe the lack of understanding, there are many of those,” said Tantowi in an online discussion on Thursday, June 11.

Moreover, he argues that many of the journalists do not implement the code of ethics in writing a news report. The code of ethics’ Article 8 blatantly mentions that a journalist must not act upon racist reasons.

Tantowi also argues that not many mainstream media reports issues in Papua. Even if there are reports about the most Eastern part of Indonesia, they would generally only report on major issues happening there.





“Take examples of cases regarding treason, violence. But have they (the media) accommodated the voices from Papua and those who are victimized?” Tantowi said. The SEJUK activist opines that news about Papua would generally be provided by government institutions such as the National Police (Polri) or Armed Forces (TNI). Even though information gained by these news sources can be validated, Tantowi regrets that most journalists would only report on Papua from the government’s perspective. ANDITA RAHMA —————————————————

2) Papua police say inmates escaped from hospital 8:36 am on 12 June 2020 A number of prisoners, including Papuan independence activists, had recently been transferred to a hospital in Papua's capital Jayapura. The escaped prisoners broke down the bars in their hospital room windows according to police spokesperson A.M. Kamal. However Sr. Comr. Kamal has confirmed that Basoka Logo, the Head of the Political Bureau of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua, remains in the hospital. Mr Kamal says Logo is being held for alleged forgery of official documents. However, sources say he has been detained since offering himself to police as a guarantee for the release of hundreds of Papuan students detained after widespread anti-racism protests last August. The Liberation Movement has questioned the police version of events regarding prisoners transferred to prison among the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the number of cases of the virus surging in Indonesia. The Movement claimed Indonesian authorities had not taken up a recommendation by the UN over two months ago for the release of political prisoners from the country's overcrowded prisons. While a number of general prisoners were released, Papuans who have been charged with treason-related charges after last year's protests were not among them. Human Rights Watch today urged Indonesian authorities to drop all charges and release seven Papuan activists and students on trial for their involvement in the anti-racism protests in Jayapura last August. Prosecutors have sought prison sentences of between five and seventeen years for the defendants. Meanwhile, with police still pursuing the inmates who reportedly escaped, the families of the four prisoners have been asked to co-operate with authorities to have them recaptured.

3) Black Lives Matter protests spark reminder of ‘deeply rooted’ racial injustice towards West Papuans

By Tasha Wibawa Posted Yesterday

The Black Lives Matter movement has inspired many Indigenous minorities to speak out about systemic racism in their own countries, but in some countries like Indonesia, their cries remain largely unheard.

Key points: Papua and West Papua provinces were a Dutch colony before being incorporated into Indonesia

Papua and West Papua provinces were a Dutch colony before being incorporated into Indonesia Protests last year turned violent after racist remarks were made towards a group of Papuan students

Protests last year turned violent after racist remarks were made towards a group of Papuan students The Indonesian Government denies all allegations of systemic racism

