1) Developing Biak to become international maritime hub in Pacific region
9 hours ago
Biak, Papua (ANTARA) - Biak Numfor District is an archipelagic region in Papua Province that has myriad natural potentials, including in the fishery and marine tourism sector.
Thus, the district has the opportunity to become an international maritime hub in the Pacific area due to its strategic location, as Biak Island is located adjacent to various countries in the Pacific islands.
However, infrastructure, political, socio-cultural, legal, security, and economic aspects, among others, have to be readied to develop the district as an international maritime hub.
In addition, strengthening the sovereignty of Indonesia’s marine territory, revitalizing the marine economic sector, bolstering and developing maritime connectivity, rehabilitating environmental damage, maintaining biodiversity conservation, as well as increasing the quality and quantity of maritime human resources are the various attempts to realize development of the maritime hub.
Earlier, President Joko Widodo had drawn attention to the five main pillars to realize Indonesia as international maritime hub, including rebuilding its maritime culture.
The second pillar is maintaining and managing marine resources, with focus on building seafood sovereignty through development of the fishing industry.
Meanwhile, encouraging the development of maritime infrastructure and connectivity by establishing sea toll, ports, marine tourism, as well as logistics and shipping industries becomes the third pillar of the plan.
Furthermore, the fourth and fifth pillars are conducting maritime diplomacy to encourage all parties to cooperate in the maritime sector as well as building a maritime defense force respectively.
Head of the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) Moeldoko noted that Biak Numfor District holds vast tourism and fishery potential, so it must be managed properly to improve the welfare of the local community.
"I have conducted an aerial survey of Biak Island, and the area is very promising, especially the tourism and fishery sectors," he stated.
In accordance with the government's plan, development of the area is included in the national strategic program.
Hence, various potentials for the fishery and marine tourism sectors should continue to be developed to improve the welfare of the Papuan people by establishing basic infrastructure.
In the next 25 years, Biak Island is expected to become a busy region due to its strategic geopolitical, socio-cultural, as well as defense aspects.
Moeldoko expects that cross-ministerial policies implemented by the central government can expedite and integrate the development of Biak Numfor District.
"Biak Island has natural resources potential, with tourism as the leading sector. Hence, the security of the maritime and air space of the island must be maintained if Indonesia wants to become the world's maritime hub," he emphasized.
The key to developing the maritime hub is managing the strategic maritime and air potentials on account of their varied renewable energy sources.
Hence, the design of Biak Numfor District’s 25-year development program to become a global maritime center has been conveyed to the central government for assessment.
Marine tourism potential
Head of Biak Numfor District Herry Ario Naap highlighted that the government is preparing the region as one of the economic development-based marine tourism areas in the Pacific region.
The district's waters are part of the Fisheries Development Area of the Republic of Indonesia (WPPNRI) 717.
According to the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry’s website, the fisheries potential of the WPPNRI reaches 1,054.7 thousand tons per year.
Hence, the vast potential must be supported by adequate facilities and infrastructure, the district head stated.
Thus, the government plans to optimize Biak Port and Frans Kaisiepo Airport to become the export hub for the district’s fishery products.
“Biak Numfor District, located in the north of Papua Province, has enormous marine and fishery potentials, for instance, bigeye tuna, yellowfin tuna, and skipjack tuna,” Naap stated.
Moreover, the population of big pelagic fishes is well-maintained since they are not overfished, he pointed out.
Naap remarked that the WPPNRI 717 is one of the areas to be optimized to support the government's National Fish Barn (LIN) Program.
"We are collaborating with other ministries and institutions, such as the Transportation Ministry, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry, Customs and Excise Office, (state-owned port operator) PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo), and (state-run airport operator) PT Angkasa Pura to ready Biak Numfor District as a fisheries export hub," the official remarked.
He stated that through the transport facilities in Biak Numfor District, the fisheries products can be exported directly to Japan, Hawaii, and Australia.
"If the export activities are conducted (directly) by using aircraft from the Frans Kaisiepo Airport, the economic activities in Biak Numfor District will grow," he affirmed.
Sail Cenderawasih Bay
Expert staff of the National Development Planning (PPN) Minister/Head of the National Development Planning Board (Bappenas) for Leading Sector and Infrastructure Development, Velix Vernando Wanggai, stated that the government of Biak Numfor District is planning to implement a marine and cultural tourism event titled "2023 Sail Cenderawasih Bay."
Wanggai remarked that the event will be an initiative to expedite economic and infrastructure development as well as to empower the community living around Cenderawasih Bay.
In addition, the event is expected to open more opportunities for the implementation of other tourism activities in the provinces of Papua and West Papua.
The bay is located on the north of the provinces. There are Biak, Numfor, Mios Num, and Yapen islands in the bay.
Meanwhile, the bay is surrounded by several regions on mainland Papua whose charm is said to resemble the beauty of the Caribbean Islands.
The regions include Waropen District, Nabire City, Teluk Wondama District, and Manokwari District.
Since the waters of Cenderawasih Bay are directly connected to the Pacific Ocean, the area serves as the gateway of the eastern Indonesian regions to the neighbouring countries.
Thus, the area has potential to be developed as a marine tourism destination and a global maritime hub, especially in the Pacific region.
East Asia Forum
2) The costs of carving up Papua
Author: Deka Anwar, IPAC
Policymakers in Jakarta are forging ahead with a plan to divide Papua into four provinces despite strong local opposition. Jakarta claims this will accelerate development and bring the government closer to the people because the new provinces will be based on indigenous cultural zones. But Papuans see it as a move to exploit regional political divides instead of addressing human rights abuses and the marginalisation of indigenous Papuans.
The central government has long advocated for dividing Papua into multiple provinces to contain the threat of separatism. But after Suharto’s fall in 1998, Jakarta was in no position to follow up on this. In 2001, the government passed a law on special autonomy to quell demand for a referendum. It stipulated that new provinces must be approved by provincial administrations, including the Papua People’s Council.
Then in 2003, former president Megawati Sukarnoputri split Papua into West Papua and the Papua provinces without consulting the Papua People’s Council. This was in clear violation of the law and deepened Papuan distrust of Jakarta. Further discussion on new provinces was halted after Lukas Enembe became governor of Papua in 2013. Enembe blocked petitions from local politicians to form North and South Papua provinces because it would diminish his power and revenue from resource-rich mining sites.
In 2021, the plan for new provinces was revived after Indonesia’s parliament passed a revised special autonomy law, stripping the Papuan governments authority to approve a new province. Its adoption, over strong protest from many Papuans themselves, coincided with an ill Enembe and the deputy governor Klemen Tinal’s death. In April 2022, parliament initiated proposals for four new provinces — North Papua, Central Papuan Highland, Central Papua and South Papua.
Carving up Papua primarily benefits the central government in Jakarta and local government elites. Jakarta can deliver grants and projects more easily and work with smaller provinces and regencies to monitor their implementation. New administrative units would also justify a greater budget for the military and police to build more territorial bases and recruit more personnel.
Local elites who will fill the new provincial administrations expect dividends from government projects and foreign investments. Revenue from sub-regional projects would no longer have to be shared with other regions. Central Papua, which would have six regencies, will keep the bulk of revenues from the Freeport copper and gold mine in Mimika and the US$15.4 billion Blok Wabu gold mine in Intan Jaya. Local elites are also eager to accelerate the creation of new provinces so they can participate in the 2024 elections.
Public opinion about the new provinces is divided along ethnic-regional fault lines. Staunch opposition comes from communities in the central highlands — the mountainous region stretching from Nabire regency to Pegunungan Bintang. This area is the stronghold of Enembe, the former regent of Puncak, and where some of the deadliest riots against the new provinces took place.
Meanwhile, Papuans living in coastal regencies have long clamoured to have their own provinces. Since Dutch colonial rule, Papuans from northern regencies such as Yapen, Biak and Jayapura had dominated provincial politics. The trend shifted in favour of highlanders after Enembe won the governorship in 2013. Highland politicians also benefit from the noken voting system, traditional voting by proxy, which is widely practised in the remote highlands. The system is supposed to help address infrastructure shortcomings, but has been criticisedfor its lack of transparency and voter fraud.
Separating from the highland region will allow coastal politicians to reclaim influence by governing North Papua with the capital in Jayapura.
Crucially, the new provinces are unlikely to solve the problems of violent conflicts and separatism. Papua faces multifaceted security problems from armed insurgency, indigenous-migrant tensions, intra-Papuan polarisations, electoral violence and land conflicts.
Elections in Papua province have long been characterised by violence and electoral fraud. Adding new administrative units may intensify tensions between neighbouring tribes that are now vying for resources and positions in new provincial administrations.
Papuans fear that the new provinces would open the floodgate of non-Papuan public servants filling the new bureaucracies. The migrant population has surpassed the number of indigenous people and occupies political positions in better-developed coastal regencies. In the 2019 election, only 13 out of 40 legislative seats were won by indigenous Papuans in Jayapura and 3 out of 30 seats in Merauke. In the same year, anti-racism protests in several regions turned into communal conflict targeting migrants.
The new provinces are not likely to curb the growing strength of the West Papua National Liberation Army. The armed insurgency has now expanded from a concentration in four to eleven regencies, including in Maybrat, West Papua.
Despite visiting Papua more than any of his predecessors, Indonesian President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo’s policies in Papua have neglected Papuans’ demand for inclusion in policymaking. Instead of bulldozing its way to creating new provinces, Jakarta should engage in meaningful consultation with the Papuan people — or risk strengthening demands for independence.
Deka Anwar is Research Analyst at Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict (IPAC).
