1) West Papua governor urges candidates, voters to help maintain peace
5 hours ago
Manokwari, W Papua (ANTARA) - West Papua Governor Dominggus Mandacan has appealed to all candidate pairs contesting this year’s simultaneous regional elections, scheduled for December 9, and eligible voters in nine participating districts to maintain peace and stability.
“We all must maintain peace and stability in our respective areas to enable all stages of democratic processes to run smoothly, including the voting day on December 9,” he said in Manokwari, the capital of West Papua province, on Wednesday.
The candidate pairs along with their teams and political parties need to educate the people at large, particularly eligible voters, while on the campaign trail, he added.
Through fair political education, eligible voters would be able to comprehend each of the candidate pairs' vision, mission, and action programs, he noted. As a result, they would be able to make a rational decision inside the ballot booths on December 9, he said.
“Please, compete fairly, and optimize their campaigns on their visions, missions, and action programs to convince the eligible voters. Do not provoke the people at large. Please maintain peace and stability in West Papua," Governor Mandacan urged.
This year, regional elections will be held simultaneously in the districts of Manokwari, Manokwari Selatan, Pegunungan Arfak, Raja Ampat, Sorong Selatan, Fakfak, Teluk Wondama, Teluk Bintuni, and Kaimana.
Simultaneous regional elections will also be convened in 11 districts of Papua province, namely Waropen, Supiori, Merauke, Yalimo, Boven Digul, Asmat, Mamberamo Raya, Nabire, Keerom, Pegunungan Bintang, and Yahukimo.
On October 8, 2020, the Papua provincial government and the General Elections Commission (KPU) had organized a ceremony in Jayapura, where all concerned parties had pledged to ensure the successful convening of the regional elections.
The ceremony was attended by Papua Governor Lukas Enembe, KPU chairman Arief Budiman, and KPU chairpersons and officials from the districts of Waropen, Supiori, Merauke, Yalimo, Boven Digul, Asmat, Mamberamo Raya, Nabire, Keerom, Pegunungan Bintang, and Yahukimo.
During the ceremony, KPU chairpersons and officials from the 11 districts had pledged to ensure the successful convening of the 2020 regional elections, while the Papua Governor had requested the district governments to allocate funds for the KPU.
Over the past few years, violence has frequently broken out in several parts of Papua and West Papua, where armed Papuan separatist groups continue to pose a real threat to civilians and security personnel. (INE)
