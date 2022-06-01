1) Business as usual for PNG–Indonesia relations

Prime Minister James Marape visited Jakarta at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo in March 2022 — a few months ahead of PNG’s national elections. While the trip was designed to boost his administration’s economic credentials by diversifying PNG’s trade with Southeast Asian countries, Indonesia saw the visit as an opportunity to expand its influence in PNG and the Pacific.
The increasing presence of China and the dominance of Australia and New Zealand in the Pacific region are prompting the Pacific islands to search for strategic alternatives. Marape sees Indonesia — a source of trade and investment for PNG — as an attractive option.
Indonesia–PNG trade reached
US$322 million in 2021, up from US$212 million in 2020, with agricultural products and petroleum as the main exports of both countries. This increase is partly due to close economic relations between the two countries and the strong political commitment to strengthen their local economies over the past three years. It is also in line with Marape’s ‘Take Back PNG
’ policy that aims to maximise
local gains from international companies jointly operating PNG resource projects, including Indonesia’s state energy firm Pertamina.
Border policies have also become a priority in Widodo’s ‘development from the periphery’ agenda. The main reason people cross the PNG–Indonesian border
is for market activities. Indonesia’s construction of substantial border facilities to support
marketplace activity reflects its strong commitment to developing the area to the mutual benefit of both countries.
The only less developed border area is Bintang Mountains regency, a remote area lacking in infrastructure to support cross-border economic activities. The regency remains a hotspot of armed conflict in Papua, forcing a significant number of indigenous Papuans to cross into PNG.
Indonesia gave
almost US$17 million to Pacific island countries from 2014 to 2020, with PNG and Fiji being the biggest recipients. PNG received around US$3 million of financial and technical assistance from Indonesia, while Indonesia also provides humanitarian and development assistance in the form of ambulance units, vocational training, medical assistance, construction projects and post-disaster relief.
But high-level diplomacy and cooperation does not resonate at the grassroots level. There are barely any Pacific-oriented institutions in Indonesia to support a better understanding of the region. The Indonesian government-funded Indo-Pacific research centre at Cenderawasih University reflects Indonesia’s security-centric approach.
This is unlikely to change in the near future, especially given that the priority
for Indonesian foreign policy is not the Pacific but Asia, the Middle East and even Europe. Yet people in the Pacific region, including in PNG, have shown serious concerns over human rights conditions and Papuan political aspirations that the Indonesian government has failed to address.
Marape’s visit to Indonesia occurred when the Papua issue was a crucial concern in the Pacific region. The UN Pacific Regional Forum has urged the Indonesian government to allow the UN Human Rights Commission to investigate human rights conditions in Papua since 2019, but Jakarta resists inviting the commission on the grounds that the situation is part of its ‘internal affairs’. This will not improve Indonesia’s international standing and reinforces the emptiness of its Pacific rhetoric.
PNG has provided a base for Papuan political activists and guerrilla fighters for years. The Free Papua Movement supporters and members have built camps along the border to provide bases for guerrilla fighting, campaigning, sanctuary and logistical support.
Since the 1960s, thousands of indigenous Papuans have crossed the border into PNG due to security concerns. Almost a thousand indigenous Papuans from Kiwirok crossed the border into PNG following an Indonesian military operation
in 2021. Yet the PNG Defence Force lacks the resources to oversee cross border passing and potential security threats.
In contrast to how the UN Human Rights Commission dealt
with Papuan refugees in the 1980s, the UN agency has insufficient capacity to deal with the influx of Papuan refugees to PNG due to an escalation of ongoing armed conflict in highland areas.
Marape also highlighted triparty security cooperation between PNG, Indonesia and Australia in his first official visit, a step that was somewhat premature because Indonesia and Australia have not put much emphasis on PNG in their security agenda for the Asia Pacific. For Indonesia, PNG only presents challenges in traditional cross-border crimes, such as illegal trading, illegal trespassing, and drug smuggling.
Indonesia ultimately prefers to pursue cooperation with Australia and New Zealand in its bid to be part of the regional architecture. Indonesia’s security cooperation and military exercises with Australia, rather than PNG, have increased in the past decade. Australia’s interest in the Pacific region has been focussed on containing China’s presence rather than understanding
the interests and values of Pacific island countries, including PNG. There is hope for the new Labor government to wholeheartedly engage with Pacific Island countries, but a significant change in Australian policy in the region remains to be seen.
PNG and Indonesia’s relationship reflects the strategic continuity of the past three decades. Since both countries need each other to secure their domestic interests and international agendas, they are likely to prioritise
the economy and business, with less focus on political and security issues.
Hipolitus Wangge is a PhD Scholar and Researcher at the Australian National University.
2) Government claims UN hasn't cited Indonesia over rights violations since 2020
Supriatin – Coordinating Minister for Security, Politics and Legal Affairs Mahfud MD has refuted news that the United Nations Human Rights Council recently highlighted human rights violations in Indonesia, including the current situation in Papua.
According to Mahfud MD, news that the UN Human Rights Commission has asked for clarification from the Indonesian government on human rights violations in Papua is just a provocation spread on social media.
"We are actually being provoked by social media [reports] which are unclear. If you open the UN Human Rights Council website, there's nothing [about Papua] in the UN Human Rights High Commission speech yesterday. Indonesia is clear of the Papua issue", said Mahfud during a press conference on Thursday June 16.
Mahfud also refuted news that a committee had been formed to investigate human rights violations in Papua. "What's the source [of this news]? I've checked directly with their headquarters, there's nothing", he said.
UN hasn't cited human rights issues since 2020
The former Constitutional Court justice added that the UN Human Rights Council has not touched on the issue of human rights in Indonesia since 2020.
In fact, UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet has conveyed her appreciation to the Attorney General for addressing gross human rights violations by taking the Paniai incident in Papua before the courts.
"But outside [of the UN] it's as if human rights violations are being highlighted by the UN. That's not happening", he said.
Mahfud said that it is only particular groups that are highlighting human rights violations in Indonesia. He gave the example of non-government organisations (NGOs) which have reported human rights violations in Indonesia to the UN Special Procedures Mandate Holders (SPMH).
The SPMH is a body under the UN which is made up of independent experts. They are tasked with providing reports and input to the UN Human Rights Council on the implementation of human rights or if there is an emergency human rights situation in a particular country.
According to Mahfud, the reports submitted by the NGOs will be accommodated by the SPMH. Following this, the SPMH will then convey these reports to the country concerned.
"This is the SPMH, not the Human Rights Council. The reports are then conveyed to the government. Then we respond, 'Oh yeah, that's been resolved'. So there aren’t any problems", he said. (gil)
Notes
On December 22, the UN Special Procedures Mandate Holders wrote to the Indonesian government asking for data and clarification related to alleged forced disappearances, the use of excessive force, torture and forced relocation in Papua and West Papua provinces for the period 2021. In response the government said it would hold a meeting on February 14 – which was subsequently postponed – to "put together some facts" so that the UN can "obtain accurate information and facts about what has occurred in the field". The Paniai incident refers to the killing of four high-school students and the serious injury of 21 others after police and military opened fire on a group of protesters and local residents in the town of Enarotali, Paniai regency, on December 8, 2014.
[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "Mahfud MD Klaim Tak Ada Catatan Pelanggaran HAM Indonesia di Dewan HAM PBB".]
Source: https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/mahfud-md-klaim-tak-ada-catatan-pelanggaran-ham-indonesia-di-dewan-ham-pbb.html
