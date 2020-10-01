2) Komnas HAM Reflects on Govt’s Investigation on Papua’s Intan Jaya
1) Armed Papuan group shoots civilian in Nduga district
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Members of an armed Papuan group reportedly fired at an Indonesian Military (TNI) post in Pasar Baru Kenyam neighborhood, Nduga district, Papua province, on Tuesday morning, injuring one civilian.
The civilian, identified as Yulius Wetipo (34), got shot while crossing the TNI security post on his way to work, according to information received by ANTARA. He was headed to the PT Dolarosa camp.
He reportedly sustained gunshot wounds on the left and right side of the waist.
Indonesian soldiers manning the post called an ambulance which took the wounded worker to the Pasar Baru Kenyam Public Health Service.
Several local residents had reportedly warned Wetipo against venturing near the TNI security post owing to sporadic shootings at the site, but he had ignored their warnings.
On Tuesday morning, armed rebels fired five rounds of bullets at the security post. Wetipo, who was riding past the post on a motorcycle when it was attacked, tried to turn back, but fell after he was struck by a bullet.
He received first aid at the public health service before being flown to Charitas Hospital in Timika, the capital of Mimika district, for further treatment.
Three PT Dolarosa workers and a medical worker from Nduga district's Health Office accompanied Wetipo to Timika.
Armed Papuan rebels, dubbed "armed criminal groups" or "KKB" by police, remain a serious security threat in certain areas of the central mountain range of the Indonesian province of Papua.
Intan Jaya district in Papua recorded its bloodiest month in September this year, with armed groups mounting a spate of attacks in the area, which left two soldiers and two civilians dead and two others injured.
On September 19, 2020, an Indonesian soldier died in a gunfight with several armed Papuan rebels near the Persiapan Hipadipa Military Sub-district Command's compound in the district.
The fallen hero was identified as First Private Dwi Akbar Utomo, said XVII Cenderawasih Regional Military Command spokesperson, Lt. Col. Reza Nur Patria.
The same day, armed separatists also reportedly gunned down Priest Yeremia Zanambani in Hitadipa village, Hitadipa sub-district.
The priest died of gunshot wounds after he was shot by armed criminals on September 19, 2020, Joint Regional Defense Command (Kogabwilhan) III spokesperson, Col. IGN Suriastawa, noted in a statement.
On September 17, 2020, another soldier, Chief Sergeant Sahlan, was reportedly killed in an ambush laid by a group of armed separatists. He was returning to the Persiapan Hipadipa Military Sub-district Command with food supplies from the Sugapa area when he was attacked.
The attackers seized his gun and magazine, according to Commander of the Biak-based 173/Praja Vira Braja Military Resort Command, Brig. Gen. Iwan Setiawan.
Sahlan, a member of the 1404 Pindrang Military District Command in South Sulawesi province, had been tasked with backing up the Village Supervisory Non-Commissioned Officers (Babinsa) of the Persiapan Hipadipa Military Sub-district Command.
In a separate incident on September 17, 2020, armed Papuan rebels reportedly tortured and killed a 49-year-old Ojek motorcycle taxi driver, identified as Badawi.
Meanwhile, on September 13, 2020, armed separatists opened fire at two Ojek drivers in Sugapa area, but they managed to survive the attack. The two drivers were admitted to a hospital in Timika, the capital of Mimika district, Setiawan stated.
On December 2, 2018, a group of armed Papuan rebels had brutally killed 31 workers from PT Istaka Karya, who were engaged in construction and building the Trans Papua project in Kali Yigi and Kali Aurak in Yigi sub-district, Nduga district, Papua province.
The armed rebels, who launched the brutal killings, had also slain a soldier named Handoko and injured two security personnel, Sugeng and Wahyu.
