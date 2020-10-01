Tuesday, October 6, 2020

1) Armed Papuan group shoots civilian in Nduga district


2) Komnas HAM Reflects on Govt’s Investigation on Papua’s Intan Jaya 
3) Aspiration for referendum and declining Otsus raised in MRPB Papua’s hearing
4) People’s enthusiasm for farming in Papua has increased during the pandemic
5) Reject Otsus Phase II, pro-independence supporters in Manokwari shout out ‘Free Papua’
6) Indonesia’s food estate program eyes new plantations in forest frontiers
————————————-



https://en.antaranews.com/news/158345/armed-papuan-group-shoots-civilian-in-nduga-district

1) Armed Papuan group shoots civilian in Nduga district  
2 hours ago
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Members of an armed Papuan group reportedly fired at an Indonesian Military (TNI) post in Pasar Baru Kenyam neighborhood, Nduga district, Papua province, on Tuesday morning, injuring one civilian.

The civilian, identified as Yulius Wetipo (34), got shot while crossing the TNI security post on his way to work, according to information received by ANTARA. He was headed to the PT Dolarosa camp.

He reportedly sustained gunshot wounds on the left and right side of the waist.

Indonesian soldiers manning the post called an ambulance which took the wounded worker to the Pasar Baru Kenyam Public Health Service.

Several local residents had reportedly warned Wetipo against venturing near the TNI security post owing to sporadic shootings at the site, but he had ignored their warnings.

On Tuesday morning, armed rebels fired five rounds of bullets at the security post. Wetipo, who was riding past the post on a motorcycle when it was attacked, tried to turn back, but fell after he was struck by a bullet.

He received first aid at the public health service before being flown to Charitas Hospital in Timika, the capital of Mimika district, for further treatment.

Three PT Dolarosa workers and a medical worker from Nduga district's Health Office accompanied Wetipo to Timika.

Armed Papuan rebels, dubbed "armed criminal groups" or "KKB" by police, remain a serious security threat in certain areas of the central mountain range of the Indonesian province of Papua.

Related news: Armed Papuan criminals in Intan Jaya committed 17 crimes: police

Related news: Mimika police chief confirms no additional deployment in Intan Jaya

Intan Jaya district in Papua recorded its bloodiest month in September this year, with armed groups mounting a spate of attacks in the area, which left two soldiers and two civilians dead and two others injured.

On September 19, 2020, an Indonesian soldier died in a gunfight with several armed Papuan rebels near the Persiapan Hipadipa Military Sub-district Command's compound in the district.

The fallen hero was identified as First Private Dwi Akbar Utomo, said XVII Cenderawasih Regional Military Command spokesperson, Lt. Col. Reza Nur Patria.

The same day, armed separatists also reportedly gunned down Priest Yeremia Zanambani in Hitadipa village, Hitadipa sub-district.

The priest died of gunshot wounds after he was shot by armed criminals on September 19, 2020, Joint Regional Defense Command (Kogabwilhan) III spokesperson, Col. IGN Suriastawa, noted in a statement.

On September 17, 2020, another soldier, Chief Sergeant Sahlan, was reportedly killed in an ambush laid by a group of armed separatists. He was returning to the Persiapan Hipadipa Military Sub-district Command with food supplies from the Sugapa area when he was attacked.

The attackers seized his gun and magazine, according to Commander of the Biak-based 173/Praja Vira Braja Military Resort Command, Brig. Gen. Iwan Setiawan.

Sahlan, a member of the 1404 Pindrang Military District Command in South Sulawesi province, had been tasked with backing up the Village Supervisory Non-Commissioned Officers (Babinsa) of the Persiapan Hipadipa Military Sub-district Command.

In a separate incident on September 17, 2020, armed Papuan rebels reportedly tortured and killed a 49-year-old Ojek motorcycle taxi driver, identified as Badawi.

Meanwhile, on September 13, 2020, armed separatists opened fire at two Ojek drivers in Sugapa area, but they managed to survive the attack. The two drivers were admitted to a hospital in Timika, the capital of Mimika district, Setiawan stated.

On December 2, 2018, a group of armed Papuan rebels had brutally killed 31 workers from PT Istaka Karya, who were engaged in construction and building the Trans Papua project in Kali Yigi and Kali Aurak in Yigi sub-district, Nduga district, Papua province.

The armed rebels, who launched the brutal killings, had also slain a soldier named Handoko and injured two security personnel, Sugeng and Wahyu. 

Related news: Government firm over not holding negotiation on Papua's independence

 

Reporter: Muhsidin, Rahmad Nasution
Editor: Yuni Arisandy Sinaga

———————————

2) Komnas HAM Reflects on Govt’s Investigation on Papua’s Intan Jaya 

Translator: Ricky Mohammad Nugraha   

Editor: Mahinda Arkyasa 

6 October 2020 18:10 WIB

TEMPO.COJakarta - Commissioner of Komnas HAM, Choirul Anam, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, said that he appreciates the government's decision to not include the human rights watchdog in the fact-finding team formed by Coordinating Minister Mahfud MD to solve the case of violence at Intan Jaya, Papua. 

Komnas HAM argued that it would be best if the two entities work independently. "[Mahfud] understands that Komnas HAM is an independent organization. It would only make it difficult for Komnas HAM and for Mahfud MD if it were combined," said Anam to Tempo on October 6, 2020. 

Anam said that the Coordinating Ministry for Politics, Law and Security Affairs have actually contacted the human rights watchdog. However, both parties agreed that the investigation must be conducted separately. Anam said that the Komnas HAM had started an investigation before the government had even started. 

"We gathered a variety of information regarding the incident. Even though we haven't reached Intan Jaya. However, we have communicated with every party involved," said Anam.

Previously, a conflict broke out in Papua's Intan Jaya district from September 15 to September 20, 2020. The incident reportedly killed at least two army personnel and one pastor. 

EGI ADYATAMA

—————-

3) Aspiration for referendum and declining Otsus raised in MRPB Papua’s hearing
 Admin1 October 5, 2020 7:28 pm

Manokwari, Jubi – A hearing to evaluate the effectivity of Special Autonomy (Otsus) policy held by Majelis Rakyat Papua Provinsi Papua Barat (MRPB/West Papua Provincial People’s Assembly) in Manokwari went to a certain point when representatives of indigenous, academic and youth are voicing aspiration for a referendum and declining the extension of Otsus policy.

 

MRPB deputy chairman Cyrelius Adopak said the hearing aimed to accommodate the aspiration of indigenous people and other civil organisations to evaluate the revision of Otsus bill by the central government.

According to Adopak, MRPB is an official institution legitimated by the State to address the aspiration of indigenous Papuans. Therefore, the hearing held by MRPB was not to compete with the provincial government who submitted their proposal to Jakarta.

“The public hearing with civilian elements in Domberai and Bomberai customary regions applied by MRPB is under Law 21 of 2001 [Article 77]. And all [including the provincial government’s proposal] has the same goal,” said Adopak on Thursday (1/10/2020).

 

However, he did not deny that different points of view from all participants have been raised in the hearing. “We received all views and recommendations, including the recommendation for the referendum,” he said.

 

Similarly, MRPB Chairman Maxi Nelson Ahoren thanked all participants of hearing who had been honest and longed for a change in the land of Papua. Moreover, he admitted that the hearing phase II would be held on Monday (6/10/2020), presenting indigenous representatives from Manokwari Raya and Sorong Raya, including Fakfak and Kaimana.

 

“Today is the hearing phase I which was participated by civilian elements in the Manokwari Regency. For the second phase, it would include all participants from Domberai and Bomberai customary regions to provide their opinion and expectation,” said Ahoren. (*)

 

Reporter: Hans Kapisa
Editor: Pipit Maizier
————————————

4) People’s enthusiasm for farming in Papua has increased during the pandemic

 Admin1 October 5, 2020 7:25 pm
Sentani, Jubi – The Government of Jayapura Regency has intensified the local resources management program during the Covid-19 pandemic that received a positive response from residents, especially those living in rural areas.

 

“People in twelve villagers spend (most of ) their time farming and raising livestock. They plant vegetables, tubes, peanuts and raise broilers and laying hens,” said the Head of Kemtuk Sub-district Junno R Marbase on Thursday (1/10/2020).

 

During the pandemic, cultivating and raising livestock is not only done by farmers but also employees and students who do planting after office hours. Also, residents still adhere to health protocol and restriction when doing their activity, and are active to promote such rules, added Marbase.

“There are a small number of people who still violate (ignore health protocol), but so far no residents have been exposed (with the Covid-19) in Kemtuk. We also continue to promote the health protocol door to door asking people what problems do they have during the pandemic,” he explained.

 

Furthermore, Marbase ensures that the application of health protocol and restriction of daytime activities do not affect the social and economic activities in the community. People are still enthusiastic in cultivating their lands.

 

“Some have harvested four times during the pandemic to sell to other residents as well as the local government in official events,” he said.

 

In the meantime, the Health Office Head of Jayapura Regency Khairul Lie said people’s awareness is required in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic. “The transmission of coronavirus does not discriminate. The only way to prevent the spreading of transmission is to apply the health protocol.” (*)

 

Reporter: Engel Wally
Editor: Pipit Maizier
———————————-

5) Reject Otsus Phase II, pro-independence supporters in Manokwari shout out ‘Free Papua’
 Admin1 October 5, 2020 7:22 pm

Manokwari, Jubi – Shouts of ‘Papua Merdeka! (Free Papua)’ and the unfolding morning star flag was colouring a rally by Papuan pro-independence group on Wednesday(30/9/2020) to reject the special autonomy (Otsus) in Manokwari. Joint security forces were set on location to secure the scene.

 

Although they were not allowed to carry out a long march, the crowd led by Markus Yenu, Governor of West Papua National Authority (WPNA) Region III Domberai, was authorised to express their protest.

“19 years of Otsus in Papua land (2001-2020) had no benefit for people on grassroots. It only benefited political elites and government officials,” declared Yenu in his oration.

This rejection, according to Yenu, was an aspiration that purely comes from Papuan people who refused to suffer for the second time, while particular individuals or groups enjoy their privileges.

 

Also, he suggested that the central government and its law enforcement system expose bureaucrats behind the management of Otsus fund in Papua Barat Province, considering trillions of budget were not absorbed for people on the ground but allegedly benefit particular groups of elites.

 

“The Indonesian Government must be able to conduct a thorough audit on the use of the Otsus fund in Papua Barat Province, which is at risk of corruption. Arrest such corrupt officials and stop the extension of this policy because it is not from people’s aspiration,” said Yenu.

 

In the meantime, Wilson Wader, a former political prisoner in Manokwari, said there is no future for Papua if it is still under the Republic of Indonesia.

 

For him, Papua cannot be ‘indonesianalised’ because of some factors. “In this occasion, I want to say that our race is different [from Indonesian] as well as our historical background. Therefore, there will be different points of view in many things among us,” he said.

 

Furthermore, in his oration, he told about the history of New York Agreement (15 August 1962) and Roma Agreement (30 September 1962) which he accused of not accommodating the political rights of Papuan people.

 

“Today protest is a reminder against the 58 years of Roma Agreement which did not involve Papuans during its process,” said Wader.

 

Meanwhile, the Operational Chief of Manokwari Departmental Police Edward Pandjaitan said the restriction towards the demonstration declining Otsus was not a form of oppression against the right of civilians but referring to the health protocol during the Covid-19 which did not allow mass gathering.

 

“We ask for the action to immediately stop referring to the instruction of the Indonesian President and Police Chief regarding the health protocol during the pandemic,” said Pandjaitan.

 

After having a negotiation with the police, the protesters conducted a communal prayer and returned home. (*)

 

Reporter: Hans Kapisa
Editor: Pipit Maizier
——————-
6) Indonesia’s food estate program eyes new plantations in forest frontiers
by  on 6 October 2020

  • The Indonesian government says it will expand a national “food estate” program by establishing millions of hectares of new crop plantations in Sumatra and Papua.
  • The program is currently centered in Indonesian Borneo, where it occupies the site of an identical project from the 1990s that failed spectacularly.
  • To expand the project into North Sumatra and Papua, the government is seeking out private investors; but activists say this risks a repeat of the current corporate takeover of Indigenous and community lands.
  • The government is also reportedly considering lifting the forest status of more than a million hectares of rainforest in Papua so that it can clear the area for farmland.

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government is doubling down on a plan to establish large-scale agricultural plantations across the country, in a move that threatens widespread deforestation and the disenfranchisement of smallholder farmers……………

-------------------
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)