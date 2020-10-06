Operation in Wuluaima Village, Theo Hesegem: TNI/Polri Apparatus Beated Two Youths and Took away Community Properties

JAYAPURA, SUARAPAPUA.com—Theo Hesegem, Executive Director of the Papua Justice and Human Integrity Foundation, admitted that on October 1, 2020 combined military and police forces had conducted an operation in Wuluaima village, Wutlik, Kurima district, Yahukimo Regency, Papua.
He explained, initially on September 30, 2020, at around 3:49 a.m. the combined forces of TNI and Polri entered Wuluaima village from Wamena city, Jayawijaya Regency through Mount Esilek, the upper part of Wuluaima village.
“The community consisting of children, women, and men, including the village chief of Wuluaima was shocked when the authorities started shooting and exploding smoke grenades,” explained Theo Hesegem who is a Human Rights Defender in the central mountains to suarapapua.com from Wamena, Saturday (3/10/2020).
After shooting and detonating the smoke grenades, said Hesegem, the authorities immediately interrogated the community members consisting of children, women, and men. During interrogation, a number of other community members were handcuffed and beaten with rifle butts.
“There are two youths named NW (23), high school students in Wamena and NW (23) who live in Wamena who wanted to visit their parents who were temporarily sick in Wuluaima village. They were beaten up on the head with rifle butts, trampled on the back and on the chest, and were kicked with muddy boots. The children were so tortured that NW was bleeding through his nose and mouth.
“Yesterday, Friday (2/10/2020) I went to pick them up and take them to the hospital, but the family asked to be treated at home, so they were both being treated at the family’s home in Wamena. Meanwhile, there are medical officers who treat them. I wanted them to be treated at the hospital, but following the families’ desire for home threatment, therefore they were treated at home. ”
From Wuluaima down to Wutlik, then from Wutlik through Esaliem village to Yetni River and then on to Wamena. Kampung Wuluaima itself is on top of a mountain which can be taken 2 – 3 hours from Yetni River, while from Wamena it is further away.
Hesegem explained that in that military operation the community suffered and loses a lot of properties. “Especially money, phones, they also shoot dead their pigs. I myself do not understand what they are doing, “annoyed Hesegem firmly.
“I called Mr. Dandrem but he admitted that he did not know and had never received any reports related to the incident in Kurima. He [Danrem] admits this is not my army and is not under my control, so I don’t know. This means non-organic troops, “he said.
Hesegem questioned how non-organic troops could enter without coordinating with the organic troops in that area. So their presence [TNI and Polri] can be said to be like thieves entering without the knowledge of the leading elements in the region.
“I also had the opportunity to ask about the presence of the security forces in Wuluaima, Kurima district to the Jayawijaya Police Chief and Dandim 1707 / Jayawijaya, but they did not say anything. The Dandim is working under Pangdam, which is controlled by the Dandrem, while the Dandrem admits that they do not know their presence (TNI / Polri).”
Hesegem admitted that both organic and non-organic TNI / Polri in Papua exist without any communication. “They look uncoperative, but are their statements that they are not working together, or are they just hiding behind the scenes? I don’t know this part either! ”
“Because we are worried and concerned, if the people are victims of the troops, then where are they going to seek protection if everyone denies like this? Do these victims have to ask the TNI Commander or the President, while here in Papua there are leaders who can make policies? ”
“So at this moment, there are two people who are being treated in Wamena, and two people, whom one is a woman who was detained and interrogated at the Jayawijaya Police, have been sent home.”
He also admitted that there was a number of false information circulating on social media, ranging from the burning of residents’ houses and the shooting of 1 to 5 TPNPB members. According to him, none of this is true, this is infallible information.
The strange thing according to Hesegem, was how did the combined apparatus know the whereabouts of the community up to the village of Wuluaima, which is very remote on the mountain. There are local couriers that are being used and being offered quite a good amount of money.
When asked who was actually the target of the officers carrying out the operation in Wuluaima, said Theo, based on his party’s meeting at the Jayawijaya Police Headquarters, the Head of the Jayawijaya Police said that the combined apparatus (TNI / Polri) going to Wuluaima village, Kurima district, was trying to find Rambo, whose name was on the wanted list (DPO).
Meanwhile, regarding the Nduga people who came to Wuluaima village, said Hesegem, the Nduga people who came to Wuluaima village because they were part of the Wuluaima village. They have family relations.
He said, there were two villages, one of the villages is under the Nduga Regency government area and the other village is under the Yahukimo Regency government, so they went there. “But the community members newly enter and live there are refugees from Nduga,” he concluded.
Previously, based on the confirmation results from suarapapua.com to Dandim 1715/Yahukimo, Lieutenant Colonel Christian FR Ireeuw on Thursday (1/9/2020) admitted that he did not know the presence of TNI officers in Kurima, Yahukimo.
“Until now, as the Dandim, I do not know which troops came into my territory without coordinating with me as the Dandim. There are people who say this, but the perpetrators who have been arrested are already at the Wamena Police. Thus!” explained Leltol Inf Ireeuw through the WA message.
Reporter: Elisa Sekenyap
