1) Zanambani’s family sign the Police Investigation Report at 2am
Intan Jaya Fact Investigation Team - Document of Ministry for Law and Security
Jayapura, Jubi – Pastor Yeremia Zanambani’s family has sign the Police Investigation Report from Intan Jaya police department on Monday [12/10/2020] at 2 o’clock in the morning.
“We have signed it last night. At 2am they signed it and returned back around 3am.” Said Bernard Kobogau, Pastor Yeremia Zanambani family’s relative that contacted by Jubi, Jayapura, Papua on Monday morning [12/10/2020]..
Bernard explained the sign of Police Investigation Report that facilitated by the government from Intan Jaya, Papua, was carried out between the victim’s family and an integrated fact-finding team chaired by the Minister of Politics, Law and Human Rights did the sign of Police Investigation Report, Mahfud MD.
Prior to this, pastor’s family declined to sign the Police Investigation Report on September due to the changes of the Police Investigation Report. The family said that they would fulfill the requests from the police if they have received the legal assistance.
Nevertheless, said Bernard, four witnesses including the pastor’s wife agreed to sign the Police Investigation Report because they were promised that the incident would be directly reported to Indonesian President, Joko Widodo and processed the Indonesian Army member which is presumed as the suspect of shooting and stabbing on September 19th, 2020.
“What we worry about, [when making an Police Investigation Report] at the fist time, there is [member] from the police that changed the article [in the report], so we didn’t believe and didn’t want to sign it. However, we didn’t questioned the one we sign yesterday, [we heard] purely from Papuan people therefore we ask for them to sign it.” said Bernard.
Meanwhile, Rode Zanambani, the pastor’s forth daughter, said a different thing to encouraged her family to sign the Police Investigation Report based on the information from the integrated team. She was hoping the report that to be directly reported to Joko Widodo, would fulfill her family’s requests.
“They [fact-finding team] said the team was formed by the President. Therefore, if the Police Investigation Report isn’t signed, they will reprimand by the President. Thus [we] have to sign so they can reported this to the President “said Rode.
The requests from the victim’s family is to revealed the suspects of Pastor Yeremia Zanambani’s murdered based on the information of the witnesses, which been mentioned in the Police Investigation Report.
“The name [suspects] of the perpetrator has been clearly identified. We ask for the legal process against those Indonesian Army’s member. “ she said.
Rode explained, the victim’s family has listened to the whole sentence that read out in the Police Investigation Report before sign each pages of the report.
“The Police Investigation Report made by the police has to be printed and given to the family. There are some mistakes in the report and we have to fix that. The family asks for the report to be printed in three copies and they should have one of them” she said. [*]
2) Intan Jaya probe: Minister to share findings on Oct 19
Jakarta (ANTARA) - Indonesia's security minister, Mahfud MD, will announce the result of a joint fact-finding team's (TGPF's) probe into recent shootings in Intan Jaya district, Papua province, on October 19, 2020.
The attacks have claimed the lives of soldiers and civilians, including a priest.
“We are submitting our report on the result of the team's gathering of facts to Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD on Monday (October 19),” TGPF head Benny Mamoto told a virtual press conference in Jakarta on Saturday.
Mamoto did not elaborate on the reasons behind Mahfud MD announcing the results of their probe.
He said his team primarily applied a culturally-sensitive approach for probing the deadly shootings. Therefore, its members relied on voluntary accounts from invited witnesses.
"We prioritized a cultural approach when gathering facts on the ground. We are not investigators. We just gather facts so that we ourselves must come or the figures that we have invited to come voluntarily show up (to recount what they witnessed)," he said.
Mamoto also underlined the strong commitment on part of all members of the fact-finding team on uncovering the cases.
ANTARA has reported how the task that the Benny Mamoto-led fact-finding team's members carried out in Papua was not an easy one.
On October 9, 2020, a group of armed separatists ambushed them in Mamba village, Sugapa subdistrict, Intan Jaya district.
The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) confirmed it was behind the attack on members of the TGPF. One of the fact-finding team's members and a soldier were injured in the attack.
The TGPF member — Gadjah Mada University (UGM) lecturer Bambang Purwoko — was shot in the leg, while TNI soldier First Sgt Faisal Akbar of the Hitadipa Task Force sustained injuries on his waist.
The Indonesian government set up the TGPF to probe a series of deadly shootings in Intan Jaya in September, 2020, the bloodiest month in the district this year, with armed separatists mounting a spate of attacks, which left two soldiers and two civilians dead, and two others injured.
On September 19, 2020, an Indonesian soldier died in a gunfight with several armed Papuan rebels near the Persiapan Hipadipa Military Sub-district Command's compound in the district.
The fallen hero was identified as First Private Dwi Akbar Utomo, according to XVII Cenderawasih Regional Military Command spokesperson, Lt. Col. Reza Nur Patria.
The same day, armed separatists reportedly gunned down Priest Yeremia Zanambani in Hitadipa village, Hitadipa sub-district.
The priest died of gunshot wounds after he was shot by armed criminals on September 19, 2020, Joint Regional Defense Command (Kogabwilhan) III spokesperson, Col. IGN Suriastawa, noted in a statement.
On September 17, 2020, another soldier, Chief Sergeant Sahlan, was reportedly killed in an ambush laid by a group of armed separatists. He was returning to the Persiapan Hipadipa Military Sub-district Command in Intan Jaya district with food supplies from the Sugapa area when he was attacked.
The attackers seized his gun and magazine, according to Commander of the Biak-based 173/Praja Vira Braja Military Resort Command, Brig. Gen. Iwan Setiawan.
Sahlan, a member of the 1404 Pindrang Military District Command in South Sulawesi province, had been tasked with backing up the Village Supervisory Non-Commissioned Officers (Babinsa) of the Persiapan Hipadipa Military Sub-district Command, he noted.
In a separate incident on September 17, 2020, armed Papuan rebels had reportedly tortured and killed a 49-year-old motorcycle taxi Ojek driver identified as Badawi.
On September 13, 2020, armed separatists opened fire at two other Ojek drivers in Sugapa area, but they managed to survive the attack. The two drivers were treated at a hospital in Timika, the capital of Mimika District, Setiawan stated. (INE)
3) Papuans split over status quo on autonomy
Over the past few months, several sections of communities in the Indonesian province of Papua have been deliberating the question of continuing with the special autonomy granted to the province by the central government next year.
The debate over the allotment of special autonomy funds, which, according to Papua's special autonomy law that President Megawati Soekarnoputri's administration had passed in 2001 is valid for two decades, has split the society, with some arguing against and some for maintaining the status quo.
As the transfer of funds will end in 2021, the House of Representatives has included the deliberation on Papua's special autonomy status on this year's National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority list.
Discussions over whether to continue or discontinue the special autonomy funds, stipulated in the law that guarantees Papuans the right to manage their own region politically, economically, and culturally, are taking place at elite as well as grassroots levels.
For instance, several representatives of native Papuan communities in Wamena, the capital of Jayawijaya district, debated the matter on Friday (October 16, 2020).
During the discussion, members of the Yali Hubula tribal community from the district asserted that the special autonomy implemented over a span of two decades has failed to bring prosperity to Papuans.
Highlighting this reality, head of the Committee for the Yali Hubula Tribal Community, Simon Surabut, told participants at the meeting that the Papuan People's Assembly (MRP) and the Papua province's legislative body should be transparent in deciding on the matter.
During the 20-year-long implementation of special autonomy in Papua, prosperity has remained a distant dream for all components of Papuan communities. On the contrary, various problems have surfaced, including the serious damage to natural resources, Surabut noted.
Seconding Surabut's view, Kiname Yikwa, a local church leader, said the real benefits of the vast amounts of special autonomy funds disbursed by the central government to Papua province have failed to reach all members of communities.
Consequently, disappointment is rife over special autonomy, despite the huge fund disbursal, Yikwa pointed out.
This dissatisfaction was echoed by Dolina Yogobi, a local feminist, who claimed that several Papuan women had failed to derive real benefits from the special autonomy funds, so they disapproved of their continuation in future.
On September 23, 2020, several youths also staged a rally in Timika, the capital of Mimika district, demanding the discontinuation of the special autonomy status granted to Papua and West Papua provinces.
Meanwhile, arguing in favor of special autonomy, a Papuan youth figure has urged people to support its continuation to guarantee sustainable development in all sectors of life in both provinces.
In conversation with ANTARA in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province, on August 11, 2020, Tanus Komba said rejecting the continuation of the law on special autonomy (Otsus), which was passed in 2001, is not a solution.
Komba called for deliberations on revising the special autonomy law instead of rejecting it, given its vital role in driving regional development in public sectors, such as health, education, and infrastructure.
The Papuan youth figure asserted that the special autonomy status granted by the central government to Papuans reflects Indonesia's concern for its people.
“We must be proud of it since only Papua and Aceh have been granted this privilege. Hence, we must support it,” Komba averred.
Though there are differences in the perspectives of the Papuan communities on the issue, Papua and West Papua remain an integral part of Indonesia.
Therefore, as mandated by the 1945 State Constitution, the central and regional administrations must work to create a just and prosperous society in the two provinces.
As part of efforts to achieve this, the central government has launched a 4,300-kilometer trans-Papua road project, stretching from Sorong city in West Papua to Merauke in Papua, to connect isolated areas in these easternmost Indonesian provinces.
Constructing the Trans-Papua road project is undoubtedly not an easy task owing to the provinces' geographical conditions and security threats posed by armed Papuan groups operating in some areas.
Indeed, ensuring social justice and prosperity of all Indonesians, including in Papua and West Papua, is an ongoing mission that will need time to accomplish.
Among the challenges the central and regional governments in Papua and West Papua must deal with is the social demographic condition of native Papuans who have been caught in the crosshairs of armed violence over the past years.
To highlight the social demographic conditions that have affected development efforts in the provinces, the Center for Demographic Research under the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI) recently launched three books.
The new books contain the results of social demographic studies conducted in the districts of Sorong and Tambrauw, West Papua province, in 2019.
The three books launched are Orang Asli Papua: Kondisi Sosial Demografi dan Perubahannya (Native Papuans: Social Demographic Condition and Its Changes), Pendidikan Sebagai Jalan Terang: Membangun Pendidikan yang Responsif terhadap Kondisi Geografis, Demografi, Sosial (Education as a Bright Way: Building Responsive Education Towards Native Papuans' Geographic, Demographic, Social, and Cultural Conditions), and Kesehatan Ibu dan Anak Orang Asli Papua: Antara Ketersediaan Layanan dan Tantangan Sosial Budaya (The Health of Native Papuan Mothers and Children: Between Availability of Services and Socio-Cultural Challenges).
At the book launch, LIPI deputy of social sciences and humanities, Tri Nuke Pudjiastuti, highlighted the importance of a comprehensive understanding of native Papuans' social and demographic conditions and how they have changed because that can be used as a foundation for drafting various development policies.
She argued that the native Papuans' social and demographic conditions have been affected by human resource-related issues.
Therefore, a human resource development strategy must serve as the cornerstone of short-, middle-, and long-term development programs in Papua. Such a strategy would need to be complex and closely related to health and education, Pudjiastuti argued. (INE)
