https://en.antaranews.com/news/158769/fact-finding-team-interviews-25-witnesses-in-intan-jaya-shooting-case
Fact-finding team interviews 25 witnesses in Intan Jaya shooting case
8 hours ago
Timika, Papua (ANTARA) - The joint fact-finding team (TGPF), tasked with probing the killing of two soldiers and two civilians in Intan Jaya District, Papua, interviewed 25 witnesses in the district capital of Sugapa in the past 72 hours.
"We have targeted to interview them all. One witness could not come to Sugapa, but we managed to contact the witness telephonically only to seek a confirmation," Benny J. Mamoto, chief of the fact-finding team, stated here on Monday.
The other witness in Hitadipa District could not make it in person to meet the TGPF in Sugapa on Sunday owing to a shooting that broke out between security personnel and an armed civilian group, he revealed.
The team will contact the witness for a confirmation on when they arrived in Jakarta, he stated.
"However, we have interviewed all key witnesses. In total, their number reaches 25," he remarked.
The TGPF was yet unable to divulge details on results of the spot investigation into cases of violence in Intan Jaya.
"Be patient. We have to report the results of our task to the leader. We have to return to Jakarta soon to make a report. Once it has been analyzed, evaluated, and concluded, the relevant agency will be offered recommendations to follow it up," he revealed.
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, formed the TGPF early this month to investigate the attacks in Intan Jaya District that resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and two civilians.
The minister appointed day-to-day chief of the National Police Commission, Benny Mamoto, as chief of the fact-finding team and the ministry's deputy for legal and human rights coordination, Sugeng Purnomo, as the deputy chief.
“The team will be assigned for two weeks, starting with the issuance of this decree. They will report the result (of the investigation) to the coordinating minister for political, legal, and security affairs,” he remarked.
The team comprises 18 members, drawn from the Indonesian military, police, presidential staff office, and Papua social figures.
An armed civilian group in Hitadipa, Papua, had earlier reportedly shot dead two Indonesian military personnel, a civilian, and a priest.
The Indonesian military noted that the objective behind the shootings was to draw attention, especially prior to the United Nations General Assembly.
Related news: Two injured in shooting on TGPF receive treatment in Jakarta
Related news: Armed Papuan group shoots civilian in Nduga district
EDITED BY INE
"We have targeted to interview them all. One witness could not come to Sugapa, but we managed to contact the witness telephonically only to seek a confirmation," Benny J. Mamoto, chief of the fact-finding team, stated here on Monday.
The other witness in Hitadipa District could not make it in person to meet the TGPF in Sugapa on Sunday owing to a shooting that broke out between security personnel and an armed civilian group, he revealed.
The team will contact the witness for a confirmation on when they arrived in Jakarta, he stated.
"However, we have interviewed all key witnesses. In total, their number reaches 25," he remarked.
The TGPF was yet unable to divulge details on results of the spot investigation into cases of violence in Intan Jaya.
"Be patient. We have to report the results of our task to the leader. We have to return to Jakarta soon to make a report. Once it has been analyzed, evaluated, and concluded, the relevant agency will be offered recommendations to follow it up," he revealed.
Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, formed the TGPF early this month to investigate the attacks in Intan Jaya District that resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and two civilians.
The minister appointed day-to-day chief of the National Police Commission, Benny Mamoto, as chief of the fact-finding team and the ministry's deputy for legal and human rights coordination, Sugeng Purnomo, as the deputy chief.
“The team will be assigned for two weeks, starting with the issuance of this decree. They will report the result (of the investigation) to the coordinating minister for political, legal, and security affairs,” he remarked.
The team comprises 18 members, drawn from the Indonesian military, police, presidential staff office, and Papua social figures.
An armed civilian group in Hitadipa, Papua, had earlier reportedly shot dead two Indonesian military personnel, a civilian, and a priest.
The Indonesian military noted that the objective behind the shootings was to draw attention, especially prior to the United Nations General Assembly.
Related news: Two injured in shooting on TGPF receive treatment in Jakarta
Related news: Armed Papuan group shoots civilian in Nduga district
EDITED BY INE
No comments:
Post a Comment