2) Government forms fact-finding team to probe Intan Jaya shooting
3) Papua’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 103: task force
4) Indonesia forms team to probe recent shootings in Papua, but state rights body excluded
5) W Sumatran teachers donate school supplies for Papuan children
———————————
1) Papua’s Arso Kota still safeguarded by 400 police personnel
20 hours ago
Protesters set ablaze a government building during a violent protest that broke out in Arso Kota, Keerom District, Papua Province, on Oct 1, 2020. (ANTARA/HO/Humas Polda Papua)
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Some 400 police personnel continue to safeguard Arso Kota, Arso Sub-district, Keerom District, Papua, as a precautionary measure against any untoward incident following a violent protest, Thursday, wherein two local government buildings were set ablaze.
Four protesters, identified as AS, RAM, JD, and RM, are under police custody for questioning, Keerom Police Chief Adjunct Sen. Coms. Joko Mujiono told ANTARA that contacted him from Jayapura, the capital of Papua Province, on Friday.
Police investigators interrogated the four to unearth their involvement in the Arso unrest that broke out following the announcement of results of the recent civil servant recruitment test that might have triggered a sense of disappointment among several local residents.
Currently, a sense of normalcy has been restored in the town, though 400 police personnel are still stationed there as a precautionary measure against any unwanted eventuality, he stated.
Mujiono clarified that his men had fired warning shots and tear gas to disperse a crowd, armed with machetes and arrows, blockading a Trans-Papua road section, as the people had also attacked the police officers with stones.
"The warning shots and tear gas are fired to disperse the crowd, so that the Trans-Papua road section can again become accessible," he stated.
Several hundred people in Arso Kota, Keerom District, staged a violent protest. Some protesters, disappointed with the results of a recent civil servant recruitment test, set ablaze two local government buildings.
The ravaged buildings belong to the district administration's Workforce Office and Empowerment of Rural Community.
Violent protests have repeatedly erupted in the Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua over the past two years.
Last year, Papua and West Papua had come under the radar of both Indonesian and foreign media after a spate of violence broke out in several parts of these two Indonesian provinces in August and September 2019.
On August 28, 2019, violence erupted in Deiyai District, some 500 kilometers away from Jayapura, resulting in the deaths of an army soldier and two civilians.
The indigenous Papuan residents of Jayapura again held protests on August 29, 2019, as they vented their ire over the alleged racist behavior against their Papuan compatriots in Surabaya, but their rally then turned violent.
On September 23, 2019, a deadly riot had erupted in Wamena, the capital city of Jayawijaya District, Papua Province, killing 33 civilians, including a senior medical doctor, who had served the native Papuans for 15 years.
Meanwhile, on September 23, 2020, several youths staged a rally for discontinuation of the special autonomy status granted to Papua and West Papua in Timika, the capital of Mimika District, Papua Province.
Indonesian police officers in Mimika District dismissed claims of having cracked down on them. "The allegations are completely groundless," Head of the Mimika Police Precinct's Criminal Investigation Unit Adjunct Sen. Coms. Hermanto stated.
Hermanto refuted allegations by several individuals that police personnel had physically abused protesters while clarifying that the police officers, assisted by several military personnel, were instead attacked by them.
"They pelted stones at us at Perintis Street of Timika Indah. We have video footage as evidence," he noted, adding that the police caught eight protesters, including five believed to have organized the protest.
They were identified as Andi Murib (25), a field coordinator and university student, Peuyoka Yeimo (28), Melvin Yogi (33) working as a farmer, Penehan Wanimpa (24), and Dolice Yaouwau (28).
However, the police had released them all, he confirmed.
Related news: Police refute crackdown on demonstrators rallying against autonomy
Related news: Armed Papuan criminals in Intan Jaya committed 17 crimes: police
EDITED BY INE
Four protesters, identified as AS, RAM, JD, and RM, are under police custody for questioning, Keerom Police Chief Adjunct Sen. Coms. Joko Mujiono told ANTARA that contacted him from Jayapura, the capital of Papua Province, on Friday.
Police investigators interrogated the four to unearth their involvement in the Arso unrest that broke out following the announcement of results of the recent civil servant recruitment test that might have triggered a sense of disappointment among several local residents.
Currently, a sense of normalcy has been restored in the town, though 400 police personnel are still stationed there as a precautionary measure against any unwanted eventuality, he stated.
Mujiono clarified that his men had fired warning shots and tear gas to disperse a crowd, armed with machetes and arrows, blockading a Trans-Papua road section, as the people had also attacked the police officers with stones.
"The warning shots and tear gas are fired to disperse the crowd, so that the Trans-Papua road section can again become accessible," he stated.
Several hundred people in Arso Kota, Keerom District, staged a violent protest. Some protesters, disappointed with the results of a recent civil servant recruitment test, set ablaze two local government buildings.
The ravaged buildings belong to the district administration's Workforce Office and Empowerment of Rural Community.
Violent protests have repeatedly erupted in the Indonesian provinces of Papua and West Papua over the past two years.
Last year, Papua and West Papua had come under the radar of both Indonesian and foreign media after a spate of violence broke out in several parts of these two Indonesian provinces in August and September 2019.
On August 28, 2019, violence erupted in Deiyai District, some 500 kilometers away from Jayapura, resulting in the deaths of an army soldier and two civilians.
The indigenous Papuan residents of Jayapura again held protests on August 29, 2019, as they vented their ire over the alleged racist behavior against their Papuan compatriots in Surabaya, but their rally then turned violent.
On September 23, 2019, a deadly riot had erupted in Wamena, the capital city of Jayawijaya District, Papua Province, killing 33 civilians, including a senior medical doctor, who had served the native Papuans for 15 years.
Meanwhile, on September 23, 2020, several youths staged a rally for discontinuation of the special autonomy status granted to Papua and West Papua in Timika, the capital of Mimika District, Papua Province.
Indonesian police officers in Mimika District dismissed claims of having cracked down on them. "The allegations are completely groundless," Head of the Mimika Police Precinct's Criminal Investigation Unit Adjunct Sen. Coms. Hermanto stated.
Hermanto refuted allegations by several individuals that police personnel had physically abused protesters while clarifying that the police officers, assisted by several military personnel, were instead attacked by them.
"They pelted stones at us at Perintis Street of Timika Indah. We have video footage as evidence," he noted, adding that the police caught eight protesters, including five believed to have organized the protest.
They were identified as Andi Murib (25), a field coordinator and university student, Peuyoka Yeimo (28), Melvin Yogi (33) working as a farmer, Penehan Wanimpa (24), and Dolice Yaouwau (28).
However, the police had released them all, he confirmed.
Related news: Police refute crackdown on demonstrators rallying against autonomy
Related news: Armed Papuan criminals in Intan Jaya committed 17 crimes: police
EDITED BY INE
—————————————
https://en.antaranews.com/news/158085/government-forms-fact-finding-team-to-probe-intan-jaya-shooting
2) Government forms fact-finding team to probe Intan Jaya shooting
20 hours ago
Jakarta (ANTARA) - Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, has formed a joint fact-finding team to investigate the attacks in Intan Jaya District, Papua Province that have left two soldiers and two civilians dead.
"Today, we set up a joint fact-finding team (TGPF) for the Intan Jaya case through decree number 83 of 2020," he said at an online press conference on Friday.
The minister has appointed day-to-day chief of the National Police Commission, Benny Mamoto, as chief of the fact-finding team, and the ministry's deputy for legal and human rights coordination, Sugeng Purnomo, as the deputy chief.
“The team will be assigned for two weeks starting the issuance of this decree. They will report the result (of the investigation) to the coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs,” he said.
The team comprises 18 members, drawn from the Indonesian military, police, presidential staff office, and Papua social figures.
It was reported earlier that an armed civilian group in Hitadipa, Papua, had shot dead two Indonesian military personnel, a civilian, and a priest. The Indonesian military said the shootings were aimed at drawing attention, particularly ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.
“On September 17-19 (2020), civilians and military members were shot dead in Intan Jaya, Papua. The shootings have sparked debates about who have shot and who have been shot,” the minister said.
He said the armed civilian group, which the Indonesian military and police have held responsible for the shooting, has lodged a counter accusation against the security agencies.
“It is the last (shooting incident) that was much debated with the passing of priest Yeremia. It is still unclear whether he was shot dead, since security personnel have found it difficult to meet his family, much less to see his body,” he added.
The government will remain firm in upholding the law as it is and disclose the actual fact to the public, he said.
“We have received many inputs and applications from social and religious figures and others who have called for immediate, heavy law enforcement and formation of a fact-finding team,” he added.
Related news: Armed Papuan criminals in Intan Jaya committed 17 crimes: police
Related news: Priest Zanambani gunned down by armed Papuan criminals: Military
"Today, we set up a joint fact-finding team (TGPF) for the Intan Jaya case through decree number 83 of 2020," he said at an online press conference on Friday.
The minister has appointed day-to-day chief of the National Police Commission, Benny Mamoto, as chief of the fact-finding team, and the ministry's deputy for legal and human rights coordination, Sugeng Purnomo, as the deputy chief.
“The team will be assigned for two weeks starting the issuance of this decree. They will report the result (of the investigation) to the coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs,” he said.
The team comprises 18 members, drawn from the Indonesian military, police, presidential staff office, and Papua social figures.
It was reported earlier that an armed civilian group in Hitadipa, Papua, had shot dead two Indonesian military personnel, a civilian, and a priest. The Indonesian military said the shootings were aimed at drawing attention, particularly ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.
“On September 17-19 (2020), civilians and military members were shot dead in Intan Jaya, Papua. The shootings have sparked debates about who have shot and who have been shot,” the minister said.
He said the armed civilian group, which the Indonesian military and police have held responsible for the shooting, has lodged a counter accusation against the security agencies.
“It is the last (shooting incident) that was much debated with the passing of priest Yeremia. It is still unclear whether he was shot dead, since security personnel have found it difficult to meet his family, much less to see his body,” he added.
The government will remain firm in upholding the law as it is and disclose the actual fact to the public, he said.
“We have received many inputs and applications from social and religious figures and others who have called for immediate, heavy law enforcement and formation of a fact-finding team,” he added.
Related news: Armed Papuan criminals in Intan Jaya committed 17 crimes: police
Related news: Priest Zanambani gunned down by armed Papuan criminals: Military
——————————————
3) Papua’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 103: task force
6 hours ago
Jayapura (ANTARA) - With four more patients succumbing to the coronavirus on Thursday, Papua province’s death toll has climbed to 103, according to the provincial COVID-19 task force.
The patients were residents of the districts of Nabire, Jayapura, and Mimika, as well as Jayapura city, spokesperson for the Papua provincial government's COVID-19 task force, Silwanus Sumule, said in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province, on Friday.
Three of the four COVID-19 patients reportedly suffered from diabetes, according to the doctors who treated them, he informed.
While the Indonesian government announced the country's first confirmed cases on March 2, 2020, Papua reported its first COVID-19 cases on March 17, according to the task force.
As of October 1, 2020, the number of confirmed cases in the province increased from 6,306 on the previous day to 6,397, while the recovery rate went up from 3,975 to 4,006, Sumule informed.
Coronavirus infections initially emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019. Since then, COVID-19 has spread to over 215 countries and territories, including 34 provinces of Indonesia, with a massive spurt in death toll.
To protect Indonesians from the deadly virus, the Indonesian government has been striving to obtain COVID-19 vaccine candidates through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.
Indonesia, for instance, has collaborated with the Chinese government through Sinovac Biotech's candidate vaccine.
On September 28, 2020, Indonesia had confirmed that none of the volunteers participating in the Phase III clinical trials of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Bandung, West Java, had reportedly suffered grave side-effects after inoculation.
“The clinical trials have, so far, run smoothly, and we have not received any report on those experiencing serious effects. It means that the clinical trials have run smoothly with good results,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi had stated early this week.
Meanwhile, Bio Farma has increased its production capacity of the COVID-19 vaccine from 100 million doses to 250 million doses, she revealed, adding that delegates from the Indonesian Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) will visit Sinovac's facilities in China, as part of precautionary measures instituted by the Indonesian government ahead of rolling out the vaccines in the country.
The Phase III clinical trials of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine began in August this year, and if the BPOM declares that the results demonstrate its safety, the vaccine can be mass produced and distributed to the public.
Indonesia is also leaving no stone unturned to develop its own vaccine to fight the virus.
In addition to the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, Indonesian scientists are currently working on a vaccine named after the country's national flag, Merah Putih (Red and White). (INE)
Related news: Baswedan confirms 100 COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta
Related news: Stricter social distancing measures crucial to control COVID-19: UI
EDITED BY INE
The patients were residents of the districts of Nabire, Jayapura, and Mimika, as well as Jayapura city, spokesperson for the Papua provincial government's COVID-19 task force, Silwanus Sumule, said in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province, on Friday.
Three of the four COVID-19 patients reportedly suffered from diabetes, according to the doctors who treated them, he informed.
While the Indonesian government announced the country's first confirmed cases on March 2, 2020, Papua reported its first COVID-19 cases on March 17, according to the task force.
As of October 1, 2020, the number of confirmed cases in the province increased from 6,306 on the previous day to 6,397, while the recovery rate went up from 3,975 to 4,006, Sumule informed.
Coronavirus infections initially emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019. Since then, COVID-19 has spread to over 215 countries and territories, including 34 provinces of Indonesia, with a massive spurt in death toll.
To protect Indonesians from the deadly virus, the Indonesian government has been striving to obtain COVID-19 vaccine candidates through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.
Indonesia, for instance, has collaborated with the Chinese government through Sinovac Biotech's candidate vaccine.
On September 28, 2020, Indonesia had confirmed that none of the volunteers participating in the Phase III clinical trials of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Bandung, West Java, had reportedly suffered grave side-effects after inoculation.
“The clinical trials have, so far, run smoothly, and we have not received any report on those experiencing serious effects. It means that the clinical trials have run smoothly with good results,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi had stated early this week.
Meanwhile, Bio Farma has increased its production capacity of the COVID-19 vaccine from 100 million doses to 250 million doses, she revealed, adding that delegates from the Indonesian Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) will visit Sinovac's facilities in China, as part of precautionary measures instituted by the Indonesian government ahead of rolling out the vaccines in the country.
The Phase III clinical trials of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine began in August this year, and if the BPOM declares that the results demonstrate its safety, the vaccine can be mass produced and distributed to the public.
Indonesia is also leaving no stone unturned to develop its own vaccine to fight the virus.
In addition to the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, Indonesian scientists are currently working on a vaccine named after the country's national flag, Merah Putih (Red and White). (INE)
Related news: Baswedan confirms 100 COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta
Related news: Stricter social distancing measures crucial to control COVID-19: UI
EDITED BY INE
—————————————
https://www.thejakartapost.com/news/2020/10/02/indonesia-forms-team-to-probe-recent-shootings-in-papua-but-state-rights-body-excluded.html
4) Indonesia forms team to probe recent shootings in Papua, but state rights body excluded
Budi Sutrisno The Jakarta Post
Jakarta / Fri, October 2, 2020 / 07:01 pm
The government has formed a joint fact-finding team (TGPF) to investigate the recent killings in Intan Jaya, Papua, including the shooting of Papuan pastor Yeremia Zanambani in Hitadipa district. Established under a ministerial decree signed by Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Minister Mahfud MD on Thursday, the team comprises ministry officials, members of other state institutions, intellectuals as well as several Papuan figures. Noticeably missing, however, are members of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM).
“This team has two weeks, starting from the issuance of the decree, to report the results [of the investigation] to the ministry,” Mahfud said in a virtual press conference on Friday. In addition to Yeremia's death, which occurred on Sept. 19, the team will also investigate other deaths that took place around the same time in September, including the shooting of a civilian named Badawi and TNI soldiers, Chief. Sgt. Sahlan and First Pvt. Dwi Akbar. Read also: Churches union condemns shooting that killed pastor in Papua, urges Jokowi to take action Mahfud said the government had received recommendations from many parties, including church unions, to investigate the incidents transparently under the law and to form an investigation team.
The security chief minister was in charge of the TGPF, with the ministry's secretary Tri Soewandono appointed as the chief of the steering committee, whose members include several deputies and an expert staffer from the ministry, a deputy from the Executive Office of the President, an executive from the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) and a Papuan public figure. Meanwhile, Benny Jozua Mamoto from the National Police Commission (Kompolnas) has been appointed to lead the unit for its investigation in the field, which comprises members from different institutions, including the Indonesian Communion of Churches (PGI) and several universities, the National Police, the Military Police, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) and the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK).
“This team has two weeks, starting from the issuance of the decree, to report the results [of the investigation] to the ministry,” Mahfud said in a virtual press conference on Friday. In addition to Yeremia's death, which occurred on Sept. 19, the team will also investigate other deaths that took place around the same time in September, including the shooting of a civilian named Badawi and TNI soldiers, Chief. Sgt. Sahlan and First Pvt. Dwi Akbar. Read also: Churches union condemns shooting that killed pastor in Papua, urges Jokowi to take action Mahfud said the government had received recommendations from many parties, including church unions, to investigate the incidents transparently under the law and to form an investigation team.
The security chief minister was in charge of the TGPF, with the ministry's secretary Tri Soewandono appointed as the chief of the steering committee, whose members include several deputies and an expert staffer from the ministry, a deputy from the Executive Office of the President, an executive from the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) and a Papuan public figure. Meanwhile, Benny Jozua Mamoto from the National Police Commission (Kompolnas) has been appointed to lead the unit for its investigation in the field, which comprises members from different institutions, including the Indonesian Communion of Churches (PGI) and several universities, the National Police, the Military Police, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) and the Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK).
At least four Papuan community figures are also in the unit. Over the past few weeks, the government has been under pressure from civil society groups and members of the public to investigate the recent shootings in Intan Jaya. Mahfud said an armed criminal group (KKB) was responsible for the incidents. Read also: Intan Jaya pastor third churchman allegedly killed by security personnel, church says The PGI has alleged that the slain pastor, Yeremia, was killed by a TNI soldier, which the military denies. Komnas HAM commissioner Beka Ulung Hapsara said Mahfud's office had invited the commission to discuss the issue and the position of each relevant agency and ministry. However, Beka said, they agreed to not include Komnas HAM in the TGPF in order to maintain the position of the state rights body — which usually spearheads investigations into alleged human rights abuse cases — as an independent state institution. “We have started our own investigation and will be discussing the results with the ministry.
In addition, we will also monitor the work of the joint team formed by the ministry,” Beka told The Jakarta Post on Friday. Beka said he respected the government’s initiative to form the joint team, hoping that it was a sign from the government of its commitment to resolving issues in Papua consistently.
—————-
https://en.antaranews.com/news/158081/w-sumatran-teachers-donate-school-supplies-for-papuan-children
5) W Sumatran teachers donate school supplies for Papuan children
20 hours ago
Payakumbuh, W Sumatera (ANTARA) - Teachers and headmasters in Payakumbuh City, West Sumatra Province, accrued school supplies to be donated to Papuan students through the Indonesian Military (TNI) Teaching Operation in Keerom District, Papua Province.————-
The Payakumbuh city administration handed over the school supplies to the TNI personnel to be deployed to implement the TNI Teaching Operation in Keerom District, the city government's secretary, Rida Ananda, stated here on Friday.
"May the donated school supplies be helpful to our brothers and sisters in Papua, and the TNI personnel are able to continue to serve the nation and state," Ananda remarked while handing over the school supplies at the Payakumbuh Public Primary School SDN 04.
The donated items, comprising 137 pairs of elementary school uniforms, 127 pairs of junior high school uniforms, 18 white shirts for junior high school students, and 400 notebooks, were received by First Lieutenant Yos Elza Rony from the 131 Braja Sakti Military District Command.
The donated school supplies are initiated by headmasters belonging to the Primary School Principals Working Group (K3S) and Working Deliberation of Headmasters (MKKS) in Payakumbuh City, West Sumatra.
ANTARA noted that Indonesian soldiers, stationed in Papua and West Papua, had demonstrated exemplary capability in maintaining peace and stability in both provinces for decades in their endeavors to safeguard the country's territorial integrity.
The soldiers are chiefly tasked with securing peace and stability in the country's easternmost provinces. However, they concurrently also live and mingle with members of local communities, thereby offering them a close glimpse into the challenges faced by native Papuans in their day-to-day lives.
The two provinces are reeling from a shortage of teaching staff on account of the fact that native Papuans not just reside in coastal areas but also in remote mountainous and hilly areas.
Consequently, the development of human resources in Papua and West Papua remains a tricky challenge, as the human development index scores of these provinces remain lower in comparison with those of other Indonesian provinces.
Referring to Indonesia's 2019 human development index, the scores of Papua and West Papua were recorded at 64.7 and 60.84 respectively.
In dealing with this challenging reality, commanders have assigned soldiers, especially those stationed near the Indonesia-Papua New Guinea (PNG) border areas, to serve as voluntary teachers at schools.
Several members of the Indonesia-Papua New Guinea (PNG) Border Security Task Force in Merauke District, Papua Province, have adeptly shouldered this responsibility.
They have extended voluntary assistance to teachers at 12 elementary schools in the sub-districts of Sota, Neukenjerai, Eligobel, and Ulilin in Merauke District since July 2019.
Commander of the task force at the Army Strategic Reserves Command's (Kostrad's) MR 411/PDW Infantry Battalion Major Rizky Aditya noted in a statement made available to ANTARA last February that they taught reading, writing, and mathematics to the students.
As a live example, the army personnel have been edifying the students of Sota Christian Elementary School, one of the schools located in the Indonesia-PNG border area.
Aditya highlighted his men's keenness to fill the gap of teacher shortage there.
Major Sergeant Catur Budi Satriyo, a member of the Kout Sota Command Post, is among the soldiers regularly teaching reading, writing, and mathematics at this Christian Educational Foundation (YPK)-owned school.
The students and teachers have warmly welcomed these voluntary teachers. Edowardus Burman Tenjap, a fourth-grade student at YPK's elementary school, expressed happiness and pride on being taught reading, writing, and mathematics by the soldiers.
"Thank you for teaching us," he stated.
The literacy-related community services offered by the Indonesian soldiers since several years have contributed notably to the regional and central government's endeavors to enhance the quality of human capital in Papua and West Papua. Related news: Indonesian soldiers bridge teacher shortage gap in Papua
Related news: Minister confirms schools in Papua, West Papua opening on Sept 5
EDITED BY INE
The Payakumbuh city administration handed over the school supplies to the TNI personnel to be deployed to implement the TNI Teaching Operation in Keerom District, the city government's secretary, Rida Ananda, stated here on Friday.
"May the donated school supplies be helpful to our brothers and sisters in Papua, and the TNI personnel are able to continue to serve the nation and state," Ananda remarked while handing over the school supplies at the Payakumbuh Public Primary School SDN 04.
The donated items, comprising 137 pairs of elementary school uniforms, 127 pairs of junior high school uniforms, 18 white shirts for junior high school students, and 400 notebooks, were received by First Lieutenant Yos Elza Rony from the 131 Braja Sakti Military District Command.
The donated school supplies are initiated by headmasters belonging to the Primary School Principals Working Group (K3S) and Working Deliberation of Headmasters (MKKS) in Payakumbuh City, West Sumatra.
ANTARA noted that Indonesian soldiers, stationed in Papua and West Papua, had demonstrated exemplary capability in maintaining peace and stability in both provinces for decades in their endeavors to safeguard the country's territorial integrity.
The soldiers are chiefly tasked with securing peace and stability in the country's easternmost provinces. However, they concurrently also live and mingle with members of local communities, thereby offering them a close glimpse into the challenges faced by native Papuans in their day-to-day lives.
The two provinces are reeling from a shortage of teaching staff on account of the fact that native Papuans not just reside in coastal areas but also in remote mountainous and hilly areas.
Consequently, the development of human resources in Papua and West Papua remains a tricky challenge, as the human development index scores of these provinces remain lower in comparison with those of other Indonesian provinces.
Referring to Indonesia's 2019 human development index, the scores of Papua and West Papua were recorded at 64.7 and 60.84 respectively.
In dealing with this challenging reality, commanders have assigned soldiers, especially those stationed near the Indonesia-Papua New Guinea (PNG) border areas, to serve as voluntary teachers at schools.
Several members of the Indonesia-Papua New Guinea (PNG) Border Security Task Force in Merauke District, Papua Province, have adeptly shouldered this responsibility.
They have extended voluntary assistance to teachers at 12 elementary schools in the sub-districts of Sota, Neukenjerai, Eligobel, and Ulilin in Merauke District since July 2019.
Commander of the task force at the Army Strategic Reserves Command's (Kostrad's) MR 411/PDW Infantry Battalion Major Rizky Aditya noted in a statement made available to ANTARA last February that they taught reading, writing, and mathematics to the students.
As a live example, the army personnel have been edifying the students of Sota Christian Elementary School, one of the schools located in the Indonesia-PNG border area.
Aditya highlighted his men's keenness to fill the gap of teacher shortage there.
Major Sergeant Catur Budi Satriyo, a member of the Kout Sota Command Post, is among the soldiers regularly teaching reading, writing, and mathematics at this Christian Educational Foundation (YPK)-owned school.
The students and teachers have warmly welcomed these voluntary teachers. Edowardus Burman Tenjap, a fourth-grade student at YPK's elementary school, expressed happiness and pride on being taught reading, writing, and mathematics by the soldiers.
"Thank you for teaching us," he stated.
The literacy-related community services offered by the Indonesian soldiers since several years have contributed notably to the regional and central government's endeavors to enhance the quality of human capital in Papua and West Papua. Related news: Indonesian soldiers bridge teacher shortage gap in Papua
Related news: Minister confirms schools in Papua, West Papua opening on Sept 5
EDITED BY INE
No comments:
Post a Comment